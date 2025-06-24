Dad from Mexico receiving his green card after a 20-year wait has people in shambles
The whole family's relief is palpable.
Americans often dismiss how difficult the process of immigration can be, often scoffing as if becoming a citizen is as slightly annoying as going to the DMV. You stand in a long line, bring your paperwork, and give the rude person behind the desk the appropriate amount of money to walk out with your shiny new American citizenship. But the process is actually extremely difficult, can take years of waiting and thousands of dollars. When the process is over, it's truly like a dream come true. Marisol Velez shares the moment her husband's dream was realized.
While Roberto Velez hasn't had the chance to hold an American passport of his very own (yet), he just got the next best thing. Velez entered the country as a teen in 2001 but was unable to receive DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) until 2013, which left him vulnerable for deportation though he was married to Marisol, an American citizen, in 2007. But on Father's Day 2025, his wife put together elaborate decorations to surprise Velez with his green card that came earlier that day. The celebration set off a visceral release of emotions, as can be seen in the video the family posted online.
Close-up of a U.S. Permanent Resident Card.Photo credit: Canva
Velez is seen in the video checking the mailbox. His wife films him from a distance before following him into the house where balloons and a gift awaited him. Both of the couple's children sang happy father's day to the tune of "Happy Birthday." Velez appeared confused but appreciative of the sweet gesture, and it was evident he expected the gift wrapped on the table would contain his green card. Velez tried to hide his disappointment when the only thing inside was a small travel bag, but the disappointment quickly faded into tears after he opened the bag and saw the official envelope inside.
His children were unsure of the significance of the envelope until Velez opened it. His son reads, "Welcome to the United States." Both parents are in tears at this point but the daughter, who appears to be around eight or nine, still doesn't understand. Once Velez explains, "It's my green card," the girl bursts into tears. Evidently, so did the viewers of the private family moment as someone commented, "I am now ugly crying. thank goodness for all of you!"
@marisolvelez87 Happy Father’s Day! Welcome to the United States of America @Roberto Vélez #daca #dreamers #permanentresidency #illegalimmigrants #greencard #advanceparole #ice #immigrants #mexico #rgv956 ♬ original sound - Marisol Velez🌴🥥
"Shows you how much it affects the kids what's going on right now. She doesn't have to worry anymore that her dad won't be taken away," one person writes.
"Congratulations on your new status. I’m happy for you and your family. Over here crying with you guys. Your baby girl… oh boy. Her cry was like a sign of relief. God bless you all." someone cries.
"Much respect. Being born here, I take it for granted what your husband and you fought for and earned. Welcome, my brother." another says.
Sad Doctor Who GIFGiphy
"I just put my makeup on! I need a warning before I watch these videos" someone else writes.
While DACA status kept him mostly safe from deportation, there is always the risk of the program being ended, revoking a protective status from hundreds of thousands of people. In recent months, DACA recipients have been getting caught up in immigration detainments under the Trump Administration, which puts Velez and other "Dreamers" at risk of deportation even with their protected status. This made Velez's decades long quest to gain legal status even more urgent.
DACA recipients also have very limited paths to citizenship, with the only real viable option being marriage to a U.S. citizen or becoming a green card holder. Though a slightly less viable option, some DACA recipients may be granted a green card if an employer provides them with a work visa. No matter which path is taken, though, "Advance Parole" is a requirement. Velez was granted advance parole in 2024, which allowed him to leave the country and return on a visa to qualify for an application for his green card.
Father Love GIF by Golden GlobesGiphy
Several people were shocked by the reality of the long process it takes to become a legal, permanent resident of the U.S. with one person writing, "25 years to get a green card in the USA. For those who don’t know that is what takes getting a green card and been a resident in this country to many others it takes longer, very sad… congratulations on your new status!!"
Another comments, "It should not take that long to get a green card. It takes less than six months to get a US passport. That’s how long it should take to get a green card."
"This made me sob so happy for your family! I watched a video of a man who paid all the fees did everything right and they didn’t get his green card until 1 week after he passed away. Took 17 years ! Blessing to your family!" someone shares.
"I know exactly how it feels!!! I waited for my green card for 11 years and I became citizen after 24 years living in America with huge efforts and pushing the system towards my dream" one viewer writes.