Husband and wife have people enthralled over their epic Lego tower bet

Bets are one Lego brick by Lego brick.

For Jessica Cook, the bet was simple: If she could build a Lego tower from the floor to ceiling of their living room while her husband was away at a concert, then he would give her $100.

Then the deal got even sweeter when her husband’s nephew also offered to throw in another $100 if Jessica succeeded.

We’re talking 200 bucks here, people. No turning back now.

Jessica gave us the play-by-play of the whole thing on TikTok. And people were avidly watching the nail-biting escapade.

1:37 p.m.: “My husband just left to go to a concert overnight and he and I've been sitting here building this,” Cook tells us, showing off a moderately tall Lego tower. But certainly not ceiling level.

Boy, is this lady determined. Not even the constant cries for mommy that could be heard in the background could keep her from the task at hand.

I take bets very seriously.

"The one rule that my husband had for building this is that it has to be able to sit perfectly on the floor and wedge against the ceiling,” she explained, masterfully bracing the now wobbly tower under her chin.

Winning this bet couldn't fall to chance. No no no. Jessica would need strategy! Tactical maneuvers! And yeah, maybe a bit of luck.

“I'm debating if I should measure this [a Lego block] and measure how tall the ceiling is … and then divide it by that number so I can see exactly … to make sure it will fit before I do all this work.”

Jessica started to panic over the potential consequences.

“If I get up there and then it doesn't fit, it'll be freaking devastating."

Stay strong, Jessica! Believe in yourself!

4:15 p.m.: Progress achieved! Jessica, a self-proclaimed 5'8", 5'9", showed that the top of the tower had now reached just past the top of her head.

Which does beg the question: How long was this concert?

7 p.m.: Dinner break. Cause Rome wasn’t built in a day.

At this point, Jessica had three separate pieces that (ideally) would go together to form an even bigger tower.

The good news? Those pieces did fit together smoothly into one ginormous contraption. The bad news, as you could maybe guess: it couldn't stand up without Jessica holding onto it … and she still had more building to do.

7:30 p.m.: Success!

Jessica revealed her colossal Lego creation, and it was more impressive than the Empire State building.

It might have been knocked over by the dog (sad), but still—there was undeniable video proof.

But the most important part: Did the husband pay up?

Well … no. And yes.

In a follow-up video, Jessica revealed that where she didn’t get paid, her husband did agree to treat her to get her hair done. And not just at any salon. To a blonde specialist who was twice the price of Jessica’s normal stylist. And let’s be honest, that bill’s probably gonna rack up a lot more than a hundred measly dollars.

As for the nephew, well … he just bought a house. So we’re going easy on him.

I know what you’re thinking (a bet’s a bet!), but Jessica is clearly happy with her upcoming beauty treatment … along with some first-class Lego bragging rights. Still a win!

Health

Brené Brown shares her heartfelt thoughts on how long grief should last

Some comfort for those dealing with loss.

via Wikimedia Commons

Author, researcher and storyteller Brené Brown.

One of the most challenging things about dealing with grief is the feeling that it will never end. After losing a loved one or at the end of a relationship, we feel that something is missing in our lives and fear that hole could remain forever.

This feeling of sorrow can linger for months while we cycle through the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

In extreme cases, people may be diagnosed with prolonged grief disorder in which they have intense feelings of grief that last all day and go on for many months. People with prolonged grief disorder may also have trouble in their personal, educational or work lives.

Psychological researcher Brené Brown shared her thoughts on the grieving process on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” recently and they may be of comfort to anyone dealing with loss. Brown is known in particular for her research on shame, vulnerability and leadership, and gained worldwide attention for her 2010 TEDx talk, "The Power of Vulnerability."

Health

Breakups just got a little easier, thanks to the luxurious, therapy-based Heartbreak Hotel

Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel. It's part wellness retreat, part intensive group therapy.

Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

Breakups are a low point for anyone, yet studies have shown that they tend to hit just women just a little harder. Which is probably why they leave a lot of us looking this:


via GIPHY

But what if we didn’t have to stuff our feelings down with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s (no offense Bridget Jones) and instead were able to come out of heartbreak feeling lighter, freer and more empowered?

That was the inspiration behind The Heartbreak Hotel.

The Heartbreak Hotel, which opened in north Norfolk, U.K. near the end of 2021, is a three-day retreat created by two mental health professionals with one goal in mind: to help women heal after the end of a relationship in the most compassionate, holistic way possible.

The retreat (keen on detoxification in all forms) is both alcohol- and technology-free. So if you’re looking to cope through drowning your sorrows with a mai tai or frantically hate-scrolling through your ex’s social media … then this might not be the spot for you.

However, if you are looking to stop blaming yourself for “what went wrong,” process complex and painful feelings, and come out rested and restored, read on.

Education

Forgot how to talk to people? This 1950 short film on having better conversations might help.

It's so cheesy, but also surprisingly helpful.

Old TV Time/YouTube

Film reel from 1950 contains cheesy but relevant tips for brushing up our pandemic-bruised social skills.

The pandemic hasn't ended, but a combo of a push toward "normalcy" and a window of low case counts has made it so that most of us are venturing out more. Some of us are finding that our social skills have gone a bit wonky. Throughout the pandemic, there have been articles telling us that this was happening, with headlines like "It's not just you. We're all socially awkward now" and "A crash course in polishing your pandemic-damaged social skills." I had a friend the other day mention how he'd met someone new and felt like he'd forgotten how to have a conversation.

In addition to the pandemic, the social and political discourse of the past several years feels like it has become more and more contentious. It's hard to have a discussion in which disagreements don't devolve into ugliness, so we might avoid any conversation that goes beyond the weather altogether.

However, research also shows that people really want to have richer conversations with one another. So we're in this weird spot of wanting to talk to people but feeling a bit lost as to how to do it.

