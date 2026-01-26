People share the 'brokest' things they did to save money and their stories are a generational time capsule
You can't even attempt some of these anymore.
When times are financially tough, creative frugality often becomes a necessity. Being broke can foster ingenious new ways to get by and reveal just how tenacious people can be.
Rather than folding when there was zilch left in their bank accounts, people facing financial hardship got tough. They mastered the art of stretching money and resources to make it to the next paycheck.
On Reddit, people who have struggled financially shared the "brokest" things they've done to save money. From scraping together cheap meals to learning new skills, these are 18 ways people went to extreme (and genius) measures to get by.
"In my early 20s whenever my deodorant ran low, I would rub the little bits left on my armpits with my fingers. 😩 That gave me a good 1-2 weeks extra with that same deodorant. Babyyyyy I made it work!!" - Hefty-Expert-750
"Battery ran too low on my piece of junk car. Couldn't afford tow truck. I carried the battery a mile to my apartment, recharged it for several hours, then carried it back to the parking lot where I'd left the car. It worked, I got the car home again." - Miskatonic_Graduate
"I didn't know absolutely anything about HVAC. Called two different companies both wanted me to change the whole outside unit for 4k+ cuz the motor was fried. Went on eBay, looked at some numbers on the old motor that seemed like serial numbers. Found it on eBay, opened the outside unit, took out the whole fan with the motor on it and banged it with a hammer to detach the fan, connected the wires color matching them to the old ones cuz it seemed reasonable, put it back on and the thing has been running for 10 more years since that. 30 year old unit it's insane." - Independent-Show1133
"I lived a couple of blocks down from a big funeral home in college. Like they hosted multiple funerals a day. Well, I ended losing my full time job at Winn Dixie and couldn't find a new one right away. So I would look up the obits, learn small things about the deceased and then go to the funeral so I could attend the repass and eat. There was 1 man who didn't have his obit written and I attended. There was not a single soul there. I stayed the entire 3 hours and went to the burial. The funeral director came up to me as I was leaving the burial and said 'I guess you don't just come for the food, huh?'. I was so embarrassed. But I told the man the truth and apologized. He offered me a receptionist job, which i took...and I still got the leftovers. Win win if you ask me." - Franklyn_Gage
"I ate pancakes for about 2 weeks for every meal until I got paid again." - san323
"Back in the day when Pizza Hut & Domino's accepted checks, we knew about how long it would take them to deposit & hit my acct. I'd write a check to pay for pizza delivered & we ate that until end of week when paycheck hit." - Remote-Impact3040
"When there were big meetings at work they would always put the leftover catered sandwiches in the fridge. I'd purposely stay late cause I didn't want to ask in front of everyone. I'd take them home for lunch or dinner for the week." - So-Durty
"When I was a broke flight attendant, I would actually ask the maids for extra toiletries rather than swipe them. They hooked me up, sometimes bringing me a Ziploc bag full of various stuff. I also loaded up on dry cereals if they had a breakfast buffet that crew had access to, as well as other non perishable food. I wasn't proud, but my roommate had moved out with no notice and I was left scrambling financially. It was brutal, but I made it." - bestcrispair
"Made bread soup for dinner. Stale bread, water, and a bay leaf. The next day I found a can of tomatoes. I was rich! Had bread soup with tomatoes!" - sheatim
"Summer of college, I was working at a warehouse that made salads for the community. I lived off ONLY the free salads for lunch and dinner during an entire summer in order to save any penny I could. I'm talking lettuce/spring mix (no dressing) and the occasional taco salad. By the end of the of it I weighed 115-120 lbs as a 19 year old dude. Skin and bones I tell you. Skin and bones 🥲. (Saved 10 grand in 3 months after paying coworkers for gas and earning $13ish an hour! Paid for my next full year of college after scholarships and such.)" - Old-Independent4351
"Washed my clothes and my kids clothes by hand in the bathtub and hung them all over the apartment to dry." - 30222504cf
"Paid for .32 cents worth of gas." - UrCreepyUncle
"I'd cut the lid off shampoo bottles or lotion or toothpaste to scrape out every last morsel of product." - frosted-mule
"Walk into hotels that offer free breakfast. The staff on shift don't know every guest and likely don't care. I just walk in with the confidence of a hotel guest." - alyssainwonderIand
"In college, I drove a manual ford fiesta. Battery was shot. So in the mornings, I'd have my girlfriend sit in the drivers seat and pop the clutch after I pushed it up to speed. I'd park on the second floor of the parking garage, and I'd push the car out and down the ramp to pop the clutch. Made it a good week or two like that." - chrisb-chicken
"Gleaning... I know of a peach tree and apple tree near the parking lots of local businesses that I've picked fruit off of." - mlo9109
"I wore one contact for a while and would switch it between my eyes so they wouldn't get too strained." - hww94