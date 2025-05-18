Mom shares the nightmarish 'doll' her 5-year-old sleeps with every night
The monsters won't be bothering her, that's for sure.
Almost all kids will sleep with a comfort item like a lovey, stuffed animal, or special blanket for the first few years of their life. The official name for them is transitional objects. They've been shown to bring comfort to kids who form a strong attachment to them, and this process is extremely healthy and promotes good self-esteem in growing kids while fighting off separation anxiety. So, there's nothing wrong if your kid wants to keep snuggling his favorite stuffy for years and years! Many adults still keep theirs from childhood, too.
The attachment can be incredibly powerful. Some kids rotate through a roster of different stuffed animals, picking a new one every night, but some absolutely can not spend a moment apart from their favorite transitional object. For my kids, it's always been loveys (half stuffed animal, half small blanket). Other kids might make more, uh, non-traditional choices.
One little girl is going viral after her mom shared a video of her snuggling the most nightmarish, horrifying doll you could possibly imagine: Chucky, of Child's Play fame.
She doesn't just snuggle Chucky; she sleeps with the most terrifying version of him!By SYFY - Fair use
Katelyn McCormick-Nevin works in special effects makeup, so her daughter Georgia grew up being around scary things all the time. The family would particularly go all out for Halloween, McCormick-Nevin told Newsweek, but mom was always cooking up some kind of gruesome design or another year-round. Georgie grew up loving famous horror characters like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, to name a few.
But McCormick-Nevin just had to share Georgia's current attachment with the world. So, she took to TikTok and posted a clip:
"Is there any other 5 year old girl in the world that sleeps with a life size Chucky Doll?? Or is it just mine ..." she captioned the post.
In the clip, Georgia can be seen snuggling not just a realistic Chucky doll, but the most horrific version of Chucky. This is Chucky toward the end of the movies when he's been battered and beaten and has finished hacking up a bunch of the protagonists. Just see his bloody, nightmarish face for yourself:
Despite Chucky's appearance, Georgia isn't fazed. The video shows her sleeping peacefully, knowing she's safe next to the fictitious vicious murderer.
The short clip was viewed nearly 800 thousand times, and commenters were endlessly tickled by Georgia's choice:
"At least you know she’s protected when she’s sleeping"
"he makes her feel safe and she knows no monster is a match. Love it"
"I used to ask for a Chucky doll when I was little, would always get told I’d get one but nobody ever got one for me :(. Your daughter is living my younger dream"
"That kid has no fear"
A few commenters had jokes:
"Then you hear: Mommy Chucky says he doesn't like you"
"She'll scare [off] robbers ... robber be like: 'Heck nah, nope nope, we're leaving'"
Chucky says goodnight.SYFY via Giphy
The five-year-old isn't the only kid to choose an unusual or even bizarre transitional object.
There are no rules as to what will bring a child comfort. These objects don't even need to be soft or cuddly! Kids have been known to cling to water bottles, old cell phones, silverware, and even dead bugs. Once the emotional imprinting happens and the object begins to ease their separation anxiety, the bond is formed.
As for why a kid would choose something so objectively frightening, who knows? I wonder if it's the same reason some kids are fascinated by roadkill and graveyards—it's a way of facing their fear of death or monsters or uncertainty. In Georgia's case, it sure helped that she has a mom with a flair for creepy visual effects. Commenters on the post shared that their own kids had morbid tastes, too, choosing to sleep with dolls like Pennywise the clown or the ever-creepy Annabelle.
Hey, whatever helps you sleep at night!