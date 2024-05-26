How 'Bridgerton' created an iconic wig that actually moves for one of its key characters
It's a work of art that even non-"Bridgerton" fans can appreciate.
When it comes to period pieces, the look is crucial. It requires skilled craftspeople with both meticulous attention to detail and enough creative vision to bring characters to life in a way that’s captivating and believable all at the same time. One hair out of place, one wonky blouse…and suddenly the entire story feels cheapened.
Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton” is a brilliant example of this. The creators behind the hair, makeup and costumes have pulled off one ambitious look after another—all of which nail the story’s unique blend of lavish period romance with innovative modern sensibilities. Honestly, even if period pieces aren’t your thing, you gotta marvel at what they’ve accomplished aesthetically.One particularly talked about costume piece came from the show’s latest season: Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Resheuvel)’s jaw-dropping swan wig, which is a bona fide masterpiece that has actual moving glass swans.
If you have seen it—do not fret, dear reader. The official “Bridgerton” Instagram page posted a video starring the signature piece. Check it out below:
What kind of witchcraft is this?!…you might be thinking to yourself. But while this wig is certainly magical, it’s actually the result of smart engineering.
Emma Rigby, the magician behind Queen Charlotte’s wig, gave a little behind-the-scenes look at how it all came to be.
In a video posted to her own Instagram page, Rigby said that she initially felt “panicked” when “Bridgerton”’s hair and makeup designer Erika Okvist shared her concept. Making something that was both mechanically complex and light enough for the actor to be comfortable would be no easy feat.
But in the clip we see how with some hidden wires, a 3D printed carousel, and a hollow cage-like mold to hold everything in place, it’s actually not so impossible.
Watch, and be amazed:
Isn’t that the coolest thing ever? People were so impressed down in the comments.
“This will go down in the history of costume design. Very well done, ingenious actually,” one person wrote.
Another added, “This costume was glorious...if you guys don't get an Emmy nomination it will be a crime 🙌”
“I was left speechless by this one,” said a third.
Of course, this is just one of the many, many extravagant wigs that have graced the show. Check out the video below to see the whole scope of what these folks create, and how they create it. It’s a fun watch whether you’re a diehard "Bridgerton" fan or have never seen a single episode.