Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake shared some truly wholesome pics from their golf day

The day consisted of 99% dancing and 1% actual golf.

jimmy fallon justin timberlake golf
Instagram

Spreading joy and swinging clubs.

There’s BFFs, and then there’s Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

Their friendship (of nearly 18 years, by the way) is the stuff of wholesome pop culture legend. From goofy music videos to hilarious SNL sketches, Fallon and Timberlake always appear to take such enthusiastic and genuine joy in one another. Which may or may not make Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel a tad jealous.

When the duo went out for a few rounds of golf in Las Vegas (according to Today), the two seemed to bring out their inner kids once again.The day consisted of jumping, dancing, chest bumping, shooting hoops (wait, which sport is happening here?), rolling around in the grass, a few sit-ups … oh yeah, and they also golfed, Timberlake assured in the caption of his Instagram post.


Timberlake’s video is set to Leo Sayer’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” which sums up his relationship with Fallon in a nutshell.

They were also seen applying sunscreen on one another. Because everyone knows that real friends don’t let other friends get sunburnt.

Fallon posted his own video to Instagram, set to Greg Street’s “Good Day.”

Seriously, it looks like a bunch of 6-year-old boys galloping around in a field, not men well into their 40s hangin' out on a golf course. And I mean that in the best way.

Timberlake seemed to be in particularly good form that day, despite the shenanigans. After knocking the ball closest to the hole during the 19th hole shootout, he quickly dropped the mic—or rather, club—and proceeded to show us all how it was no big deal really with a bunch of shrugs.

Ever the loving hype man, Fallon wouldn’t stop cheering his buddy on.


8amgolf, the tournament being held, wrote on its own page “find yourself a partner who knows how to celebrate.”

Though 8amgolf announced football players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes II as the game’s champions of the day, Fallon and Timberlake are clearly the MVPs of bromance. And we love them for it.

May all our friendships be as full of silly, fun and childlike antics as a day of golf with Jimmy and Justin.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
jimmy fallon justin timberlake golf
Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

Keep Reading Show less
artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
Family

Upworthy's mother's day collection— purchase beautiful crafts this season & save with code SPRING10

If you're looking to shop for your mother or anyone else who is like a mother figure to you and you have yet to find the right gift, check out this selection of gifts perfect for this Mother's Day. At Upworthy Market, you can feel good about shopping because every dollar you spend directly supports the local artisans who handcraft their own products.

Keep Reading Show less
mother's day
Joy

Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.

via Wikimedia Commons

It's incredible what a double-sided magnet can do.

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.

The hobby has caught the attention of law enforcement and government agencies because urban waterways are a popular place for criminals to drop weapons and stolen items after committing a crime. In 2019, a magnet fisherman in Michigan pulled up an antique World War I mortar grenade and the bomb squad had to be called out to investigate.

Fifteen-year-old George Tindale and his dad, Kevin, 52, of Grantham, Lincolnshire in the U.K., made an incredible find earlier this month when they used two magnets to pull up a safe that had been submerged in the River Witham.

George has a popular magnet fishing YouTube channel called “Magnetic G.”

Keep Reading Show less
good samaritan
Trending Stories