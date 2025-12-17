People say these ordinary-person careers pay extremely well, and the job envy is very real
If you work in elevator repair, you do "still have to deal with a lot of ups and downs"
There's no one-size-fits-all figure for what constitutes a "good salary"—you have to factor in geography, cost of living, taxes, and, frankly, the kind of lifestyle you want to achieve. Still, some jobs pay a lot more than you might think. You don't necessarily have to be a doctor or lawyer to make a comfortable living.
Strangers explored this topic online by sharing jobs that "pay extremely well," even though people "don't realize it." The answers included low-key part-time gigs, managerial roles at companies you might shop at every week, and the crucial trade jobs that keep our daily lives humming. After reading some of the replies, someone playfully commented, "Why the f*** did i become a nurse?"
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Let's check out some of the Reddit responses that earned a big reaction.
Jobs that pay "extremely well" but people might not realize
"Septic tank installation and repair. Septic systems are an unavoidable reality in most non urban/ suburban areas. They are expensive to install and require regular maintenance which most people hire out for. My uncle owns a small Septic company, 2 employees other than himself in nowhere PA and pulls about $200K a year in income in a town where the median is ~ 41K. It smells, but easy money he says."
"Costco manager (not the GM) On track to make 150k including stock options"
"[Land] surveying. No one sees this as a career choice. The ones doing it are retiring and there’s a shortage. Work isn’t hard. More people should look into this...For example, if you want to put a fence on your property, you need to hire one to look up the county records, and define the boundaries. Had to do this a few years ago and it took months to get one. Few of them explained to me they are all retiring, and no one is going in to the profession. Someone said it’s hard to get into, but due to the shortage, I think many municipalities are willing to soften the requirements."I’m a casino dealer and will make over 6 figures this year"
"I'm making nice living as a tennis coach. The job is usually not very hard, you enjoy playing with kids most of the times. Occasionally it can be a bit thougher on body but not always. And time flies usually."
"I’m a casino dealer and will make over 6 figures this year"
"I make a nice living as a swim coach. I work around 25 hours a week/8 months a year. I bank my loot and pay myself over the year. I don't "work" January thru March. I take deposits for Spring and Summer lessons. My work life balance is top tier. The work is highly rewarding and I love teaching kids without having to deal with everything that comes with working in a school. I am in my mid 40s and it can be tough on my body. I have a pretty bad case of golfer's elbow but I have a great tan."
"Fiber optic cable splicing. Not back breaking work and stupid easy, just gotta have tons of patience. 90k+"
"Certified Wastewater treatment operator. Theres a lack throughout the country bc the old dudes are retiring and no ones getting into it."
"Cloud Sales. I dated someone who sold AWS storage and their base salary starting was well over $100k. But what really blew me away was their bonuses. They took home at least double their salary on sales bonuses. Some of them make as much or more than the cloud programmers and architects. It’s kinda absurd."
- YouTube www.youtube.com
One person wrote that working as an elevator technician earns "good money straight out of the gate," leading to a parade of wordplay: "You do still have to deal with a lot of ups and downs," "This comment floored me," "That is wrong on so many levels," "I found the comment uplifting," "These puns are really pushing my buttons," and "It's a great job if you get in on the ground floor level, you have pretty much nowhere to go but up."
Some reports suggest that skilled trade jobs are rising in popularity with Gen Z, and experts think this trend makes sense. Sam DeMase, Career Expert at ZipRecruiter, tells Upworthy, "Due to economic necessity, the younger generations are becoming more interested in trade jobs."
"Four-year degrees no longer guarantee an entry-level corporate job these days," she says. "Employers want experience, and competition is higher than ever. Trade jobs are attractive because you can start earning money right away (no crushing college debt). Some skilled trades even pay you to train. These jobs focus on essential human skills, provide immediate value, and are AI-proof. College isn’t for everyone, and Gen Z is seeking alternative opportunities to make money and thrive."
DeMase says that, given the current economic landscape and rising cost of living, choosing a job over college is often the practical choice. "Many skilled trades have high earning potential and fast entry," she continues. "There’s currently a shortage, so these roles are in high demand. Current in-demand trade jobs include carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, mechanics, welders, and plumbers...Gen Z is making a practical decision amidst limited choices—going to college and taking on massive debt is risky, especially in the current tight job market...This change is happening slowly, as family units and society at large still place major emphasis on securing a four-year degree."
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Trades might be the last safe haven"
Carl Murawski, a certified electrician, construction coordinator, and tradesman with a popular YouTube channel, echoes those sentiments: "With all the concerns about artificial intelligence affecting office jobs, the trades might be the last safe haven," he tells Upworthy. "Our type of work can't be outsourced; it can't be automated. This work requires skill and dedication. We work as a team to build amazing things and celebrate our wins together. Getting into a trade mid-career isn’t easy, but I’m seeing a lot more people coming into our industry from white-collar jobs. Sometimes they’re seeking fulfillment; other times, it’s out of necessity because their position was eliminated. I welcome them all because we need them!"
Murawski says the "image of the 'dirty, rotten construction worker'" is, thankfully, "eroding" these days. Still, he says he doesn't see "many young faces" on job sites and suggests there's "a lot of room" for growth. "Things like AI and cost of college are making more young people look for alternatives," he adds. "I also think more young people see the path from apprentice to journeyman to business owner with an entrepreneurial spirit than ever before. For a long time we were sold a lie: borrow your way to a degree, earn plenty of money afterwards. The expanding costs of universities, the predatory student loans, and disappointing wages have left a lot of students disillusioned and disappointed. A 25-year-old with $250K in debt earning $60K a year may see a welder making $100K a year with little to no student debt. That kind of contrast can’t be ignored for long.
"We will always need people who build things, and our workforce is dwindling," he continues. "I think the perception of blue-collar work has done a lot of damage to the trades, especially as compared to white-collar work. We need to bring back dignity to work and a sense of pride. This is work that matters. It’s not the trades of 1950 anymore—it's smart work. As technology improves, infrastructure and data centers will be needed to power the future.”
- YouTube www.youtube.com