Woman's parody video of unhinged comments in Facebook mom groups is hilariously spot on

"Never post your kid eating, sitting in a car seat or anything that has to do with sleep. If you do that, all hell is going to break loose."

@kanececi/TikTok

Cecilia Kane poking fun at comments from Facebook mom groups

We know that the comments section of any social media platform is a veritable minefield. Even the most well-intentioned, exceptionally neutral post can trigger the most unhinged arguments. Seriously, the instant barrage of varying judgments, judgments of those judgments and competing hot takes are enough to make any psyche suffer whiplash.

But hey, it makes for great comedy.

Just ask Cecilia Kane, the woman who used over-the-top comments gleaned from her Facebook mom group as fodder for a hilarious (and spot-on) parody video.

Kane shared in an interview with “Today” that she had joined her group in search of more information on epidurals. As a first-time mom, she had hoped to gain some wisdom from a community of other women who had maybe already experienced what she would soon be experiencing.

Instead, she got an onslaught of “fearmongering” commentary.

“People were like, ‘You could be left paralyzed,’ ‘You could have nerve damage,’ ‘There are 100 things that could go wrong,’” Kane told “Today.” Not to mention that other moms “jumped down her throat” for mentioning medication. What fun.

Well, maybe not fun initially, but Kane has turned the vitriolic mom-shaming into comic gold. The video below is one of her most popular clips to date, where she plays a mom excited to introduce her new baby, who was brought into the world by cesareansection.

“I gave birth to my new son via C-section two days ago. Just wanted to let everybody know that we’re happy and healthy,” Kane announces while holding a doll.

She then acts out the comments while eating snacks and wearing various objects as makeshift hats. Cause why not?

“Well, technically that’s not giving birth. But he’s very cute.”

“LOL — right? When she said she gave birth and had a C-section in the same sentence?”

“I’m sorry, are we in high school now? Are we going to talk about her like she’s not here?”

“What does she expect? This is a public group.”

“Congrats. I gave birth to all five of my children in the comfort of my own home.”

“OK. Would you like a gold star?”

“I don’t know why so many people are so quick to jump to C-sections when natural births are just so much more rewarding.”

“Why do you care about the birthing methods of a stranger?”

“Childbirth is the natural thing a woman can do.”

“Yeah, and sometimes that happens via C-section.”

“It’s not childbirth unless you’re delivering vaginally.”

“What a shame that hospitals continue to push C-sections on women.”

“Yes, how dare they use life saving surgery.”

“That’s just what doctors tell you so that they can charge you for an expensive surgery.”

@kanececi Tr!gger!ng myself with this one 😵‍💫 #facebookgroup#momgroup#momsoftiktok#babiesoftiktok#csection#naturalbirth#debate#millennialmoms#iwearmanyhats♬ original sound - Ceci

Phew…feeling on edge yet?

Facebook mom groups seem to be an endless source of content inspiration for Kane, who has also covered breastfeeding vs. using formula, when to start solid foods, daycare, screentime, pacifiers…just to name a few.

Of course, these videos are meant as lighthearted fun. As Kane mentioned to “Today,” none of these comments are taken verbatim necessarily, and she is certainly not anti-Facebook Mom groups.

“Mom groups can be wonderful, supportive places, you just have to find the right one," she told “Today.”

But she does have a word of friendly, tongue-in-cheek advice: “Just never post your kid eating, sitting in a car seat or anything that has to do with sleep. If you do that, all hell is going to break loose."

