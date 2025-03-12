Watch this groomsman go from cringey to fierce as he learns to nail the 'chicken head' dance
He spent the whole bachelor's trip learning the dance in time for the wedding.
Rhythm is something that people are naturally born with. It makes things like learning how to dance or keeping time with music a lot easier. Of course people who don't have a natural ability to catch the rhythm of a beat can still learn to dance through learning to count the steps. Practicing while watching others who do know the specific dance helps move things along a bit faster.
This sort of group effort is likely why some people have very little trouble line dancing but have a hard time with any sort of freestyle type of dance. Phil Sloves, a Broadway actor, was recently in a wedding, but before he watched a friend commit to eternal love, he was determined to learn how to dance. But not just any dance. The actor wanted to learn a dance called "chicken head." Unsurprisingly, the dance involves a lot of rhythmic coordinated movements designed to make the person's head appear to move like a chicken's would move.
Sloves decided that the best time to learn the dance would be while the guys were away on the bachelor trip. The group of men recorded Sloves' progress over several days leading up to the wedding. At first the man's efforts were seemingly off beat and uncoordinated, but they appeared smooth. The next attempt looked like Sloves might have taken a few steps back in progress because he seems even less coordinated than the previous attempt.
Fathers Day Dancing GIF by Saturday Night LiveGiphy
As the trip progresses, so does the man's dancing skills as the other men demonstrate and give him pointers. By the time the wedding rolls around, the Broadway actor has officially gone from cringe to cool when he kills the dance move at the reception. The amount of effort he put into perfecting this dance likely means he will be breaking out the "chicken head" well into his nursing home days.
Others can't get enough of his failed attempts turned perfection with one person writing, "I'm not going to lie i did not have a lot of faith lmao but he ate thatttt."
Another person appreciates the support the others show, "It’s yall being so supportive and schooling him. He was a good student with good teachers."
Getting Married Party GIF by PartifulGiphy
"The way he unlocked his confidence once he knew he had it," someone else says.
"The facial expression in the hotel room when he got it is diabolical. GO PHIL," one person says while adding the fire emoji.
Clearly Sloves was dedicated to learning the dance and had a group of good friends willing to take the time to teach him. It may not seem like a big deal to some, but seeing the confidence grow as the video progressed lets you know that the actor was ready. Thanks to his friends being supportive, he was able to go into the wedding reception with full confidence in his ability to do at least one dance well.
@aneesanael My boi @Phil Sloves was on a mission fr. #trending #chingy @huggybruh ♬ Right Thurr - Remix/Explicit - Chingy
"He said I’m not going to embarrass you my boi," another writes.
"The joy on his homie face when he was finally hitting that shhh," someone else chimes in.
According to one person, this dance will be seen anywhere Sloves is present: "He’s about to be doing this, EVERY. WHERE! Grocery stores & all."
As one commenter says, "GO AWF PHIL." You've earned the right to do that dance for the rest of eternity. Way to go on trying something new and sticking to it until you got it right. We could all use these kind of supportive friends.