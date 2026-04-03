19 years after writing it, the Bee Gees finally performed ‘Grease’ for the first time ever

Let’s be real: most of us don’t want to pay more taxes than we have to. Even when we know taxes are necessary for public services, we’re not usually enthusiastic about paying more ourselves.

Rick Steves sees it differently. Arguably the original “travel influencer,” Steves has spent decades building a booming business as a global tour guide. In 2019, his company, which he solely owns, generated $100 million in annual revenue. As a longtime Washington state resident, he has enjoyed the perk of paying no state taxes on his personal income. But that’s about to change, and Steves is surprisingly happy about it.

Steves praises the upcoming tax on “fat paychecks”

“A new tax on fat paychecks like mine was just signed into law in my home state — and I like it,” Steves wrote in a . “In 2029, Washington state will start collecting a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million. The 8,000,000 Washingtonians whose households make less than a million dollars a year will pay zero under this new tax and enjoy all the benefits of a better-funded state. And for the wealthy (like me and an estimated 30,000 others), every million dollars in taxable income that our households earn after the first million will cost us about $100,000.”

Steves is referring to the so-called “millionaires tax” that Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed into law after it passed the state legislature in March 2026. Under the new law, Washington residents will pay no taxes on their first $1 million in annual income. Any income above that threshold will be taxed at 9.9%.

Steves addresses Washington’s regressive tax system

“It takes a lot of money to run a state that’s as livable as ours,” Steves continued. “Yet Washington is one of only nine states that don’t currently levy a traditional income tax. Our state is still funded by consumption taxes, such as sales and excise taxes, giving us the second-most regressive tax code in the country. (Only Florida has us beat.) And it’s time for Washington millionaires to pay our fair share.”

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed the so-called 'millionaires tax' into law, enacting a 9.9% income tax on earnings of more than $1 million a year. https://t.co/7IFqu5EGKw — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 30, 2026

A regressive tax code places a higher burden on lower-income earners. Because Washington doesn’t have a state income tax, it relies on other sources of revenue, such as property and excise taxes, including sales tax.

According to the Washington Department of Revenue, the lowest-income households in the state pay 15.7 percent of their income in excise and property taxes, while the highest-income households pay just 4.4 percent.

He pushed back against the idea that taxing high earners unfairly burdens the wealthy

“As a wealthy person myself, I see this tax as essentially free money for all Washingtonians,” he wrote. “Everybody in my state gains. And speaking from personal experience, I know that anyone who earns enough to be subject to this tax is beyond the point where consuming more adds to their security, their well-being, or even, arguably, their happiness — meaning there will be basically zero human cost.

If you disagree, consider the minuscule impact this tax will have on my state’s millionaires. Now, contrast that with the value of close to $4 billion a year in tax revenue once it’s smartly invested in programs that will help the roughly one-third of Washington households living paycheck to paycheck.”

Senators debated the merits of the bill before it ultimately passed:

“For those who still aren’t convinced,” Steves continued, “here’s a lesson I’ve learned in my travels: Even if you’re motivated only by greed, if you know what’s good for you, you don’t want to be filthy rich in a society with a huge gap between rich and poor. It’s just not a nice place to raise your kids. And remember: Shrouds have no pockets…especially if you’re a multimillionaire with no heart for your neighbors.”

Steves added that it “feels good” to help build a better community for himself and his neighbors. After seeing firsthand the decimation of community programs following previous tax breaks for the wealthy, he began donating a “self-imposed wealth tax” to his local arts center and symphony. He said his $100,000-plus annual donation has brought him “great joy for 15 years and counting,” but has also been “a little lonely.”

Steves said “it just feels right to pay a little extra” as a millionaire earner

He concluded with three big reasons for celebrating his new tax output:

“For me, it’s biblical (‘To whom much is given, much will be required’)… It’s European (after all, societies that are equitably funded are much more ‘content’ than ours)… And — for those of us with a heart for the public good — it’s simply common sense.”

A $1,000,000 annual salary works out to over $19,000 a week before taxes. Photo credit: Canva

Steves received thousands of comments on his post, most praising his attitude:

“You are a wonderful person to have in WA. Bless you and your big huge heart. You may have just helped to change how I felt about it. Kindness lives.”

“You are a good man and our society needs more like you. I am happy to pay my fair share so that all of my fellow Americans can live in dignity. We all should be willing to do that for our countrymen.”

“Thank you Rick Steves! You’re a model of how prosperity need not be soul-killing. I’m proud to share this great state with people like you.”

“It’s so refreshing to hear such positive comments from a millionaire who will actually be affected by the tax. Too often we see or hear that those with money will be escaping having to pay the tax by moving away. You are setting an example of a true patriot and citizen. Thank you for showing us true responsibility!”

“This is how I feel about wealth taxes and you summed it up so nicely. If I’m wealthy and making a high income, I should be happy to pay more taxes to help those who are less wealthy. Wealthy people need to contribute to reducing the rich-poor gap. EVEN the greedy who love their money should realize that reducing the rich-poor gap is good for them. Trickle down economics and tax cuts for the rich have brought us to where we are – too much money and power in the hands of too few; the rich get richer and the poor get poorer; and an unsustainable situation.”

Not all wealthy Washingtonians share Steves’ opinion, of course, but it’s helpful to hear the perspective of someone who will actually be paying the tax when it goes into effect.