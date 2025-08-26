Utah teens break down neighbor's door to rescue dogs from house fire
Thankfully, the family wasn't home.
House fires are devastating for everyone involved. Not only are homes lost, but irreplaceable items within the home are often charred beyond recognition or turned to ash. That outcome is considered lucky if no one lost their lives. Recently, some concerned teens put their rescue skills to the test when they noticed their neighbor's house on fire with one of the family cars in the driveway.
Rescue workers were already on their way when the three boys attempted to get their neighbor's attention. Their attempts and subsequent success to enter the burning home were caught on the family's doorbell camera. In the video, you can see the boys run up to the door when one begins pounding to get the attention of the people inside. The teens yell and bang, hoping to wake up anyone inside before realizing that the people who live there aren't home.
It was then that one of the teens says that he saw the two family dogs in the window. An older man, who appears to be the father of one of the kids, begins trying to break the door down with his shoulder. After a few failed attempts and a reminder from one of the boys about his shoulder, the man stood back as one of the teens began kicking at the door. It seems to take a lot of time and effort by the teens before the door finally gives way and they disappear inside.
Shortly after going into the home, one of the teens can be seen exiting while carrying a dog, followed by another. The owners of the home weren't there when the fire broke out but thanks to the quick action from these neighborhood teens, their two dogs were saved.
When speaking to KSL TV5, one of the teens admits, "Without a second thought, we just jumped the fence, he says. "We got down there to see if we could help, see what we could do.” One of the other teens added, “When we got down there, the propane tanks exploded.
While the boys ran towards danger with the intention to save people who could've been trapped inside, it's important to remember that firefighters do not advise running into burning structures. These boys saved two beloved family pets and ,luckily, they didn't sustain any injuries themselves from their selfless act. But people who see a burning home should call 911 to report the fire. Attempting to alert the people inside the home may also be a safe option for bystanders, but professionals warn that people should stop short of entering a burning home.
Thankfully, it doesn't appear that these kids suffered any smoke inhalation damage or burns for their brave rescue, but that house wasn't the only one to burn. The back of the home next door was also engulfed in flames, unfortunately. Neighbors have started a GoFundMe for the people who have been displaced by the fire with hopes of helping them get back on their feet. Currently, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.