Kentucky nurse uses CPR to save a drunk dumpster-diving raccoon. Yes, really.
Had she ever performed CPR on an animal? No. But her "motherly instinct" kicked in.
You know what they say: “If you give a raccoon some fermented fruit, it’ll ask for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.”
Okay, nobody says that. But they might consider it after reading this story!
In Letcher County, Kentucky, nurse Misty Combs and some coworkers spotted a panicked raccoon racing through the parking lot of the Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery right next to her workplace.
Then, they heard a commotion from a nearby dumpster. Lo and behold, it held two baby raccoons drunk on makeshift moonshine.
“They had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the baby raccoons had gotten in the dumpster and they were stuck,” Combs told local news outlet Lex18.
Mamma Raccoon was trying to help her tipsy little trash pandas out, to no avail. That’s when Combs’ “motherly instinct” kicked in.
“She was trying so hard to get her babies back and she didn’t know what to do,” said Combs. So, without skipping a beat, she grabbed a shovel and began scooping them out.
The first ran straight to its mom. The second one, however, seemed to be in a much more dire position. He was lying facedown in the fermented peach water, completely soaked. Combs ended up pulling him out by the tail to find he wasn’t breathing.
“Everybody around was like ‘It's dead,’” but Combs felt there was still hope, and “immediately” began doing CPR on him…certainly not something she had ever done in her 21 years as a nurse. But desperate times call for desperate measures.
“I've had some pretty crazy days on the job, but nothing like this."
Combs’ coworkers filmed her as she began doing compressions on the animal's chest, then flipping it on its side and slapping its back. Miraculously, the little critter began breathing again.
“The entire time, I was afraid it'd come-to and eat me up, and raccoons carry rabies so I was afraid of that,” Combs told Lex18. But luckily it didn’t come to that. Fish and Wildlife came, transported the little fella to a local veterinarian, who administered fluids and got him sobered up. You’re welcome for the instant visual of a baby raccoon drinking coffee and eating fatty foods.
Before getting released back into the wild, Combs and her crew aptly named their new friend Otis Campbell, after the “town drunk” character from The Andy Griffith Show.
Raccoons aren’t exactly the most universally beloved creatures, and even if the world’s biggest raccoon fan ever happened to be in this situation, the odds of them knowing how to revive the poor thing would be slim to none. Truly, this was such a right person/right place/right time circumstance.
“It was amazing to see something that helped bring something back to life,” Combs would later tell WYMT Mountain News Reporter Amelia Lee.
Here’s hoping poor Otis has learned his lesson and doesn’t go straight back to those peaches.