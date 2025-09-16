Our ancestors ate foods most of us will never taste. Scientists are trying to bring them back.
You haven't lived until you've tried a woolly mammoth steak.
The history of food is absolutely fascinating. Human beings have come up with some pretty weird stuff, like turning rotten milk into cheese, drinking old grape juice because it makes us feel warm and fuzzy, and following the lead of giddy goats that were buzzing after eating coffee beans.
Our diets have changed drastically over the centuries. Simply put, the ancient Roman mind could not have comprehended the concept of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
However, a lot of the crops and animals we used to eat have gone extinct, or nearly so. Some fell out of favor, but some were beloved and simply lost to history, over-farming, disease, or random chance.
In some cases, food scientists and researchers are actively trying to bring them back. Maybe we'll be able to taste a few of these delicacies again one day.
Almota apples (and dozens of others)
Artist's rendering of the Taliaferro appleBy Taliaferro1776 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
Think there are a lot of different kinds of apples at the grocery store? While there are quite a few—about 20 kinds that make up most apple sales—there used to be hundreds of unique, interesting types of apples available for people to eat.
David Benscoter, founder of the Lost Apple Project, recently discovered seven apple breeds that were once thought extinct, including delicious options like the Almota apple, the Ivanhoe, the Eper, and the Iowa Flat. The Lost Apple Project is dedicated to regrowing these lost fruits.
The Taliaferro apple, in fact, was a favorite of Thomas Jefferson, who called it the best apple for making cyder due to its intense juiciness.
The Ansault Pear
An illustration of the ansault pear.Public Domain
The Ansault pear was described in the 1921 book The Pears of New York as having a rich, buttery flavor. "Flesh tinged with yellow, granular at the center, melting and tender, buttery, very juicy, sweet, aromatic," author U. P. Hedrick observed. He also noted that the tree was not well-suited to commercial orchards, which gives a good clue as to why it ultimately did not survive into the 20th century.
Too bad, because it sounds delicious.
The auroch
Aurochs were an ancient breed of giant cattle, first used by humans over 10,000 years ago for their meat, milk, hides, and bones, according to the Natural History Museum. The domestication of these beasts was central to the development of modern agriculture.
The auroch went extinct around 1627 after disease, habitat destruction, and over-hunting took its toll.
However, some scientists think the aurochs are a keystone species that can positively affect biodiversity, and are trying to bring them back. For science, of course, and not for delicious burgers. Modern Farmer notes that the auroch was leaner and produced less meat than modern cows, and that “their meat almost has a wild taste: It is marbled, tender and juicy and full of omega 3 and 6, vitamins like B12 and E, and iron.”
Artist's rendering of an aurochBy Jochen Ackermann - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
Mammoths
You probably already know that the great woolly mammoth is long-since extinct. You might not know that early humans actually ate these gigantic animals on the regular. They were a great source of protein!
Thirteen thousand years ago during the Ice Age, humans didn't just eat mammoths here and there—the hairy beasts were actually a staple of the human diet.
If you've ever wondered what woolly mammoth tasted like, some explorers in 1901 came across a frozen mammoth so well-preserved that they prepared it into a feast. The mammoth steaks were a hit—"which all the learned guests declared was agreeable to the taste, and not much tougher than some of the sirloin furnished by butchers of today," noted The Atlantic.
Scientists have been working on "de-extincting" the woolly mammoth for a long time now. The best we've got so far is an Asian elephant with lots of hair due to gene editing. Even if we do resurrect the mammoths, you probably won't get to eat one, but it's fun to imagine a gigantic mammoth steak.
Silphium
Silphium, part seasoning, part aphrodisiacPublic Domain
To the ancient Greeks and Romans, silphium was a pantry staple just like garlic, salt, and pepper are for us. The stalks could be cooked and eaten like broccoli, while the rest of it was turned into a delectable seasoning. They put that stuff on everything!
The Greek botanist Theophrastus described silphium as being closely related to fennel, which many of us are familiar with in the modern world. But unlike fennel, silphium was said to have medicinal, spiritual, and even sexual properties. It was said to be a powerful aphrodisiac and, weirdly, even a contraceptive.
Unfortunately, silphium only grew in one specific part of Northern Africa and was not suitable to wider farming. It went extinct thousands of years ago, but that hasn't stopped scientists from looking for ways to revive or recreate it.
Judean date palm
This date palm tree was grown from a 2,000 year old seed.By DASonnenfeld - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
Another delectable fruit lost to history, the Judean date palm was extremely popular in biblical times. Not only was it well-regarded for its delicious tastes all throughout Israel and the surrounding region, the date palm, like silphium, was said to have medicinal properties and to be a powerful aphrodisiac.
Amazingly, scientists were able to revive the Judean date palm in 2005 thanks to modern agriculture techniques and a preserved, 2000-year-old seed. One of the lead scientists on the project was lucky enough to taste one of the fruits and described it as, "Not as sweet as the Medjool date, not sticky at all, and with a pleasant honey aftertaste."
A lack of biodiversity in modern farming, along with climate change, habitat destruction, over-farming, and more, means many more crops are in danger of disappearing forever.
Certain varieties of bananas, dragon fruits, and mangos are considered critically endangered. Even our beloved avocados are at risk as the climate crisis worsens.
Seed sharing and supporting small, local farmers are two simple ways to support better biodiversity—especially when it comes to fruits and veggies. It's also important that we continue to fund and support the sciences, both in their efforts to ward off climate change and in exciting experiments to "un-extinct" fascinating crops and animals from our history.
No, we probably won't be seeing mammoth burgers on restaurant menus in our lifetime, but it may be possible to sink your teeth into a new kind of apple you've never heard of before, or taste a honey-sweet date from biblical times. That kind of cultural connection to our ancestors is really exciting to think about.
