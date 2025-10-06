Mom uses laundry hack to teach her young son manners around menstruation
"My son will be educated, understanding & helpful."
It's impossible for men to understand what menstruation is truly like for women. But one mom is making it her mission to educate her young son about periods through doing the laundry together.
Mom Gee Gee (@queenn.gee) shared a menstrual blood talk teaching moment with her young son, Brayden, in a touching video, where she explained how to remove blood from clothes using peroxide. She demonstrates it to him on a pair of underwear that has menstrual blood on it.
How to talk to your sons about menstruation
"Grown men have told me 'Ew that’s nasty/don’t talk about that' when I’ve mentioned being on my cycle. My son will be educated, understanding & helpful 🩸❤️," she wrote in the video's caption. "We’ve already had the talk about periods; this was just a teaching/reminding moment as he helped me with my laundry."
As she shows Brayden how to apply the peroxide, she discusses more about the importance of not making fun of or shaming women who have their period. "Never ever make fun of a girl for having blood in her underwear or on her pants, okay?" she says, as her young son looks up at her and responds that he knows women have periods.
"We can't control that, it's a natural part of our lives. It's a natural part of the human body. However, many boys can sometimes be mean and cruel, and they often make fun of. And I don't want you to do that. I want you to be compassionate, okay?" she tells him.
Gee Gee also explains what he should do if her ever sees a girl with menstrual blood on her pants. "If you ever see a girl at school that has a little blood on the back of her pants, and maybe she didn't see it or didn't know, how could you handle that?" she asks her son.
Brayden responds, "By maybe pulling her to the side and try helping her and try getting her to the office or something." She replies, "Right! And do you tell her, 'You have blood on the back of your pants!' in front of everybody?" He says, "No."
She then tells him that he could take off his sweater and offer it to her to "wrap around her so that it's not showing. It's not gross, it's not nasty. "Just like she can wash her underwear, you can wash your sweater as well. You're going to get older, and you might have your own kids, and you may have daughters or have a woman, and you may be washing her clothes, and I don't want you to ever be like, 'Eww! I'm not touching that!' No. Take care of it, use the peroxide, and be there for them, okay?"
Her son nods his head, and they give each other a high-five and a big hug. And her followers shared how much they loved their interaction.
"Thank you, Mama, for raising an amazing young man! You are doing the most beautiful job. I admire you!!! And by the way he’s looking at you, I can tell he admires you too! Good job, sweet mama!" one commented. Another wrote, "Oh, Mama, you are teaching him to be an empathetic, kind, and protective man. This is beautiful 🥹 This is the evolution of human beings 🙌🏾."