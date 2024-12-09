An OBGYN is reassuring women over concerns about alarming birth control shot statistics
"It seems really bad but this is what you need to know."
Long term birth control is something than many people look into when they know they're either done having children or have no plans to have children for several years. There are different forms of long term birth control that people can get. The choices range from one month long protection in the form of a patch or cervical ring to things that last anywhere from three to ten years with options like the arm implant or one of the many IUD choices.
In the middle of all of those options are the Depo-Provera birth control injection. This form of birth control is injected via syringe at your gynecologist's office, local health department or Planned Parenthood and protects you from pregnancy for three months. Every birth control user has their own reasoning for the type of birth control they use and the "depo shot" is fairly popular. It could be due to not having to remember a pill every day while also having a fairly short end date should someone choose to have a baby.
Recently the popular birth control has been under scrutiny after it was revealed that lawsuits had been filed due to a link between the birth control and a 450% increase in a specific type of brain cancer. This seemingly scary development has caused some of its users to panic with fear they could be exposing themselves to getting brain cancer. For some people, Depo-Provera is the only type of birth control they have found that works well with their personal chemical make up which has some people feeling like they're now out of options.
It was this panic that led people to Dr. Jennifer Lincoln's inbox. Lincoln is a board certified OBGYN who shares her medical knowledge on social media for people to reference and get accurate answers to medical questions related to those with female anatomy. Lincoln noticed an influx of people asking about the significant increased risk in developing brain tumors for those using the depo shot as their birth control option.
In a recent video posted to social media, the doctor shows a short clip of a video with text overlay reading, "when my birth control is going through a MASSIVE LAWSUIT for giving women brain tumors and I've been on it for 4 years and I'm still on it and I JUST FOUND OUT. I can't do the pill because it's too much, I can't do the IUD because it looks too painful."
Dr. Lincoln starts by sharing that she's an OBGYN and has gotten a lot of messages about the lawsuit before going into exactly what's happening and what people should and shouldn't be concerned about.
"So there's this study in the British Medical Journal that says using Depo-Provera leads to a 450% increase in a type of brain tumor called meningiomas, and when you Google 'depo and brain tumors' this is what you see. It's almost all completely sponsored posts by lawyers so it seems like it's really bad right," she asks.
It's at this point in the video where the OBGYN breaks down the numbers hoping to ease the minds of concerned people that come across her video. These types of studies can be difficult to read and when it comes to lawsuits, everything sounds scary. There's currently a generation that grew up hearing commercial about the mesothelioma class action lawsuit and can still recite it even though they were not the target audience. Big lawsuits grab the attention of just about everyone, so Lincoln's video just may calm the fears of those currently taking depo or those who have previously taken it.
"This is the one thing you need to know, people who are not on Depo-Provera have a 0.01% chance of being diagnosed with a meningioma. If you are on Depo-Provera, it is a 0.05% chance. That is a 450% increase but when you actually look at the actual numbers it's not that scary and this is why getting your information in context and actually understanding it is really important but lawyers are not going to explain it that way."
In the end, your risk of getting this particular type of brain tumor goes from 1 in 10,000 to 5 in 10,000 women according to Dr. Lincoln. While that slight increase may give some people pause, for others it may calm their worries about the terrifying sounding increase. Of course any chance of a product causing cancer is too high but with proper education people are at least be able to make a more informed decision before choosing or not choosing this option for their birth control needs.