Democracy

In a brave op-ed, Billy Graham's granddaughter calls on evangelical Christians to stop supporting Trump.

In a brave op-ed, Billy Graham's granddaughter calls on evangelical Christians to stop supporting Trump.
Julia Daughty / Twitter

Donald Trump's presidency has exposed some remarkable hypocrisy within the evangelical Christian movement.

The group, which once claimed to be the backbone of America's "moral majority" made up of "family values" voters, have given their full support to a crass and cruel man whose narcissism has absolutely nothing to do with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Astonishingly , he's gained their support without showing any real understanding of Christianity or The Bible. Who can forget the time he was unable to name a single verse from his "favorite book" of The Bible?


Trump unable to name one verse from "favorite book" The Bible www.youtube.com

Despite this, 72% of white evangelical Christians support the president, according to a poll conducted by Pew Research,

Franklin Graham, evangelist and son of the man who essentially founded the movement, Billy Graham, believes Donald Trump's election was divine intervention.

"I think God was behind the last election," Graham told conservative news site The Western Journal.

Evangelicals praise the president for appointing conservative judges and aggressively supporting the pro-life movement while turning a blind eye to his many failings as a politician and a man.

Would Jesus separate children from families at the border? Would the king of kings tolerate Trump's pathological lying? Would Christ support Trump's hostility towards women and people of color? Should Trump be forgiven for his unquenchable greed?

So why have evangelicals seemingly abandoned their beliefs to support Trump? A Stanford study found that people's political beliefs tend to be more firmly held than their religious faith. So when they come into conflict, people will follow their political beliefs, then they rationalize the rejection of their religious side.

An indeed, many evangelicals have rationalized their support for Trump by calling him an unlikely vessel or "someone God has chosen for an important historical purpose, despite not looking like — or having the religious character of — an obvious man of God."

Which is why it makes it all the more remarkable that Billy Graham's granddaughter, Jerushah Duford, has called out evangelical hypocrisy in a powerful USA Today ope-ed, entitled: "I'm Billy Graham's granddaughter. Evangelical support of Donald Trump spits on his legacy."

In the article, she calls for evangelical women to stop criticizing Trump in hushed tones and to raise their voiced against him in the run up to the election. She also says it's necessary for the church to reject Trump to regain a shred of credibility.

Duford says Trump's election made her feel "homeless" and "disoriented" as she watched her church turn "its eyes away from everything it teaches." What first began as a gentle tug at her spirit, grew to become a feeling she could no longer stomach.

"The gentle tug became an aggressive yank, for me, earlier this year, when our country experienced division in the form of riots, incited in great part by this president's divisive rhetoric. I watched our president walk through Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., after the tear gassing of peaceful protesters for a photo op," Duford writes.


Donald Trump Bible GIF from Donaldtrump GIFs

"He held a Bible, something so sacred to all of us, yet he treated that Bible with a callousness that would offend anyone intimately familiar with the words inside it," she continued. "He believed that action would honor him and only him. However, the church, designed to honor God, said nothing."

She also spoke of the damage that the church's support for the president has caused its reputation.

"It seems that the only evangelical leaders to speak up praised the president, with no mention of his behavior that is antithetical to the Jesus we serve. The entire world has watched the term 'evangelical" become synonymous with hypocrisy and disingenuousness," she writes.

"My faith and my church have become a laughing stock, and any attempt by its members to defend the actions of Trump at this time sound hollow and insincere," she writes.

Duford called for fellow evangelicals to get their priorities straight by putting God before politics and believes that doing so would be empowering to women in the faith.

"The God we serve empowers us as women to represent Him before our churches. We represent God before we represented any political party or leader," She writes. "When we fail to remember this, we are minimizing the role He created for us to fill."

"Jesus loved women; He served women; He valued women. We need to give ourselves permission to stand up to do the same," she continued.

Duford's op-ed is a bold and brave statement for an influential figure in a movement that has become synonymous with the Republican Party to nake. But, according to Duford, that type of bravery is what's demanded of her by her faith.

"I chose to listen to my spirit to speak out. Not because doing so feels comfortable, but because it feels like the right way to leverage the voice God has empowered me with," she writes.

"Now I am asking all of you who feel as I do, to embrace your inner tug, and allow it to lead you to use the power of your God-given voice and not allow Trump to lead this country for another four years," the piece concludes.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Badge
United Nations Foundation
United Nations Foundation
Then, Now, Next

Since 1945, the UN has made great strides in helping lift people out of poverty — but future progress is at risk in 2020.

United Nations Photo
True

In June 1945, Europe was reeling from a deadly, devastating world war. Peace had been achieved in the west, but world leaders knew that they had to take immediate action to build a better world and prevent another deadly conflict.

So, delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco and committed to working towards progress by signing the UN Charter. Since that day, there have been tremendous gains: global life expectancy is now 72, global hunger has decreased, and before the pandemic, global extreme poverty was the lowest in recorded history.

The UN has been tackling poverty and world hunger for decades, but how much do you know about their work and impact?

We are at a pivotal moment and it will take global action and effort from everyone in order to recover better. Learn more about how the UN is working towards sustainable development, full equality, and the eradication of poverty and global hunger as part of UN75.

popular

Self-taught artist took nearly three years to create this mindblowing timelapse painting

Thijme Termaat/YouTube

Thijme Termaat decided once that he shouldn't drive a car because his mind wandered too much. He wanted to be an artist, but dropped out of design school after two months when he realized it wasn't going to lead him to the freedom he longed for. Living at home in a small, rural town in the Netherlands, Termaat taught himself to paint—not with books or tutorials, but by "trying and experimenting."

Then he made this incredible video. At first it appears to just be a stop-motion video of him making one painting (which would be impressive to anyone who has ever tried making a stop motion video—it's a tedious, time-consuming process). But just past the minute-and-a-half mark it shifts to a whole other level and we see why Termaat might be distracted by his own mind while driving.

Keep Reading Show less
Badge
United Nations Foundation
United Nations Foundation
Then, Now, Next

Since 1945, the UN has made great strides in helping lift people out of poverty — but future progress is at risk in 2020.

United Nations Photo
True

In June 1945, Europe was reeling from a deadly, devastating world war. Peace had been achieved in the west, but world leaders knew that they had to take immediate action to build a better world and prevent another deadly conflict.

So, delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco and committed to working towards progress by signing the UN Charter. Since that day, there have been tremendous gains: global life expectancy is now 72, global hunger has decreased, and before the pandemic, global extreme poverty was the lowest in recorded history.

The UN has been tackling poverty and world hunger for decades, but how much do you know about their work and impact?

We are at a pivotal moment and it will take global action and effort from everyone in order to recover better. Learn more about how the UN is working towards sustainable development, full equality, and the eradication of poverty and global hunger as part of UN75.

popular

Miracle twins have different fathers and the dads couldn't be happier about it

via Twins Trust / Twitter

Twins born with separate fathers are rare in the human population. Although there isn't much known about heteropaternal superfecundation — as it's known in the scientific community — a study published in The Guardian, says about one in every 400 sets of fraternal twins has different fathers.

Simon and Graeme Berney-Edwards, a gay married couple, from London, England both wanted to be the biological father of their first child.

"We couldn't decide on who would be the biological father," Simon told The Daily Mail. "Graeme said it should be me, but I said that he had just as much right as I did."

Keep Reading Show less
parents
popular

Trevor Noah sheds light on the absurdity of QAnon as only Trevor Noah can

The Daily Show/Facebook

If you haven't heard of QAnon by now, consider yourself fortunate. If you've heard of it, but are confused about what it is and how it came about, it's probably time to learn. Any hopes that the rational among us had for it to die out on the fringes of the internet appears to be gone as the cult-like conspiracy theory has seeped into the mainstream, which means we can't ignore it like we wish we could.

We also can't just laugh it off like we wish we could, no matter how absurd and insane it is. It truly would be laughable if it hadn't resulted in real people being harmed and the FBI calling it a domestic terrorism threat. And I don't know anyone who can approach a laughable-yet-deadly-serious subject like Trevor Noah. In a new video, Noah gives QAnon the comedic treatment that it deserves while also managing to convey the rather terrifying reality of its existence and influence.

Keep Reading Show less
comedy
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites