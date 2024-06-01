+
Joy

Tabby hailed an 'evil genius' thanks to diabolical scheme against sibling feline

It has to be seen to be believed.

tabby personality, funny cat videos, cats
Photo credit: Canva

This guy knows what he wants and how to get it.

Experts agree that while cats can feel emotions like comfort, lust, rage, fear, grief etc., they don’t experience the more complex and thought-driven feelings of jealousy and vengeance.

However, there’s one viral tabby that’s putting those conjectures to question, and his name is Milo.

Though Milo’s mom Erika Longo has documented several of his schemes on TikTok and Instagram, the one posted on May 25th really seems to prove that this naughty kitty is an “evil genius.”

In the clip, Longo explained that she hadn't seen her other cat Poppy for about an hour. And there was Milo laying on a blanket chest all innocent-like. Suspecting something was up, Longo opened up the chest, and there was Poppy.

Longo at first thought the whole thing was an accident. But as we will soon find out…“it’s never an accident with Milo.”

Turns out this naughty kitty hatched a plan to open the chest, jump inside, lure Poppy into said chest, and then hop onto the lid to trap her inside!

Watch below to see him caught in the act:

Millions of viewers across multiple platforms agreed that this cat knew exactly what he was doing—but they love him anyway.

“These are premeditated crimes. We need a whole documentary series on this sinister genius,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Milo definitely lets his intrusive thoughts win…EVERY TIME.”

Findings in a Japanese study from 2021 do show that cats have the mental capacity to both use their imagination and plan ahead, which Milo clearly seems to be excelling at. As to whether it’s all part of some evil plot, or merely a sick, twisted form of entertainment…well, the jury’s still out on that. But it’s so adorable no one’s complaining. Except maybe poor Poppy. To enjoy more of Milo’s shenanigans, follow him on TikTok and Instagram.

