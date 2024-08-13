Incredible video shows mom practicing football with her son while still in her work clothes
This is parenting at its finest.
We always hear about the achievements of children who become professional athletes or simply excel while in school. What we don't often see is the sacrifices and dedication of the parents behind the scenes. There are very few hours in the day, especially if you're working full time on top of raising children, add in a child that plays sports and you've got a combination for no rest.
That doesn't stop most parents though. They not only find the time to take them to their activities but to spend extra time helping them improve their skills in between practices. One mom has gone viral for her dedication to her son's football development. In the now viral video shared on 9-year-old Czar Glanton Jr.'s social media pages, the mom can be seen wearing business clothes running blocking drills with her son.
The yard is sprinkled with small orange markers for positionality and agility as Czar, donning a football helmet listens to his mom's coaching.
"Okay, I'm going to tell you where you messed up at, look. Right here the first thing you did...you was down the first thing you did was stood straight up. No," the mom encourages as she moves back into the down position.
The young boy is listening intently the entire time before running the drill again pushing against his mom in her mint green dress. This isn't the first video of the two training together. Another video set to "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone shows the mom in another business outfit running a high knee drill while her son cradles a football.
Czar's skills are undeniable and people are in awe of his mom's dedication to her son's sport.
"Me over here crying for strangers. The time she is putting into her son is she hasn’t even taken her work clothes off yet and she is in the yard working with her son on his skills. This is parenting at its finest. Hats off to you momma for putting your baby first," one person writes.
"Never question a mother's love! This is awesome! This foundation will stay with this young man no matter what! Peace," another shares encouragement.
One person is speaking success in the young boy's future. "You’re an absolute queen. I saw you on MaxPreps and came here. Still eyes filled with tears. A true inspiration and a lucky son! What a team you two are. When he wins the heisman and says I’d like to start out by thanking my mama we will all know why."
"Like I’m literally sitting in my bed crying!! Ma’am, you definitely deserve it all when he gets to the NFL! He’s going to the NFL," a commenter says.
It's obviously too early to tell if Czar will be making it to the NFL but with the dedication he and his mother put into working on his craft, that prediction may be within reach. These videos are the embodiment of what it means to be a dedicated sports parent, even when you're going it alone. Best of luck to Czar this football season, you've got a lot of fans routing for you.