Common sense or censorship? These 10 baby names have been banned in the United States.
You might really love Christmas, but that doesn't mean you can name your kid 'Santa Claus.'
Naming a baby is a difficult decision, and it doesn't get any easier when the names you might like are "off limits" for any number of reasons. The names we give to our children can be very personal. They can reflect religious beliefs, family heritage, or have a special meaning attached to them, as in Grace, which means "divine favor," or Eli, which means "ascended." In the United States, people are protected by the Constitution's First Amendment, freedom of speech, which allows us to name our babies whatever we like.
However, there have been some cases where the courts decided that a particular name is illegal, and, although it is infrequent, it has happened at least 10 times in the country's history. The most notable banned names are Misteri N-Word, King, Queen, Jesus Christ, III, Santa Claus, Majesty, Adolf Hitler, @, and 1069.
A court reporter taking notes. via Canva/Photos
Why are these 10 names banned in the United States?
III (Roman numerals pronounced “three”)
Thomas Boyd Ritchie III was known by many of his friends simply as III. So, he petitioned the court to have his name changed to Roman numerals in 1984. Sadly, a California court rejected the name change because it was a symbol and a number. It’s illegal for people to have numbers in their names because they can’t be entered into state name databases.
Misteri (N-word)
In the California Superior Court case Lee v. Superior Court (1992), Russell Lawrence Lee wanted to change his name to Misteri (N-word). Lee believed that the name could be used to conquer racial hatred. Unfortunately for Lee, the court denied his request, saying the name constituted “fighting words.”
@ (pronounced “at”)
The address symbol, or @, has been banned in multiple jurisdictions because, like a numeral, it cannot be input into state database records.
The "@" symbol.via Canva/Photos
Jesus Christ
The name of the Christian lord and savior has been banned in several U.S. states based on claims of blasphemy and the possibility of confusion.
1069
In 1976, the North Dakota Supreme Court told high school teacher Michael Herbert Dengler that he could not change his name to “1069.” “The only way [my] identity can be expressed is 1069. The first character, 1, stands for my concept of nature which manifests itself as one individual among the various forms of life,” he noted. “I stand as a single entity amongst millions of other entities, animate and inanimate. But yet even though I am an entity unto myself, I am part of the whole of life which is one. I am one; life is one; and together we are one.”
He later moved to Minnesota and tried to change his name, but he was rejected again. Neither state allowed people to have numbers as their names.
Santa Claus
In December 1999, Robert William Handley of Ohio filed a petition to change his name to Santa Rob Claus, because he had played the Christmas character for the past 40 years, and was known as “Santa Rob” year-round. The court rejected his petition, saying it was “misleading to the children of the community.” Two years later, the Supreme Court of Utah allowed the name change.
Santa Claus Christmas GIF by benniesolo Giphy
Majesty, King, Queen
In several states, naming your child after a royal title is illegal to avoid confusion with actual royalty. Does Queen Latifah know this?
Adolf Hitler
If you want to name your child Adolf Hitler, you can’t do it in Texas. After the atrocities he committed in the 1930s and ‘40s, his name has no place in the Lone Star State. However, you can be named Adolf Hitler in New Jersey. Back in 2009, there was a big hubbub when the father of Adolf Hitler Campbell wanted his child’s name written on a birthday cake, and the proprietor of the business refused.
This article originally appeared in May. It has been updated.