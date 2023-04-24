+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Move over corsages—goats are this year's coolest prom trend for high schoolers

The bizarre Gen Z fad is a nod to the acronym "greatest of all time."

prom goat, prom trends 2023, prom
@get_your_goat_rentals/TikTok, @nukkgirll/TikTok, @duhh.itskera/TikTok

Goats are the latest prom trend.

Prom season is upon us, and you know what that means. Fancy dresses, elaborate promposals, rented limousines…and goats.

Yes, you read that right. Goats. They’re this year’s hottest prom trend, thanks to TikTok.

High schoolers are posting videos across the platform showing off their formal attire while posing next to a rented-out, real-life goat as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the popular sports phrase G.O.A.T., meaning “greatest of all time.”

Some even adorn their goat dates with sparkly collared leashes, because doesn’t everyone deserve to feel fancy on prom night?

@duhh.itskera P R O M M M M 💙🐐! #prom#prom23#prom2k23#goat#blowthisup#viral#fyp#foryoupage♬ original sound - KayKay

It’s kind of the younger generation’s M.O. to baffle the older folk with weird fads, but this by far is Gen Z’s wildest move yet. A few are even calling the craze “tacky.” But hey, it doesn’t look like any goats are being hurt in the process (except maybe the ones who didn’t get asked to prom…sad) so it seems like pretty harmless fun.

It also means business is booming for places like Get Your Goat Rentals. This Atlanta-based grazing company mostly rents out goat herds to chew through overgrown vegetation as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical sprays. But this year, it’s added prom rentals to the list of services.

@nukkgirll we ate hands down ##prom2k23##blackgirlprom♬ Florida Water (feat. Luh Tyler) - Danny Towers & DJ Scheme & Ski Mask the Slump God

Amanda Hudgins, owner of Get Your Goat, shared with Insider that the company had actually been capitalizing on the G.O.A.T. acronym since February, offering "Goat Grams" for Valentine's Day as well as half-hour cuddle sessions/photo sessions for $75.

Both products were a success, and in March, a high school senior named Trevian White hired their goat Paddy to take prom photos. And these weren’t your average prom photos. No no no, these were shot at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and incorporated a rented-out Lamborghini red carpet.

Watch below:

@get_your_goat_rentals#atl#atlanta#GOAT#getyourgoatrentals#prom♬ Purple Maze - Lalinea

…and the rest is viral TikTok history.

"Now we're getting calls from all over the south. It's just really gone crazy," Hudgins told Insider. So far, Get Your Goat has done 20 prom shoots and is expected to do at least 100 by the end of the school year.

We don’t always understand what the kids are into these days, but if it brings a bit of joy, I say let them do whatever floats their goat.

From Your Site Articles
humor
Badge
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

A contest for the 'worst science stock photo' has taken the internet by storm

“Talk to Us, Dr. Chicken," is a must-see.

Dr Kit Chapman/Twitter

They've blinded us with science.

Stock photos of any job are usually delightful cringey. Sure, sometimes they sort of get the essence of a job, but a lot of the time the interpretation is downright cartoonish. One glance and it becomes abundantly clear that for some careers, we have no freakin’ clue what it is that people do.

Dr. Kit Chapman, an award-winning science journalist and academic at Falmouth University in the U.K., recently held an impromptu contest on Twitter where viewers could vote on which photos were the best of the worst when it came to jobs in scientific fields.

According to Chapman’s entries, a day in the life of a scientist includes poking syringes into chickens, wearing a lab coat (unless you’re a “sexy” scientist, then you wear lingerie) and holding vials of colored liquid. Lots and lots of vials.

Of course, where each image is 100% inaccurate, they are 100% giggle inducing. Take a look below at some of the contenders.

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Identity

Tori Roloff shares how she talks to her 5-year-old son with dwarfism about being different

The “Little People, Big World" mama says, "I WANT him to know he’s different.”

via Instagram/TLC

The Roloff family from "Little People, Big World"

It isn’t easy having to explain to a child who is different that they aren’t quite like other children. Most parents would probably prefer to downplay the situation, saying "It's no big deal. You aren’t quite the same as the other children, but everyone is different.”

However, Tori Roloff, 31, star of the TLC’s long-running “Little People, Big World,” has decided to go the other route. She’s asking her 5-year-old son, Jackson, to lean into his uniqueness and use it to help others.

Tori is married to Zach Roloff, 32, who’s been a star of “Little People, Big World” for 24 seasons. Zach and Tori have three children: Josiah and Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5. All three of them have achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Keep ReadingShow less
disabilities
Pets

Snoopy is real, her name is Bayley and the internet can't get enough of her

Everyone's childhood hearts just melted into a puddle.

assets.rebelmouse.io

Stop what you're doing. There's a dog that looks just like Snoopy.

Soooo, there's this dog and I'm pretty sure it's the actual Snoopy come to life. Seriously all the dog needs is a red dog house out back and a little yellow bird that follows it around. If you think it can't be true, then you're going to have to fight the entire internet about it because nobody can get enough of how much this sweet dog looks like the iconic cartoon character.

Snoopy is Charlie Brown's pet from the comic strip "Peanuts" that eventually spawned several movies and cartoon series, and Bayley is a dead ringer for the black and white animated pup. Since we live in a digital age, people across the country have been falling all over themselves to get to the pooch's Instagram account and admire her cartoonish mug.

Bayley is a 1-year-old mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between a miniature poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. Her sweet face is something you have to see to believe and even then you may question if she's real.

Keep ReadingShow less
snoopy lookalike
Joy

Man invites day workers to Disneyland and their reaction to a day of fun is so wholesome

He gave them $200 and tickets to Disney for a day off.

Jesús|TikTok

Day workers get paid to spend the day at Disneyland.

Most people would love a free impromptu trip to Disneyland. It's one of those destinations that doesn't have an age limit; no matter how old you are, you get to go explore the park and feel like a kid again for an entire day. And the best part is, since you're an adult, there's no one to tell you no to ice cream before dinner or to drinking a fancy margarita with Mickey ears at 1:00 in the afternoon. You truly just get to escape and pretend you have no responsibilities.

Some lucky day workers got to do just that recently. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Jesús drove a local hardware store to see if any day workers wanted to accompany him and the person filming to Disneyland. The group was skeptical, especially when he wasn't offering work, but a day of fun—and when he told them they'd be paid to join him.

This offer would be a head-scratcher for just about anyone, but these guys decided to lean into the curiosity and hopped in for a full day of working hard at playing.

Keep ReadingShow less
faith in humanity
Pop Culture

Tense video shows a woman filming herself after sensing a man following her. She was right.

“See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

@lacie_kraatz/TikTok

Lacie films as the mysterious man visibly gets closer.

It’s no secret that even the most seemingly safe of public places can instantly turn dangerous for a woman. Is it fair? No. But is it common? Absolutely, to the point where more and more women are documenting moments of being stalked or harassed as a grim reminder to be aware of one’s surroundings.

Lacie (@lacie_kraatz) is one of those women. On April 11th, she was out on a run when she noticed a man in front of her displaying suspicious behavior. Things got especially dicey when the man somehow got behind her. That’s when she pulled out her phone and started filming—partially to prove that it wasn’t just her imagination, and also out of fear for her safety.

“Hello. I’m just making this video so that women are a little more aware of them,” she begins in the video. “See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Pop Culture

Family-run business crafts gorgeous heirloom-quality leather bags for the modern world

Kodiak Leather is the perfect blend of style, functionality, and timeless appeal.

Editor's Note: Upworthy earns a percentage of proceeds from sales of items listed in this article


We live in a disposable culture where products are cheap and abundant but not built to last. And in the short term, that's great. But over the long haul, this wasteful mindset takes its toll, especially on the environment. However, a company called Kodiak Leather is trying to change that. As a family-run business, Kodiak Leather remains dedicated to crafting heirloom-quality bags for the modern world. Driven by a passion for people and leather, the brand offers products that embody the perfect blend of style, functionality, and timeless appeal. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans from around the world, ensuring that you receive a treasure designed to last a lifetime and worthy of being passed down through generations.

Heirloom-quality leather goods provide a sense of luxury and durability and hold sentimental value as they become an essential part of your life's story. These timeless accessories only improve with age as they witness your experiences and adventures while maintaining elegance and character. Investing in heirloom-quality leather products is not just about owning a fashionable piece; it's about preserving a legacy for future generations.

The Kodiak Leather Difference

At the heart of Kodiak Leather's success is its collaboration with skilled artisans from the US and India, who share the brand's passion for quality and ethics. This global partnership ensures that each product is expertly crafted and adheres to the highest standards of ethical production and material sourcing. By choosing Kodiak Leather, you're investing in a brand that values craftsmanship, sustainability, and the art of leatherworking.

Kodiak Leather's rigorous quality control process sets them apart from the competition. Each product undergoes multiple inspections before it's shipped, guaranteeing that you receive a piece that is both flawless and worthy of being passed down through generations. This dedication to heirloom-quality craftsmanship ensures that your Kodiak Leather products will stand the test of time and become cherished family treasures.

When you purchase a Kodiak Leather product, you're not just buying an accessory – you're joining the Kodiak Family. The personal touch and care that goes into crafting each piece is a testament to the company's passion for people and leather. From the artisans who create the products to the customers who use them, the Kodiak Leather family is bound by a shared love for timeless, heirloom-quality goods that enrich lives and tell stories.

Kodiak Leather has carefully curated a collection that features products designed to cater to the needs of today's discerning consumers. Among their most popular offerings are the versatile Katmai Leather Backpack, the stylish and functional Juneau Leather Tote, and the charming Drifter Leather Journal. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail, ensuring that they look good and serve their purpose efficiently, making them the ideal companions for the modern individual.

The Katmai Leather Backpack

The Katmai Leather Backpack is a standout piece in the Kodiak Leather collection, boasting top-grain cowhide that looks stunning and promises durability. Designed with multiple compartments and pockets, this backpack has ample space for all your essentials. The adjustable straps and carrying handle offer convenience and comfort, making it easy to take your backpack wherever you go.

Perfect for both work and leisure, the Katmai Leather Backpack is designed with versatility in mind. Its unisex aesthetic makes it suitable for everyone, while the padded laptop compartment and organized storage options cater to your busy lifestyle. Whether you're heading to the office or embarking on an adventure, this backpack is your ideal companion.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Katmai Leather Backpack is the leather's aging process. Over time, the top-grain cowhide develops a beautiful patina, which adds character and depth to the backpack. This natural aging process enhances the bag's visual appeal and serves as a testament to its timeless elegance, ensuring that your Katmai Leather Backpack remains a stylish accessory for years to come.

⚡ TAKE16 ⚡
for 16% off sitewide
kodiak katmai leather backpack
Katmai Leather Backpack
$159 NOW AT KODIAK

The Juneau Leather Tote w/ Pocket

Crafted from top grain water buffalo leather, the Juneau Leather Tote is both a stylish and practical addition to your accessory collection. This tote features an exterior easy-access pocket, perfect for stashing items you need on hand and large carry handles that comfortably fit over your shoulder. The rich texture and natural variations in the leather make each tote unique.

When it comes to style and functionality, the Juneau Leather Tote has it all. The spacious interior, complete with pockets for organization, ensures you can easily carry everything you need. The interior zippered pocket and hidden magnetic closure offer added security for your belongings, making this tote perfect for everyday use. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or enjoying a day out, the Juneau Leather Tote is ready to help you take on the world.

Kodiak Leather is committed to using only the highest quality materials, and the Juneau Leather Tote is no exception. The water buffalo leather is visually stunning and incredibly durable, making this tote a long-lasting investment. With proper care, your Juneau Leather Tote will age gracefully and continue to impress for years to come, proving that it's more than just a fashion statement - it's a testament to the Kodiak Leather legacy.

⚡ TAKE16 ⚡
for 16% off sitewide
kodiak Juneau leather tote bag
Juneau Leather Tote w/ Pocket
$129 NOW AT KODIAK

The Drifter Leather Journal

The Drifter Leather Journal is a true reflection of Kodiak Leather's dedication to craftsmanship and quality. Made from top-grain leather and featuring a snap button closure, this journal is both elegant and secure. Inside, you'll find handmade artisan paper, giving it a unique and personal touch. The refillable design ensures that you can continue using this beautiful journal for years, making it a cherished keepsake.

Compact and beautifully designed, the Drifter Leather Journal is the perfect travel companion. Its convenient size makes it easy to slip into your bag or backpack, so you can capture memories and jot down ideas wherever you go. Choose between Antique Brown or Dark Walnut color options to suit your style, and let this journal accompany you on all your adventures.

Owning a timeless artifact like the Drifter Leather Journal goes beyond simply having a stylish accessory. It represents an opportunity for personal reflection, growth, and connection to your experiences. As you fill its pages with your thoughts, dreams, and memories, it becomes a treasured part of your life story – one that can be passed down through generations, enriching the lives of those who come after you.

⚡ TAKE16 ⚡
for 16% off sitewide
kodiak drifter leather journal
Drifter Leather Journal
$45 NOW AT KODIAK

Experience Kodiak Leather For Yourself

Kodiak Leather offers a stunning range of products that blend style, functionality, and timeless appeal. The Katmai Leather Backpack, Juneau Leather Tote w/ Pocket, and Drifter Leather Journal each possess unique features and benefits, catering to the diverse needs of the modern world. These versatile and stylish accessories are designed to support your busy lifestyle while making a lasting impression.

Investing in heirloom-quality leather goods from Kodiak Leather means more than just owning a beautiful accessory. It's about embracing the lasting impact of these products as they become an integral part of your life story and, eventually, the stories of future generations. By choosing Kodiak Leather, you're investing in a legacy of craftsmanship, durability, and timeless elegance.

So, why not explore the exceptional Kodiak Leather collection and discover the perfect piece that resonates with your personal style? Become part of the Kodiak Family today and experience the difference that heirloom-quality leather goods can make in your life.

affiliate
Trending Stories