Parents on TikTok are embracing the 'Type C' parenting style and its 'messy' everyday life
Type C parents are a mashup of Type A and Type B parents.
There are two types of parents in the world: Type A and Type B. Type A parents can be defined as highly organized, structured, and punctual. While Type B parents tend to be more relaxed, spontaneous, and flexible, per ABC News. But a new parenting style has entered the chat: the Type C parent.
Type C parenting was coined by mom and TikToker Ashleigh Surratt (@ashleigh.surratt). She identifies Type C parents as those with the ability to maintain structure while fully embracing spontaneity and the messy realities of everyday life.
"I just figured that if Type A are the moms who have the labeled bins and the beautiful snacky packs and Type B are the moms that let their kids play in the splash pad in their clothes, and maybe forgot shoes and their car's a wreck...then maybe A + B = C?" she says in the video explaining how she came up with the term.
"I was just sitting in my car one day and I was like, wow, I'm really Type A about some things and really Type B about other things and I kinda feel like I don't belong. I kinda feel like I'm this strange anomaly." She continued, "I coined the term 'Type C' mom. She's the one with the planners and the pile of laundry. She's the one with the organized shoe bucket but you can never find socks, whatever. She's the combination of really Type A in some things and really Type B in other things."
She continued, "I was just sitting in my car one day and I was like, wow, I'm really Type A about some things and really Type B about other things and I kinda feel like I don't belong. I kinda feel like I'm this strange anomaly."
Turns out, she wasn't. The term resonated with moms everywhere who could relate to being a combination of both parenting types.
"I coined the term 'Type C' mom," Surratt went on to explain. "She's the one with the planners and the pile of laundry. She's the one with the organized shoe bucket but you can never find socks, whatever. She's the combination of really Type A in some things and really Type B in other things."
Surratt hopes to encourage other moms struggling with guilt to fully embrace the label. “You're not a bad mom. You’re not a mess. You’re not failing. You’re actually in really, really great company," she added. "I think a strength of ours is we’ve learned to hold what’s important and kind of let go of the things that don’t matter."
It can be a really healthy parenting style to adapt, according to marriage and family therapist Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT, LPCC. Groskopf explained on ABC's Good Morning America, "You're choosing to loosen up in certain areas—maybe the house isn't spotless, maybe dinner's frozen—because you've realized that connection matters more than control," she said. "You still care. You're still showing up, just in a way that actually works for your real life."
Surratt's Type C parenting videos have received a positive response from parents who can also identify as a mix of Type A and Type B parents.
"It may be made up, but I’ve never related more 😂 it’s called balance!" one commented.
"Ummmm no you didn’t make it up… you just helped us define it!!! NEVER FELT MORE SEEN! ✨♥️😂" added another.
"It’s hilarious and so accurate!! I laugh out loud at all of your videos. It’s literally me."
"Your type C mom videos are so relatable! I showed my partner and he loved them too, said I’m just like that ❤️😂 Thank you for helping other type C moms feel less alone!"