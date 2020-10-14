Homer reads a list of 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 'The Simpsons' upcoming Halloween episode
On October 18, "The Simpsons" will debut it's 31st "Treehouse of Terror" Halloween episode. This year's show includes parodies of Pixar, "Toy Story," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and Netflix's "Russian Doll."
A minute-long preview teasing the Halloween tradition also touches on a night that will be one of the scariest of our lifetimes. Millions of Americans are fearing what could go wrong on election day after living through the horror of 2016.
In the trailer, Homer is stuck in the voting booth, unsure of who to vote for for president. His progressive daughter, Lisa, steps into the booth to remind Homer of everything that has happened in the past four years.
"Dad, by all that's decent, how could you forget everything that's happened the last four years?" Lisa asks.
All Homer can conjure up is when Faye Dunaway announced the name of the wrong film at the 2020 Oscars.
So, for the benefit of Homer and undecided voters across America, a list scrolls before the Simpsons' patriarch reminding him of 50 of the terirble things Trump has done throughout his political career.
The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Lists 50 Reasons Not to Vote Trump www.youtube.com
The list:
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put children in cages
Called Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
Can't get wife to hold hand
Called third world countries ****holes
Called Tim Cook 'Tim Apple'
Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Called white supremacists 'fine people'
Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
Called for China to investigate the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied about the size of his inauguration
Refused to release tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter's notes after meeting with Putin
Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
Called Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess'
Described Meryl Streep as 'over-rated'
Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
Did not attend any White House correspondents' dinner
Said Megyn Kelly had 'blood coming out of her whatever'
Called Carly Fiorina 'horseface'
Ruined impeachment
Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn't fire Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in charge of Mideast
Served McDonald's to Clemson football team
Destroyed democracy
Lost Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
Allowed bounties on soldiers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from W.H.O.
Bragged about knowing the date
Commuted sentences
Said to swallow bleach
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
Destroyed post office
Paid $750 in taxes
Wants third term
Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven't even said the worst one
