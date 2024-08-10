+
Joy

Elderly man uses a piece of rope to save two beached dolphins all by himself

Walter Andreoli is a hero.

dolphin rescue, argentina, walter andreoli
via J. Maughn/Flickr

Two Pacific white-sided dolphins.

An incredible video from San Antonio Este, Argentina, shows an elderly man saving two stranded dolphins using nothing but a rope. Walter Andreoli, the man who saved what appears to be two Pacific white-sided dolphins, believes they may have beached themselves in an attempt to escape from a pod of orcas.

Dolphins can survive out of water for several hours if they remain wet and cool. If they had been beached for a day, there wasn’t much time left to save them.

“In a second, I sensed what happened because the day before, orcas had been seen in the area,” Andreoli told Pagina12. “Since they eat them, I imagined that these little dolphins fled and, disoriented, were left stranded.”

Even though orcas and dolphins are closely related, dolphins are a regular part of a killer whale’s diet.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Andreoli found the dolphins in a secluded area where no one was there to help, although someone was close enough to shoot footage of the rescue. Even though white-sided dolphins are one of the smaller members of the species, they are still a lot to drag into the ocean. The average adult Pacific white-sided dolphin weighs about 300 to 400 pounds and can be up to 8 feet long.

“In the place where we found them there is no way to call the wildlife watch, we have no phone signal, and their lives were in danger,” Andreoli told Storyful. “The ATV had a rope and I towed them to the water and waited. I waited for the tide to come in and then I saw them leave on their own.”

dolphins
Family

Mom recalls the uncomfortable moment an older man complimented her 6-year-old's appearance

When she didn't say "thank you," he accused her of having bad manners.

@yourejustliz/TikTok

“Nice is different than kind."

It might have been pretty universally accepted during our childhood for daughters to be expected to reciprocate affection from adults, whether they liked it or not. A non consensual kiss to grandparents here, a forced “thank you” there. But times have changed.

However, this change in parenting style can sometimes make for some, well, awkward or even downright uncomfortable situations as moms and dads try to advocate for this kid’s autonomy.

Recently, a mom named Liz Kindred detailed just such an incident with her six year old daughter, which has a whole lotta other parents discussing how to navigate these unideal interactions.

As she recalls in a video posted to TikTok, Kindred was waiting in line with her daughter when a grown man turned around and said “My goodness, you sure are pretty” to the child.

“My six-year-old is gorgeous, yes, but she is also very in tune and perceptive, and she's an introvert so she grabbed my leg really tight,” Kindred said.

Doubling down, the man repeated himself, saying “You sure are pretty. Look at those blue eyes,” which only made her shy daughter grab her leg harder.

Noting that being in a 12 step program has taught her to be less “knee jerk reactionary,” the mom bit her tongue and offered a polite smile to the man, hoping that would be the end of it. It wasn’t.


@yourejustliz I need to get my brows done
♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System


“He's a boomer and, God love him, he said, ‘I guess your mom didn't teach you manners.’ And I let out an uncomfortable little [chuckle], and the pause was long. It was long. And under his breath he said, ‘Guess not,’” she said.

In what she called the most ”Jesus loving way” she could muster, while still bluntly making her point, Kindred told the man "If you assume that I didn't teach my six-year-old daughter to say ‘thank you’ to a grown, consenting man when he compliments her appearance, then you would be correct."

What followed was the “longest silence” of Kindred’s life.

The video, which has been viewed over 6 million times now, prompted a ton of parents to share how their own kids have established boundaries in similar situations—with their support, of course.

“An old man called my 4 yr old daughter a sweetheart at the store…she boldly responded ‘I am NOT YOUR sweetheart!’ I was so proud,” on person recalled.

Another added, “My 3 year old says ‘NO THANK YOU MY BODY DOESN’T LIKE TAHT.’”

Still another said “My 2 yo knows the boundaries song and just starts singing that anytime someone talks to her.”

While the response to Kindred’s video was overwhelmingly positive, there were a few comments defending the man as simply being “kind.” This prompted Kindred to do a follow-up video doubling down on her decision.

In the clip, she shared how she herself has dealt with seemingly innocent compliments in her life from men, which later turned into something else. Feeling like she “didn’t have a voice” to say something, “because I’m a nice Christian, Southern girl,” Kindred ended up being in unsavory situations (she didn't explicitly say what those situations were, but it's easy enough to piece together). She doesn’t want her daughter to have the same issues.


@yourejustliz #stitch with @Liz Kindred ♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System

“Nice is different than kind. The kind thing to do is to teach our daughters and our children in this next generation that when you are uncomfortable with something you listen to your body and you set a firm boundary with that and you provide language around that. And you start that really really young.”

Yep. Well said.



kids
Joy

Watch: Dad consoles devastated daughter after she misses out on Olympic gold medal

If they gave medals to dads, he'd take home the gold.

National Lottery Good Causes/Wikipedia, National Lottery Good Causes/Wikipedia

Fred Sirieix (left) Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (right)

As a parent, it's often hard to know how to help your kids deal with profound disappointment, especially after watching them work so hard for it, and knowing that on perhaps another day, the goal very well could have been achieved.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, a diver competing in the Olympics for Team GB, fell short of her goal this week. Only a week prior, the 19-year-old won a bronze medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform. And her outstanding performance on Monday placed her third in the semi-final.

But in the individual final, she came in 6th. Even if she had somehow improved her performance, it would have been pretty impossible to beat Quan Hongchan, who seemingly defied physics to come up with a new “no splash” technique that won her the gold.

Regardless, coming so close to realizing a dream and not getting it is so very painful, and Andrea was understandably let down. But her father Fred Sirieix, a TV personality who just so happened to also be working as an Olympics commentator for the BBC, was there to provide some sound words of encouragement.

In a clip record by the BBC, we hear Fred begin, “It’s sport. Some days you win and some days you lose. And yesterday you did brilliant.”

He then shows his daughter the text messages that had been pouring in sharing what an inspiration she has been to others.

“Kevin, you know, he said to me, ‘Let Andrea know the whole country is proud of her. My daughter wants to try diving because of her. She’s a superhero,’ Look at all the texts coming in.”

And then came the best part, when Andrea nodded and said “it just wasn’t meant to be” and Fred replied, “it wasn’t meant to be today.”


@children_needfathers Such a beautiful dad and daughter moment from @fred_sirieix and @andreassirieix04 ❤️ #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 #Diving #AndreaSpendoliniSirieix #FredSirieix ♬ Very Sad - Enchan


The video has been making it’s rounds on social media, gathering a ton of positive responses from people.

Here are a few comments from Reddit:

“The combination of realism (it wasn't meant to be), pride at what was accomplished (you are an inspiration) and hope for what might be (not today maybe next time) is so comforting and relaxing.”

“Best positive fatherly reply ever.”

“Such a moving scene! A father’s embrace and encouragement can make all the difference in moments of disappointment.”

“As a dad, being there for my daughter like this is such motivation.”

“Love how he also adds in ‘today’ when she says ‘was not meant to be.’ There's always tomorrow.”

Andrea has previously been open about mental health struggles, especially three years ago after competing in the Tokyo Olympics. During that period, she “didn’t even want to be alive,” she told the BBC. But she credits the support of her family for getting through to the other side.

“In that time, I stuck very close to my family and that’s why it means everything for them to be here because they have seen me at my lowest and now they have seen me compete at the Olympic Games,” she said. “That’s all I really wanted.”

And in the aforementioned clip, it’s clear that her father’s support continues to have an effect on her outlook as she says “it doesn't take away from the year.”

Fred continued to be a great parenting example as told the BBC “She has had a super year. She is diving well. She made a couple of errors and she got overtaken and she couldn’t claw back the deficit. She has come here, she has come to Paris in the Olympics and she has got a medal…So I am very happy for her.”

Parents—both with Olympian and non-Olympian children alike—don’t need to ignore their child’s shortcomings. But at the same time, it’s important for them to remind them that these imperfections are but small parts of the bigger picture. This is a prefect example of how to do that.

family
Family

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

They're funny because they're true.

via Fowl Language

Fowl Language by Brian Gordon


Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity).

He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere.

"My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."

Gordon shared 15 of his oh-so-real comics with us. They're all funny 'cause they're true.

Let's get started with his favorite, "Welcome to Parenting," which Gordon says sums up his comics pretty well. "Parenting can be such tedious drudgery," he says, "but if it wasn't also so incredibly rewarding there wouldn't be nearly so many people on the planet."

Truth.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.

1.

parenting, comics, humor

“Welcome to parenting."

via Fowl Language

All comics are shared here with Gordon's express permission. These comics are all posted on his website, in addition to his Facebook page. You can also find a "bonus" comic that goes with each one by clicking the "bonus" link. Original. Bonus.

2.

food allergies, fussy, picky eaters

Eating is never fundamental.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

3.

sleep deprivation, children, isolation

Adjusting the coping mechanism.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

4.

ducks, birds, fowl

I used to be cool.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

5.

naps, popcorn, movies

Naps happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

6.

politics, advice, education

Rolling with the punches.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

7.

emotions, therapy, emotional maturity

Tears happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

8.

insomnia, sleep deprivation, kids

It’s time to get up.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

9.

psychology, toddlers, family

The benefits of experience.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

10.

babies, diapers, responsibility

Is it gas?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

11.

sociology, grief counseling, dads

Everyone gets therapy, yea.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

12.

moms, dress up, costumes

Everyone has a role to play.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

13.

doctor, medicine, pediatrics

What’s up doc?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

14.

sports, competition, aggression

Everyone gets a participation ribbon.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

15.

theatrics, advice, Dan Gordon

Perception shifts.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

I love Gordon's comics so much because they're just about the reality of parenting — and they capture it perfectly.

There's no parenting advice, no judgment, just some humor about the common day-to-day realities that we all share.

When I ask him about the worst parenting advice he's ever received, Gordon relays this anecdote:

"I remember being an absolute sleep-deprived wreck, sitting outside a sandwich shop, wolfing down my lunch quickly beside my 1-month-old son, who was briefly resting his lungs between screaming fits.

A rather nosy woman walked up to me and said, all smugly, 'You should enjoy this time while they're easy.' It was the exact worst thing anyone could have said to me in that moment and I just wanted to curl up on the sidewalk and cry."

Who hasn't been on the receiving end of totally unneeded and unwanted advice? That's why Gordon's comics are so welcome: They offer up a space for us to all laugh about the common experiences we parents share.

Here's to Gordon for helping us chuckle (through the tears).


This article originally appeared on 07.11.16

comedy
Pop Culture

Gen Zers share 17 of their biggest 'Boomer' complaints that a lot of us secretly agree with

Does anybody like QR code menus?

via Yerling Villalobos/Unsplash

A Baby Boomer thinks people are "too sensitive" these days.

Even though there is a considerable age gap between Gen Zers (those aged 12 to 27) and Baby Boomers (60 to 70), the younger generation admits that they share many complaints with the older generation.

A recent Reddit post by a user named bangbangskeetskeet23 asked Gen Zers, “What’s the most Boomer complaint you have?” and many of them shared that they don’t like how technology has taken over every aspect of their lives. They also feel that common human decency has gone out the window in many ways.

What’s interesting about the Gen Zers’ admissions is they were born in the Internet era and most of them can’t remember a time without smartphones. But even though they are digital-age natives, they can’t help but feel uneasy about how big tech has taken over our lives.

One wonders if they’ll be the last generation to share that sentiment.



Here are 17 of the most Boomer complaints shared by Gen Z.

1. No more QR code menus

"I hate QR code menus. Give me the damn plastic-covered menu that hasn’t seen a Clorox wipe in years."

"It's just annoying because your phone might die, or you have kids and they might not have phones, or you might have parents and they might not have phones. Or you don't want to go out to eat and be staring at your phones."

2. Computerized cars

"I hate tech in cars. With a passion. I want a hand break. I want levers and dials and buttons with physical feedback."

"When those touch buttons break, it’s so expensive to fix and it’s getting harder to work on cars unless you go to a dealer and they way overcharge."

3. They don't make things like they used to

"I was just talking to my fiancé about this! Recently, a refrigerator from the 1940s was found abandoned in a Texas field. Someone picked it up and brought it home, plugged it in without fixing anything and it still worked like brand new. Someone stitched the TikTok and said that we would never have a product like that again. Everything now is designed to break, so you have to go spend more money with that specific company."

4. Kids need boredom

"Young people these days can't seem to sit down, shut up, and enjoy the moment; it's always Go! Go! Go! I blame smartphones and the virtually unrestricted access to the internet. Seriously, chill out, breathe, and just sit. Don't pull out your phone, just sit, relax, and observe; the world ain't goin' nowhere."



5. People are too sensitive

"Yes, it's great that we're becoming less tolerant of prejudice, but there are a**holes everywhere. You need to be able to build up some resilience for your own sake."

"Being a victim is not cool, it makes you look helpless. Being self-reliant is cool."

6. "What's your Insta?"

"Everyone you meet asks for your social media profile. I don’t have any. You wanna talk to me, here’s my number."

7. Get off your phone

"Why is everyone always on their phones? When I see friend groups all sitting around on their phones instead of talking to each other it's depressing. Having phones banned at schools is actually not a bad idea. Kids are glued to their screens all day and then complain they have bad social skills or no friends, which is just... come on now. And I'm no extrovert myself but at least make an effort."

"Went to a bach party recently with a bunch of girls I knew from college that i hadnt seen in a few years. I swear, the whole time, they were either planning content, making content, or posting content. It was bizarre. It felt like we were just presenting the image of having fun rather than actually just having it. Half the time i spent drinking in silence in a circle while everyone stared at their phone in matching pink t shirts telling esch other how many likes the most recent TikTok they posted had received. It was like a black mirror episode."



8. iPads are frying your brain

"Kids are being so messed up by unrestricted internet access. The iPads are deep frying their brains before they even get a chance to use them. I keep seeing videos and comments from teachers about how poorly students are doing, kids can’t even read, think critically, and are just being pushed through to the next grade even if they fail. I’m so worried for the future when these kids grow up and are let loose on the rest of us."

9. Loud background music

"Why the hell is background music in restaurants and stores so goddamn loud. Looking at you Chipotle."

"There’s a reason for this. The louder it is, the faster people eat and leave. The faster this happens, the more money they make."

10. Pick up your phone

"How people absolutely refuse to pick up their phones. Believe me, I’m a 99% text me kinda of guy. But there are certain times like when my car is on fire and I need you to pick up your phone and people still refuse to."

11. Can I speak with a human?

"Why does it take me 30 minutes and press 20 buttons to get a real human on the phone."

"Companies consider employees to be a tax. They avoid them at all costs. They'll spend 100x a salary for technology to avoid a human--yet they expect everyone to be able to purchase their products. We're doomed."


12. Everything requires an app

"I hate that you need an app for everything. Don’t get me wrong, I love apps. I couldn’t get through my day without Spotify, YouTube, my banking apps, etc. but when f**kers like McDonald’s want me to get an app just so I can get menu items at their normal prices, they can f**k right off."

13. What happened to grocery baggers?

"The people don’t bag our groceries at the grocery store anymore and they will start scanning the next persons groceries before we’re even halfway done getting ours together, suddenly we’re feeling rushed to death and the next persons groceries are lumped in a pile with ours on a small space. pisses me right off."

14. The broccoli haircut

"I’m sorry but that broccoli haircut is just awful."



15. Today's music is terrible

"I don't like the current music (from like around 2020 to today)."

16. Bring back respect

"There’s no more honor or respect in our society anymore. I try to be as nice and positive as I can to people around me and I want to help people and make people's lives better but it just doesn’t feel like you can do that anymore. It’s like if I’m driving and see someone stuck on the side of the road I want to help them but it’s like there’s a 50/50 chance I either get robbed or they freak out thinking I’m going to hurt them or something since it’s almost unheard of that people just help each other."

17. More dress codes

"School dress codes are necessary and we should call out underage and barely legal kids for dressing in inherently sexual clothing as dressing inappropriately, as well as young people wearing their literal pajamas in public. I’m sorry if I were a male teacher and my students were wearing Daisy Dukes shorts and sports bras by themselves, I would be uncomfortable. It is a child wearing clothing that is extremely revealing even for adults. School dress codes are about teaching kids how to dress in public. As my mom would say: 'Too many kids out here are dressing like ragamuffins.'"

gen z
Health

Understand consent with the help of stick figures and a cup of tea

You'll never look at a cup of oolong the same way again.

Blue Seat Studios/Vimeo

It’s more than just tea.

In this hilarious and enlightening new animated video from Blue Seat Studios, consensual sex is explained in a way that everyone can understand.

By replacing sex with a cup of tea, this crudely drawn short offers a clear picture of what "saying yes" looks like.

The script for this video came from blogger Rockstar Dinosaur Pirate Princess, previously reported here.

You'll never look at a cup of oolong the same way again.


This article originally appeared on 05.12.15

culture
