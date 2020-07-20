popular

Incredibly flexible MMA fighter performs the splits to avoid sitting next to maskless rider

via Alain Ngalani / Instagram

MMA fighter Alain "The Panther" Ngalani posted a video to Instagram on Thursday demonstrating the importance of wearing a mask on public transportation and it's received over 86,000 likes.

In the video shot on a Hong Kong train, a maskless rider attempts to sit next to the four-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion as he's reading a book. But the fighter refuses to allow him to sit down by doing the splits so his legs cover the entire row of seats.

"If you are not wearing a mask in public transport, keep your distance! Don't argue with me," Ngalani wrote on the post.



Masks are mandatory on public transportation throughout most of the United States because, according to studies, people are 19 times more likely to catch COVID-19 indoors compared to an open-air environment.

According to a UC Davis study, wearing a mask decreases the chances of contracting COVID-19 by 65%.

"Everyone should wear a mask," Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, said in a statement. "People who say, 'I don't believe masks work,' are ignoring scientific evidence. It's not a belief system. It's like saying, 'I don't believe in gravity.'

"People who don't wear a mask increase the risk of transmission to everyone, not just the people they come into contact with," Blumberg added. "It's all the people those people will have contact with. You're being an irresponsible member of the community if you're not wearing a mask. It's like double-dipping in the guacamole. You're not being nice to others."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
covid-19
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

Effecting change can be exhausting: 5 ways to avoid burnout.

Photo by howling red on Unsplash
True

Right now, we are in a critical moment where more Americans are engaging with the topic of race than ever before.

There is so much work to be done, but people who aren't accustomed to thinking this much about race are struggling to condition themselves. Factor in a global pandemic, economic insecurity, and the stressors of working and schooling from home, and allies are at an increasingly high risk of burnout.

Marginalized and oppressed people need allies to learn to pace themselves. But how?

Keep Reading Show less
activism
Heroes

Portland Navy vet stood tall asking feds to remember their oath. They broke his hand.

Zakir Khan/Zane Sparling/Twitter

On Saturday evening, 53-year-old Chris David, a disabled Navy veteran, took a bus ride to downtown Portland. According to the Washington Post, he had seen videos of federal agents attacking protesters, whisking some of them away in unmarked vans, and was disturbed by what he saw. So he decided to go talk to them, to ask them what they thought of the oath they had made to defend the Constitution of the United States.

David, who had never attended a protest before, hung back and watched protesters outside the federal courthouse after he arrived on the scene. When the feds arrived, they rushed a line of protesters, and David took the opportunity to approach the agents. Standing before them in his Navy sweatshirt, he asked them, "Why are you not honoring your oath? Why are you not honoring your oath to the Constitution?"

At first, agents pushed him away, causing him to stumble. He regained his footing, then continued to question the agents. Video footage from Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling then shows one agent hitting David repeatedly with a baton, while David somehow stands firm and unflinching with every blow.

Keep Reading Show less
protest
Badge
C40
C40 Cities
Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

These mayors are leading the way to a fair and green recovery from COVID-19

Photo by Li-An Lim on Unsplash
True

Since COVID-19 was identified in December 2019, it has spread around the world, wreaking havoc on our daily lives.

As of July 6, 2020, there have been over 11.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across 216 countries and territories.

Over 500,000 people have died.

Cities and countries instituted strict lockdowns or issued shelter-in-place orders, but as we retreated indoors to flatten the curve, economies ground to a halt. Millions of people have lost their jobs. Hospital ICUs hit capacity. Inequality has been made painfully obvious as the most marginalized communities are forced to bear the worst impacts. Never before has it been more clear just how interconnected our health and the health of the planet truly is.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Bartender explains why he swiftly kicks out Nazis even if they're 'not bothering anyone'

via Witty Buttons / Twitter

Back in 2017, when white supremacist Richard Spencer was socked in the face by someone wearing all black at Trump's inauguration, it launched an online debate, "Is it OK to punch a Nazi?"

The essential nature of the debate was whether it was acceptable for people to act violently towards someone with repugnant reviews, even if they were being peaceful. Some suggested people should confront them peacefully by engaging in a debate or at least make them feel uncomfortable being Nazi in public.

Keep Reading Show less
racism
Heroes

Two New Jersey transit police officers revive a newborn baby in dramatic new video

A remarkable rescue was captured on video in Newark Penn Station on Tuesday.

Footage from a NJ Transit Police body camera shows officers Alberto Nunes and Bryan Richards encountering a woman in a bathroom stall in the train station holding a newborn baby. At first you can hear one of the officers saying, "It's not a baby," but it's followed by surprise when they realize that not only was it a baby that the woman appeared to have just given birth to, it was a lifeless shade of gray and was not breathing.

"Working here, you see a lot of things, but expecting a baby in a mother's arms that's a newborn, that's nothing that we would expect," Officer Bryan Richards told WNBC-TV, "I took possession of the baby to do the assessment on it. We didn't know how long the baby was in this world."


Keep Reading Show less
everyday heroes
Trending Topics
Trending Stories