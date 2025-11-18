In a surprising shift, anxiety-prone Gen Z is reviving the trend of dining with strangers
Pass the butter, find a buddy.
In today’s busy world, we tend to eat quickly and by ourselves. There are a combination of factors at play. Eating alone can be more convenient for some people—they're forced to do so for time’s sake—or a person's general social anxiety has them dining solo. Yet, Generation Z is bucking the trend. The generation that is typically known for increased social anxiety is bringing back communal dining.
According to a survey by the online restaurant reservation company Resy, 90% of Gen Z diners enjoy sitting at communal tables and eating alongside complete strangers; 63% said communal tables were a great way to meet people. Half of respondents also reported having had an interesting conversation with someone they met at a communal table.
i am actually so happy to have gone here! studio bumi (a pop up that takes place in st. lydia's, brooklyn) is such a wholesome community of strangers that get together for a night to enjoy communal dining, hosted by bagus and team! not very often do you find communal dining experiences that are wholesome, you feel so included, and also has great food! 10/10 genuine rating came out feeling super happy and fulfilled #nyctok #nycpopup #communaldining #nyc
Why we should try to eat together, even with strangers
So what could be the motivating factor behind this throwback trend? While it’s impacting all Americans, Gen Z is feeling the loneliness epidemic the hardest. One of the biggest indicators of that unhappiness, according to the World Happiness Report, is solo dining. The report also states that sharing meals in groups—whether it’s with family, friends, or strangers—impacts well-being. This is because eating together builds social bonds.
Social eating has been studied and found to have beneficial effects. There are college business professors that tout studies showing that people who eat the same food together trust each other more. There’s a reason why mankind has been eating together in groups for nearly two million years: it builds trust, community, relationships, and it makes our brains feel good.
"Eating triggers the brain's endorphin system, the main pharmacological underpinning bonded relationships in primates and humans," biological anthropologist Robin Dunbar told the BBC. "Eating together as a group ramps up the endorphin effect in the same way that jogging together does. This is because synchronized activity increases endorphin output by a factor of two."
“The Longest Table” a free, inclusive, communal dining experience designed to bring neighbors together and build strong community. Filmed on June 26, 2025 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York City.
Gen Zers are attacking loneliness through their restaurant choices
As for Gen Z? Well, based on the Resy survey and other data, it seems many of them have learned that physical isolation is only making them lonelier and that eating alone is feeding into their social anxiety. Eating something at a community table is social contact that can last as long or as short as they’re comfortable with. They could always excuse themselves and get a to-go box if their social battery is low or if they’re not comfortable at the table. If they don’t feel like talking, there’s always something to chew on so they don’t feel pressured to speak.
Mrs. Wilke’s dining room is an institution. Founded in 1943 originally as a boarding house, it serves some of the best Southern food. It is still run by Mrs. Wilke’s granddaughter and grandson Marcia and Ryon today.
When it comes to Gen Z’s digital dependence, it’s likely an overblown generalization—especially given their renewed interest in dining with strangers and their role in bringing flip phones back.
Perhaps we can all learn more about one another, regardless of generation, by taking a chance through ordering a hot meal and taking a seat next to a stranger. Worst case, you finish your meal quietly. Best case, you have a new friend to split fries with.