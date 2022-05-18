Baby Girl, the pup who went viral after being found tied to a fire hydrant, has been adopted
Every dog deserves a home.
It's been about two weeks since a sweet 6-year-old pup named Baby Girl was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The story went viral after the Wisconsin Humane Society shared a post about the dog. Now there's good news to report: Baby Girl has found a new home. The organization announced on May 12 that the dog had been adopted by a new family, only a few days after becoming eligible. That is great news!
"UPDATE 5/12/22: Baby Girl was made available for adoption today and had a few folks eagerly waiting to meet her right when we opened She has officially found a new home! Thank you, thank you, thank you!" it wrote in a Facebook post.
In an update on Baby Girl that was dated May 10, the Wisconsin Humane Society shared more info about the pup ahead of her being available for adoption.
"After abnormalities in her initial assessment, our veterinary team worked with a consulting clinic and determined that Baby Girl has Diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes) which causes elevated blood sugar," they wrote.
"Her future adopter will need to work with their veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet, and at-home insulin injections. It can be an expensive disease to manage, requiring a monthly purchase of insulin and potentially other medical supplies (in total, it’s possible this could cost hundreds of dollars a month, depending on your own veterinarian’s assessment and cost of supplies in your area).
"She will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, bloodwork, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics as deemed appropriate by the primary veterinarian. WHS will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor. While diabetes can be costly and tough to manage, we know there is a loving adopter out there for this special girl!"
Canine diabetes is similar to human diabetes in that it is a disease of the endocrine system where the body fails to produce enough or respond properly to insulin. Similarly to humans there are three types, including gestational diabetes. According to PetMD, there are certain breeds that are predisposed to canine diabetes, as are female dogs and middle aged to senior dogs as well. It is definitely manageable with a care plan from your dog's veterinarian.
Baby Girl has definitely had a very intense couple of weeks. On May 5, the Wisconsin Humane Society posted a picture of her secured to a fire hydrant in the middle of the road with a backpack placed next to her and indicated that the dog's previous owner had left a note explaining why they could no longer care for the pup.
"First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life," the Humane Society's wrote in a compassionate public message to the owner.
The Wisconsin Humane Society did indicate in its update that it had been in direct contact with Baby Girl's previous owner, and that it was "grateful for the chance to connect with her, and honor her wishes for Baby Girl to find a new home." It's good to hear that not only is Baby Girl doing well, but that she has found a new family to love her.