Man taking afternoon nap hears odd 'popping' noises—minutes later, a stranger pulls him to safety
A good Samaritan saved his life in the nick of time.
We may not like to think about it, but life can be pretty unpredictable. Because of this, we have to be vigilant in our everyday lives and practice common safety measures with the simplest tasks and in what seem to be the safest places. Especially in our homes where we should feel safest of all, a lot can go wrong if we're careless: electrical issues, leaks, mold, and most damaging and devastating of all: fires.
In October 2024, David McConnell, a homeowner in Winterville, Georgia, made a narrow escape from an unprecedented fire in his home, per Fox News Atlanta. The man had been napping and had no idea what was going on or the danger he was in until a stranger, Dylan Betts, saved his life. Betts's astuteness and quick action managed to avert an even bigger disaster, earning him gratitude and applause throughout the neighborhood.
A house on fire. Canva Photos
McConnel had been napping in his home when he heard some strange noises coming from his kitchen. "I heard some popping and snapping and crackling," McConnell told Fox News Atlanta. Unconcerned, he went back to sleep. McConnel remained unaware anything was wrong until the fire alarm woke him. As he made his way into the hall, he could see nothing but thick smoke. "You could not see out my backdoor or my window. That was pretty scary,” he recalled. He tried to escape by attempting to open the door, but was unable to. That’s when Betts came to his rescue.
While driving home from work that day, Betts recalled seeing black smoke coming from the home and immediately rushed to help. He broke open the front door, located McConnell, and guided him to safety. "Mr. David, luckily, heard my voice and came right to me," Betts remarked. Without really thinking, he'd risked his own life to save a total stranger. “Why not?" Betts said to Fox News Atlanta when asked why he would do such a thing. "That’s America.”
Though the house and even McConnel's car were totally ruined, his life was saved. “My youngest daughter calls [Betts] a hero,” he recounted.
Bart Hamburg, one of the neighbors, shared a video on YouTube of the flaming house, capturing the level of devastation. It took several units of firefighters to put out the fire. The Athens-Clarke Fire County Department stated, “Arriving units attempted to begin an interior operation but due to deteriorating conditions, including a roof collapse, had to withdraw to additional defensive positions.”
A GoFundMe has been set up by friend and neighbor Harold Hamburg to help McConnell and his family find a roof and recover from the tragic incident.
“Due to the efforts of a stranger passing by, who broke down the front door and carried David to safety, no one was injured or lost their lives. But they did lose everything, including David's vehicle," the page reads. "This GoFundMe campaign is to help them with purchasing needed items to rebuild their lives. They are kind and generous neighbors that go out of their way to help those in need, but it is now their time of need. Losing their home and possessions, including furniture and clothing, is absolutely devastating. As a community, I ask that we come together to help this family get back on their feet. Any donation at all would be greatly appreciated. I pray that you can find it in your hearts to help the McConnell's in their time of need.
Thank You for your kindness and generosity."
As of this writing, they've raised $18,330 of their $20k goal. If you would like to donate to the relief effort, you may do so here.
This article originally appeared last year.