Can you figure out what this doodle is?

Macy's wants to support creating a literate America until every child reads, which is why for the past 18 years, they've partnered with Reading Is Fundamental to provide more than 14 million books and thousands of supplemental literacy resources for children across the country.
Photo courtesy of Macy's
Additionally, Macy's is a founding partner of the organization's Race, Equity, and Inclusion (REI) Initiative, which launched in fall of 2020. The purpose of this effort is clear: to provide books and literacy resources to the most marginalized, the most disenfranchised, the most at-risk youth in America, located primarily in the underserved communities of color — and use the power of books for positive impact and change, showcasing diverse books, characters and authors.
The goal is to extend all children the opportunity to reach their potential and to see themselves and a reflection of their experiences in the books they read, inspiring generations to read, learn and grow. RIF's approach not only helps families build diverse at-home libraries, but also builds up diverse book collections at local schools so that every student has an opportunity to see themselves in the books they read and learn about others to create empathy and inclusion.
"Thank you so much for all your organization has done [during COVID]… it's been a difficult time for schools & families. We have been able to begin a book distribution program in Athens that will continue throughout the summer. We estimate we've given out over 12,000 books with no end in sight. Our precious children light up when they get to choose their beautiful new books—and they are reading!" said Jennifer Walker, a Librarian at Ingleside Elementary, in Athens, TN.
So, as you're shopping at Macy's to prepare for the coming school year, be sure to round up your in-store purchase to the nearest dollar and donate your extra change or donate online. A $4 donation equals one book, and one hundred percent of the donations go directly to Reading Is Fundamental, leaving a direct impact by funding critical literacy needs in communities that have the greatest need.
Let's join together to support children's literacy until every child reads.
