Audiobook narrator's NSFW meltdown accidentally made it into the book and people are loving it
"My niece has been telling me for months to post my work on TikTok but I don’t think this is what she meant."
We’ve all had meltdowns. Thanks to 24/7 access to camera phones, many of us have had a meltdown we thought was private end up being public entertainment. But audiobook narrator Kate Burns’ world class "crashed out" over a technology glitch stands firmly in its own category.
Burns, whose niche is narrating suspense thrillers, had been recording a chapter for Blake Pierce’s "Girl, Haunted" and accidentally kept in a nearly minute long, expletive-littered, rage-filled rant against her recording software—which had apparently been giving her quite the headache.
One reader noticed the…bonus content, if you will…and quickly posted it to social media, where it became a viral sensation. (A bit of an f-bomb warning for those with swear sensitive ears. But anyone who’s ever dealt with technology in their lives can certainly empathize with all the big feelings Burns was having at that moment.)
@arletta.james Just the audiobook narrator having a complete uncut meltdown 👀👀👀 #oops #psychologicalthrillerreaders #blakepierce #girlhaunted #kateburns #booktok ♬ original sound - arletta
Perhaps even more delightful than the video itself is the hilarious and oh-so supportive comments it elicited.
“Whatever she’s talking about, it’s 100% valid. I get it. This is me every time I try using a printer tbh.”
“They should hide easter eggs like these in every audiobook.”
“Blake Pierce is about to be wondering why her book randomly hit the NYT bestseller list.”
“ I will take this over AI narrating 100% of the time.”
“Buying this audiobook solely to support her crash out.”
The video even made its way to Burns herself, thanks to her niece—who saw the video and immediately went to tell her “self proclaimed Luddite” aunt to start a TikTok.
Burns, clearly with a great sense of humor about all this, commented, "Kate here 👋my niece has been telling me for months to post my work on TikTok but I don’t think this is what she meant. The comments are funny. Thanks for being nice about it.”
Burns did, in fact, create a TikTok, which currently has only one video where she playfully fesses up to her snafu. In it, she revealed that her crash out was the result of her recording software not playing back her audio—which does sound like this antithesis of something helpful for a voiceover artist.
@kateburns75 I woke up this morning to learn there’s an audiobook blooper of me crashing out because I’m technologically challenged and my recording software was giving me a hard time. To the half a million of you who heard that, thank you for giving me some grace. I apologize and it definitely won’t happen again. Thank you to the person who let me know, as well as the person who originally posted it — mortifying, but gives me the opportunity to fix something that obviously needs to be fixed.
♬ original sound - Kate Burns
She also thanked audiences for giving her “leeway to be human and screw up.”
In an interview with Today, Burns shared that she had been "terrified" to learn that her blip had gone viral, but that quickly changed once she realized that people were actually on her side.
“I was so nervous and so absolutely mortified, but I did read a bunch of the comments people wrote, and I thought that is so nice, nobody’s saying, ‘You’re awful,” she said. “Everyone’s like ‘We get it.’”
Not only did people get it, but people shared their genuine appreciation for Burns. One fan even wrote, “your voice carried me through many of my hardest days. Thank you for being the voice of the books that have helped me stay.”
Just goes to show that moments of pure vulnerability—be they tech crash outs or something else entirely—are not nearly as ostracizing as we fear they’ll be. Instead, they end up inspiring connections in magical, hilarious ways.