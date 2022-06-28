People have raised more than $200K for man whose Burger King 'goodie bag' story went viral
Now, this is how you reward 27 years of loyal service.
Kevin Ford, the Las Vegas airport Burger King employee whose story went viral after he displayed the meager goodie bag he received after 27 years of never missing a day of work, might have started off feeling less than hopeful. But after his story reached the masses, his faith in humanity has been restored.
The original video showed the 54-year-old displaying the bag’s mediocre contents: a reusable Starbucks cup, one singular movie ticket, a couple of pens, a lanyard, some keychains and cheap candy (no offense Reese's and Life Savers).
Despite receiving a “gift” more equivalent to convention swag than a display of employee loyalty, Ford shared authentic gratitude.
“I’m happy about anything, I’m thankful for anything I get,” Ford told TMZ, “but, like most big corporations, they’ve kind of lost touch with their workers.” Ford added that before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees would receive anniversary checks, sharing that he initially thought that’s what the movie ticket was.
TMZ later reported that after Ford’s video began circulating everywhere, he received a flood of new job opportunities from potential employers near and far—including one position restoring classic cars and another working at a beachside restaurant in South Carolina. However, as he was close to retirement at his current job, Ford passed.That’s when Seryna, Ford’s daughter, created a GoFundMe campaign.
She wrote on the website:
“The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago…In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”
It didn’t take long before the donations started to roll in, and kept coming. Even actor David Spade contributed a generous $5,000 and sent Ford a personal message, saying “keep up the good work.” Shocked, Ford replied, “THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! For even watching the video! I think I might be able to take a day off…”
Ford might be able to do much more than take a day off now. So far, that GoFundMe fundraiser has gathered more than $200,000. And where, yes, there were a few huge donations, most were $10-$20, providing a great example of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference when everyone comes together.
In an interview with YouTube user Sierra Nicole, Ford shared his immense appreciation.
“I just want to say thanks to everybody out there. It’s just so overwhelming,” he told Nicole. “I think that it probably touched people because I think we as humans, period, just need love and gratitude.”
As for what Ford might do with the money, it looks like a visit to see his grandkids in Texas is definitely a go and he’ll probably even purchase a new car (Ford has his sights on a Ford hybrid, fitting). Plus, he might get to pursue his dream of making music. Who knows? One thing is for sure, he now knows that his commitment is recognized.
Corporations might disappoint us, but humanity can surprise us in the best ways.