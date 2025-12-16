Generation Jones shares the retro toys and candies that filled their stockings at Christmas
"Silly Putty, harmonica, those Balsa airplanes with the rubber band powered propeller."
Generation Jones, the microgeneration between Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, were born between 1954 and 1964. Christmas in the 1960s and 1970s for Generation Jones was filled with smells, sounds, and treats that made the season bright.
From shiny tinsel trees, cardboard fireplaces, and iconic festive TV specials, Christmastime for Generation Jones held a lot of magic. On Reddit, Gen Jonesers got nostalgic about their Christmas stocking stuffers.
They reminisced about the now-vintage toys and candies that are no longer found in them. These are the things Generation Jones always got in their stockings every Christmas during the 1960s and 1970s.
"Lifesavers Sweet Story Book. If you got one, you know what else you got? Mouth sores from eating too many lifesavers!!! My mom would buy one for me, one for my brother, always in the stocking. First, my dad would demand the butter rum lifesavers, and my brother and I would dutifully have to hand them over. Then, as soon as he could, my brother would take the ones he wanted out of my book (root beer, cherry) and swap them with Peppermint (yuk) and Wintergreen (yum). Then I got smart. I pretended I LOVED peppermint and HATED tangerine and lime and wintergreen. LOL.. from then on would give me those and take my peppermint. He never even ate them, he only took them because he thought I liked them. He never even realized tangerine and lime were my favorites. Lifesavers. Who knew I had such repressed memories and anger!?! lol." - TeachOfTheYear
"A mandarin orange, these used to be kinda rare where I grew up." - PsychologicalDance12
"Gold foil covered chocolate coins." - stilldeb
"Silly Putty, harmonica, those Balsa airplanes with the rubber band powered propeller." - NewHandle3922
"We would get the Kellogg's Single Serve Variety Pack in our stocking. For us, it was a huge treat. For my mother, it took up a lot of space in a loooong stocking that she couldn't otherwise figure out how to fill up. LOL." - Holiday_Jello5172
"Pencils with my name on them from my Grandma. First grade through high school, every year." - Tomwhyte
"I always got the deluxe box of Crayola crayons, the one with the crayon sharpener in the front. Also, lifesavers story book.🙂🙂" - DogLuvuh1961
"My mom used to get me a milk carton of malted milk balls every Christmas." - Theresnowayoutahere
"A can of black olives. Seriously. One of those segmented orange flavored chocolate ball things. I kinda miss them both 😀" - OT_fiddler
"We always received peanuts in our stocking which was weird because I don't remember anyone ever eating them. We'd collect them and put them into a big bowl. I'm not sure what happened after that." - Most_Ad_4362
"Apple, orange, and silver dollar in our stockings. Carried on the tradition with my kids when they were younger and at home." - Legitimate_Type_5582
"Soap on a rope, usually from Avon." - FaberGrad
"We got walnuts, pecans, and Brazil nuts in the toe. Oranges, little candy canes. Lifesaver books, toothbrush and toothpaste. We'd sharpen candy canes to a stiletto and jab each other. I loved chocolate covered cherries and I looked for them this year, diabetes be damned." - No-Witness-5032
"When I was little, Mom always gave me a baby doll. She stopped when I was 13 - that year, she gave me a giant 36" Raggedy Ann. I loved her more than any of the baby dolls! Wish I still had her. I usually gave others the Lifesaver books. I was charmed by the packaging. The candy was nice, too! Mom always had a roll of Lifesavers in her purse." - BurnerLibrary
"Hershey's chocolate bar in my stocking. Would sometimes get lifesavers but I hate hard candy so I guess my mother figured that out 😂." - User Unknown
"Got these, nuts, candy canes, chocolates, different candies, bubble gum, little trinkets and stuffed animals and oranges. Every year but I loved it. However, the oranges were always last thing I ate." - Augi17
"Every year since I was about 10: mandarin orange, lottery ticket, socks, bag of Ju-Jubes, toothbrush, toothpaste." - imadork1970
"Always sticking out of the top of our stocking with the giant Sugar Daddy behind it." - groovymama98