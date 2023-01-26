+
Family

Dad and daughter relationships, as explained by 10 paintings.

The amazing bond between dads and daughters.

parents, kids, children
All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

I have plenty of space.

This article originally appeared on 04.09.16


It's hard to truly describe the amazing bond between dads and their daughters.

Being a dad is an amazing job no matter the gender of the tiny humans we're raising. But there's something unique about the bond between fathers and daughters.

Most dads know what it's like to struggle with braiding hair, but we also know that bonding time provides immense value to our daughters. In fact, studies have shown that women with actively involved fathers are more confident and more successful in school and business.

You know how a picture is worth a thousand words? I'll just let these images sum up the daddy-daughter bond.

A 37-year-old Ukrainian artist affectionately known as Soosh, recently created some ridiculously heartwarming illustrations of the bond between a dad and his daughter, and put them on her Instagram feed. Sadly, her father wasn't involved in her life when she was a kid. But she wants to be sure her 9-year-old son doesn't follow in those footsteps.

"Part of the education for my kiddo who I want to grow up to be a good man is to understand what it's like to be one," Soosh told Upworthy.

There are so many different ways that fathers demonstrate their love for their little girls, and Soosh pretty much nails all of them.

Get ready to run the full gamut of the feels.

1. Dads can do it all. Including hair.

relationships, fathers, dads

I’ve got this.



2. They also make pretty great game opponents.

daughters, daughter, father

Sharing life strategy.



3. And the Hula-Hoop skills? Legendary.

bonding, dad, child

Tight fitting hula-hoop.



4. Dads know there's always time for a tea party regardless of the mountain of work in front of them.

family bond, parent, child-bond

Dad makes time.



5. And their puppeteer skills totally belong on Broadway.

love, guidance, play

Let’s play.



6. Dads help us see the world from different views.

sociology, psychology, world views

Good shoulders.



7. So much so that we never want them to leave.

travel, inspiration, guidance

More dad time please.



8. They can make us feel protected, valued, and loved.

protectors, responsibilities, home

Always the protector.



9. Especially when there are monsters hiding in places they shouldn't.

superhero, monsters, sleeping

Dad is superman.



daddy-daughter bond, leadership, kids

Never a big enough bed.



Seeing the daddy-daughter bond as art perfectly shows how beautiful fatherhood can be.

