The Marines use this 5-step plan to solve problems and it works shockingly well in everyday life
"SMEAC is universal. Its application knows no bounds."
Sometimes, half the problem is breaking down what the problem actually is. Assessing a situation and coming up with a logistical game plan before executing a solution is often imperative when we're facing an issue. The ability to separate the practical from the emotional, which isn't always easy, is usually helpful when facing problems big and small.
The Marines have an acronym that helps break down the five steps of an "order" from a commanding officer: SMEAC, which stands for SITUATION, MISSION, EXECUTION, ADMINISTRATION/LOGISTICS, and finally…COMMAND. In terms of military use, it's used to provide a clear-cut objective and plan. (The U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Canadian and Australian Armies are a few other military forces also use some version of this five-step order.)
But SMEAC is also applicable to everyday situations. One can take an issue, piece by piece, and use this problem-solving tool to address it. Explained on a veteran's Instagram page,: "In essence, the Marine Corps’ Five Paragraph Order teaches us the importance of thorough preparation, clear objectives, efficient execution, logistical proficiency and effective leadership – principles that transcend military operations and are invaluable in navigating the complexities of business and life."
I reached out to a friend who had served in the U.S. Marines for over 10 years. She fondly remembered the acronym and explained how to use it in "civilian terms."
"Let's say your kid won't go to school," she says. "First, you assess the situation. What's happening? Okay, my 12-year-old won't get up and go to school. The mission? Get the kid to go to school." Here's where it got interesting. "The execution isn't as cut and dry as one might think. Perhaps the kid isn't going to school because he's being bullied or having problems learning. This is where some research might come into play to determine how you're going to execute your plan."
The fourth step comes down to who you are going to get to help you. "Admin, which is really just the logistical aspect of things, is asking who is on your team? Who will help you get your kid back to school? Perhaps it's a family member or a guidance counselor? And finally, command—which is really just the chain of events that need to happen to put the plan in place."
These five steps can apply to just about everything from solving family issues to running a business. In fact, many businesses use it as a blueprint for growing stronger.
In the article, "How the Marine Corps 5-Paragraph Order Can Supercharge Your Small Business Planning," author Steve Kelly writes, "The transition from infantry operations to entrepreneurship might seem like a leap, but any Marine will tell you: mission success always comes down to clarity, preparation, and execution. That’s exactly what the Marine Corps 5-paragraph order—SMEAC—delivers. In the Corps, we used SMEAC to survive and accomplish missions. In business, I use it to scale and succeed. And so can you."
From this standpoint, Kelly gives this example:
SITUATION:
Ask: 'Who are your competitors? What's changing in your market?'
MISSION:
Ask: 'What are you trying to achieve? Is it realistic, measurable, and aligned with your company’s vision?'
EXECUTION:
Ask: 'How are you going to make it happen?' (Here he advises to assign roles, set milestones, and build contingency plans.)
ADMIN and LOGISTICS:
Ask: 'What tools, technology, or systems are needed? Do you have the right staff?'
COMMAND and SIGNAL:
Ask: 'Who's leading the charge?' And recommends 'defining leadership.'"
There are quite a few online threads where people discuss the SMEAC steps. In one Reddit post, an Aussie asks, "Is it the bee’s knees, or does anyone have anything more succinct yet functional? Really interested in your location and viewpoint. For myself, I'm an Aussie and have found that whilst many emergency services utilise the format, some use others."
A commenter replies, "I think it's a great way to plan a mission because it keeps you organized, guides your oral delivery of the order, and can be scaled up or down easily."
While this thread was military-centric, it's clear that these attributes would help in almost every situation. Organization, communication, and logistics can apply wherever one might need. It's just a matter of keeping calm and going through each step when tackling an issue. And while using the SMEAC method can't, of course, solve every problem, it certainly could be a good place to start.