+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Family

Mom's has epic response to a 'polite' phrase parents hear all the time

Judging by the overwhelming response to her post, she's not the only one who feels this way.

parenting
Canva

Yep. Relatable


Parents — especially those with multiple kids — know the phrase: "Oof, you must have your hands full!"

It's a common refrain from strangers who see us out and about.

Sometimes it even comes along with an "I feel sorry for you," if you're really lucky.

While it's a mostly harmless comment meant to show admiration, it struck a nerve with one mom when a stranger in Walmart dished it out to her while she shopped with her three kids.

Courtney Lester took to Facebook to share how she wishes she had responded to the man who told her he felt "sorry" for her.

After all, dealing with those raucous kids (who were riding quietly in the cart) must be such a burden!

For starters, Lester wrote, never comment on the size of someone's family — more than likely, you don't know the whole story.

"What you can't tell is that I lost 2 babies before being blessed with my last 2," she wrote. "So if you want to feel sorry for me, there's the only reason why you should."

With as many as 20% of pregnancies ending in miscarriage, it's best to never assume.

Photo by Gabe Pierce on Unsplash

But the even bigger takeaway from Lester: Raising kids is hard, but that doesn't mean it's a burden.

In fact, quite the opposite. Doctors initially told Lester she likely wouldn't be able to get pregnant again after having her first child, so she knows a thing or two about being appreciative of all the little moments, the ups and downs, the long days, and the laughs and the tears along the way.

"Some days, I can't wait for bedtime. My children keep me on my toes and one of them always needs something, but I have never viewed them as an inconvenience or a reason for someone to 'feel sorry' for me. Even on days when they won't listen, have meltdowns, and when it seems like nothing I do is good enough, I have never felt sorry for myself and I don't expect others to either. If having 3 kids automatically makes my hands full, so be it... But please, never feel sorry for me because my heart is more full than my hands could ever be."

Judging by the overwhelming response to her post, which has gone viral with over 22,000 Likes on Facebook, she's not the only parent around who wouldn't trade her little rascals for anything.

Even a judgment-free stroll through Walmart.

This article originally appeared on 07.28.17

kids
Business

A whole new generation wants to work with their hands

True

As AI makes daily headlines (and robots take over), I’ve been thinking more about the future of human work and the value of craftsmanship. Craftsmanship, the human trait that enables us to care for and love the work we produce, especially in the built environment.

Even as we make advancements and increase efficiencies in technology, the built world desperately needs more people who care about craft and want to work with their hands.

In construction specifically, the demand for housing—especially affordable housing—and safer roads and bridges is only increasing. And over 40% of skilled workers will retire in the next 10 years. We need new craftspeople more than ever. And, fast.
That’s why we started MT Copeland: to capture the craftsmanship seen in the built world around us (our homes, our workplaces, our cities), and help anyone learn directly from experienced professionals. We help craftspeople teach the skills they use on the job every day, and inspire others to make a career move into skilled careers. Carpenters, entrepreneurs building homes, painters, and even first-time homeowners can now use methods from generations past to make projects better.

The attention to detail in drywall, painting, or cabinet making requires a unique combination of technical prowess, problem-solving abilities, and an artistic eye. It’s the kind of work made only possible by human touch. Just when it starts to feel like everything’s destined to be automated, remember: some things simply must be made by human hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

They watched their wedding cake crash to the ground. The groom's reaction was perfection.

Oh, she married a good one.

Carsten Vollrath/Canva

Imagine watching your four-tier wedding cake hitting the ground before you even get a bite.

It's quite common for people to fantasize about their wedding day—the ceremony, the bridal party, the dress, the cake—and some people spend months or even years meticulously planning every detail. People even spend thousands of dollars hiring wedding planners to make sure that the big day stays fully organized and all the moving parts come together without a hitch.

But no matter how well you plan, sometimes things that simply can't be predicted happen. And how you and your beloved handle the hitches and glitches on your wedding day can say a lot.

Especially when that hitch or glitch is something major…like watching the beautiful, four-tier wedding cake—the one you spent time choosing and lots of money creating to share with your wedding guests—come crashing to the ground right in front of you.

Keep ReadingShow less
weddings
Joy

Bar creates cheeky sign explaining the real reason why a female bartender is 'being nice'

This awesome sign is drawing cheers from around the internet.

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

How to know the bartender is flirting with you.

A handy guide to answering the age-old question "Is the bartender flirting with me?" went viral on social media this week, and we're here for it.

Titled "Why the Female Cashier Is Being Nice to You" and offering two possible answers (either "She is uncontrollably sexually attracted to you" or "Because that's literally her fucking job you cretin"), the entire pie chart was filled in to mark the latter answer at 100%.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Family

Mom shares tear-jerking story that taught her to say 'no' to her kids a little less often

"Just because someone is young does not mean they are promised time."

Canva

For a lot of parents, the word 'no' is almost a gut reaction.

For a lot of parents, the word 'no' is almost a gut reaction.

"Can we get ice cream?" "No."

"Can I stay up a little later? "No."

"Can we put on the 'Moana' soundtrack for the 40th time today?" "NO!"

It makes total sense. Kids and teenagers are constantly pushing boundaries, testing limits, and asking for things (some reasonable and some not).

Usually, as a parent, you have to shut it down.

Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

Canva

Take a scroll through our smile-worthy finds.

What brings you joy? The kindness of strangers? The silliness of your pets? The breathtaking beauty of nature? Spending time with the people you love?

There are so many places to find joy in life, from watching someone nail their talents to listening to a conversation between preschoolers to belly laughing at a joke from someone you didn't expect to be so funny.

We've covered all of those bases and more in this week's list of 10 things that made us smile. So if you could use a little uplift, take a scroll through our roundup of delights.

Keep ReadingShow less
uplifting
Joy

Little boy in Brazil is the pied piper of farm animals and people can't get enough of him

It's like watching a Disney cartoon come to life.

@paidobebecampeiros/TikTok

His duck and goat follow him everywhere.

When we think of something "cute," we usually think of tiny humans, tiny animals or both. It's just hard to out-cute a small child with a puppy, you know?

But a little boy in Brazil is testing the boundaries of adorableness with his penchant for farm animals and his uncanny ability to get them to follow him pied piper-style.

In a series of mega-viral videos from @paidobebecampeiros on TikTok, we see a little boy giving various animals on what appears to be his family's farm a ride in toy wagons hitched to his little motorized tractor. But it's not just that he's pulling them around—it's the way the animals show zero fear and absolute trust in this tiny little person.

Keep ReadingShow less
uplifting
Trending Stories