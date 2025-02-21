upworthy
Teen with Down syndrome visits mother's grave to tell her he graduated high school

"I know you'd be so proud of me and happy. I love you so much."

Paul Marshall Jr., down syndrome, high school graduation
RM Videos/YouTube

Paul Marshall Jr. visits his mom LaTonya's grave following high school graduation.

When Paul Marshall Jr., a teenager with Down syndrome, graduated from Haughton High School in Haughton, Louisiana in 2020, there was one person on his mind–his mom Latonya. Latonya passed away in 2010 following a battle with cancer when he was just 9 years old. And a resurfaced clip of Paul Jr. visiting her grave following his graduation ceremony to tell her his good news is once again going viral and bringing tears to viewers eyes.

In the video, Paul Jr. is seen walking up to his mom's grave while holding a bouquet of flowers. "Oh Mommy, I have something to say," he says. "I did it. I did it. I graduated today and I know you're so proud of me and happy. I love you so much." He walks to his mom's headstone and places the flowers in front of it before kissing his hand and placing it on the grave.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

In an interview with KSLA, His father, Paul Marshall Sr., shared more about the video. "A week before he said, I want to go by mom’s grave and take some flowers," he said. He went on to share how much this day would have meant to LaTonya. "She always wanted the best for Paul Jr. Her last dying words were, ‘I just want to see Paul Jr. graduate'," he said.

Paul Jr. told the news station more about his graduation day. "I’ll miss high school and I’m very sad about it," he said. "God has my mom. And my grandmother will take care of my mom."

His graduation was not guaranteed. "Paul Jr. was born with one functioning kidney and a defective heart," his father shared. Less than a year before graduation, he needed to have heart surgery to have a new hear valve put in. And a few months later, he needed to have a kidney transplant. His donor? Paul Sr. Together, they underwent a grueling 8 hours of surgery.

"We’ve learned how to endure," his father said. "Paul Jr. could be hospitalized for 5 days, and on the 6th day, he’s out and laughing. If you’re having a bad day, or going through something, Paul Jr. is the person you want to be around and talking to that day."

LoveValentines Day Love GIF by Dave GamezGiphy

Their touching story garnered lots of emotional responses from viewers. "This is so sad and so sweet. It sucks losing your parents. It's like before time and after time, your life just isn't the same," one wrote. Another shared, "Holy shit that destroyed me. We’re all proud of you, but her most of all." And another added, "These sappy videos never get me but damn this one hit me in the feels and the tears are rolling. My mom died exactly 7 days after I graduated and she worked so hard to get me there. Really wish she could see me now. Losing a parent so young is hard and I can’t imagine losing them when you also have disabilities. Very strong for him and his support system to get him there. I know she would have been proud and it would have been one of the best days of her life seeing him graduate."

graduation
o organics
