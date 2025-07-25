Bird expert demystifies spooky 'voices in the woods' folklore with a talking raven
Ravens can actually imitate human voices better than some parrots.
When you think of a talking bird, you most likely imagine a parrot, right? Parrots are notorious for their ability to learn how to speak, repeating words and phrases they hear from humans and thus making great entertainment for us.
But parrots aren’t the only birds who can imitate human speech, and, in fact, they may not even be the most talented at it. While parrots can mimic a lot of sounds, they usually say words through their own parrot-y voices. We've all imitated a parrot imitating humans in an annoying voice, right? "Polly wanna cracker?" Parrots usually have a distinct vocal quality that sounds almost robot-like.
parrot GIF Giphy
Ravens, on the other hand, don’t just mimic human words—they can quite accurately mimic individual human voices. If you hear a raven say “Hi,” you might swear it was a real human voice, which is downright spooky.
Amy of the Wings and Wildlands TikTok channel explains that ravens’ ability to mimic might just be an explanation for folklore about people hearing voices or other sounds in the forest. There’s a host of spooky stories, particularly out of Appalachia, about voices in the woods that repeat themselves and move around in the trees. Understandably, that would be a freaky experience and it would be easy to attribute it up to ghosts or spirits or cryptids or other mysterious creatures lurking in the forest. But ravens could very well be a realistic explanation.
@wingsandwildlands
Spooky voices in the wood? #raventok #ravens #talkingraven #talkingbird #appalachianfolklore #wendigo #folklore #fabletheraven
Amy's raven, Fable, says "Hi" eerily similarly to her and, in another video, Amy explains that ravens in captivity tend to pick up human speech much more readily than those in the wild might. But that doesn't mean that wild birds couldn't be mimicking sounds they hear frequently. Scientists have identified at least 33 different vocalizations ravens can make, and they are known to mimic other birds in the wild.
To see how different a raven's voice can be when mimicking humans, listen to this raven's "tickle tickle" in a deep, male voice.
@nick.crawford0
Ragnar raven in a lovely chatty and affectionate mood.
Ravens are also incredibly intelligent. Scientists put them on the same intelligence level as apes. Because they are so different than humans in pretty much every way, it’s hard to conceive of their intelligence until you see it in action. The sleek black birds are able to solve problems, create and use tools, use deductive reasoning, and more.
But how exactly do they talk? While humans have a larynx, or voice box, that allows us to vocalize, birds have an additional structure below the larynx called a syrinx. The syrinx allows birds to make two sounds at once and makes them able to sing continuously without fatiguing the larynx. Songbirds have particularly well-developed syrinx, and corvids and parrots even more so.
- YouTube youtu.be
Amy uses her social media accounts to educate people about all kinds of wildlife, but particularly birds. She is a trained falconer and has particular expertise in birds of prey and corvids (the group of birds that includes ravens, crows, jays, magpies, and rooks).
One question people frequently ask about ravens is how to tell them apart from crows. Up close, there are obvious differences—ravens are much larger, have bigger beaks that are curved, have triangular tail feathers in flight, and more. A common saying is, "If you have to ask, it's a crow. If it's a raven, you'll know," as ravens are quite striking. But from a distance, it's not always easy to tell them apart.
Amy made a comprehensive video explaining the differences between ravens and crows that gained over seven million views in a week. Clearly, this is something people are curious about.
@wingsandwildlands
Is it a Raven or a Crow? 🐦⬛ 👀 #raven #crow #corvids #howtotiktok #raventok #crowtok #birdwatching
Our world is full of weird and wonderful wildlife, and educators like Amy are invaluable in helping us learn more about the creatures that live all around us. You can follow her on TikTok and YouTube for more fascinating bird facts.