+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy

This family-owned puzzle company has been piecing together memories for decades

With White Mountain Puzzles, Exceptional Quality Meets Charming Designs

This family-owned puzzle company has been piecing together memories for decades

In a quaint little town of Jackson, New Hampshire, back in 1978, two ambitious friends embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. Their small poster company, born the same year as Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, gradually morphed into what we now cherish as White Mountain Puzzles. The evolution wasn't swift like the ice cream duo, who shot to national fame but was steady and meaningful. Today, it's a brand synonymous with quality puzzles, standing tall among the top puzzle brands in the United States.

The charm lies not just in the puzzles they craft but also in the hands that craft them. The founders, Cronan Minton and Ted Wroblewski, handed the reins to their sons, keeping the business within the family. This transition wasn't just about passing down responsibilities but preserving a legacy of creativity, community, and quality. The picturesque village that houses White Mountain Puzzles is part of their enchanting narrative, an element as integral as the puzzles themselves. From a small poster company to a beloved puzzle brand, the journey of White Mountain Puzzles is a tale of passion meeting purpose.

The Family Legacy

The magic of White Mountain Puzzles isn’t just in the colorful, fun puzzles they create but also in the family bonds that hold the company tight. The story didn't end with Cronan Minton and Ted Wroblewski, the original founders; it got a new chapter when their sons, Sean and Colin, stepped in. They took over the daily grind, ensuring the family’s vision continued soaring high. It's like passing the baton in a relay race, ensuring the legacy sprints forward, across the finish line, into the future.

The essence of White Mountain Puzzles lies in its ability to bridge generations, both within the family and the community. The brand signifies unity, collaboration, and the joy of creating something beautiful together. It's not just about fitting pieces together; it’s about piecing together memories, experiences, and a rich legacy as enduring and intricate as the puzzles they craft. Through every puzzle sold, White Mountain Puzzles shares a part of its family, history, and community-centric values, inviting puzzle enthusiasts to become a part of a larger narrative, a larger family.

Quality and Craftsmanship

White Mountain Puzzles takes the cake when it comes to quality. Every puzzle piece results from careful crafting, ensuring that when you pick one up, it fits perfectly with its neighbors. The process starts with sturdy blue chipboard on recycled paper, making sure each puzzle is not just fun but also eco-friendly. The magic continues as they transform these materials into interlocking pieces, each waiting to find its place in the picture.

The designs aren’t just about pretty pictures; they are stories waiting to be pieced together. Whether it's a nostalgic scene from the past or a beautiful landscape, each puzzle is a door to a different world. Through meticulous design selection, they ensure there’s something for everyone, making puzzle-solving a cherished pastime for all ages.

The Puzzles

Whether you are into vintage signs, historic landmarks, or nature's beauty, there's something for everyone. The categories are as diverse as they are captivating, offering a unique blend of educational and entertaining themes. The puzzles cater to various age groups and interests, making them a perfect family activity. With each puzzle, you uncover a new theme, a new adventure.

Now, let's talk specifics. The top-reviewed "Barn Quilts" puzzle is a beautiful exploration of rural life, a tribute to the simplicity and beauty of the countryside. On the other hand, the best-selling "Cereal Boxes" puzzle is a nostalgic journey back to the breakfast table of our younger days. And the anticipation is building for the upcoming "Christmas in the City" puzzle, promising to deliver a slice of holiday cheer. Each of these puzzles represents what White Mountain Puzzles is all about – quality, nostalgia, and endless fun. They are not just puzzles; they are memories waiting to be pieced together, one beautiful image at a time.

Impact and Recognition

White Mountain Puzzles isn't just a local company; its excellence is nationally known. One shining moment was when they got an invitation to the Made in America Showcase at the White House in 2018. It was a proud moment, standing as one of the 50 companies representing the spirit of American entrepreneurship, one from each state. This spotlight wasn't just a pat on the back but a testimony to their quality and dedication.

Over the years, the accolades have continued pouring in. They've been named one of the top family-owned businesses in New Hampshire by New Hampshire Business Magazine, not once, but for five straight years. And in 2021, they were listed among the top 5 fastest-growing private companies in the state. Each award is a nod to their relentless pursuit of quality, community, and customer satisfaction. It's a journey marked with hard-earned recognition, reflecting the brand’s commitment to delivering nothing but the best, one puzzle piece at a time.

Learn More

White Mountain Puzzles is more than a brand; it's a warm, welcoming community. The enduring appeal lies in its quality puzzles, rich themes, and a legacy rooted in family and community values. Every puzzle is an invitation to become part of a larger story, a bigger family. So, why wait? Dive into their diverse puzzle collections, find the ones that speak to your heart, and start piecing together your own beautiful memories. With White Mountain Puzzles, every piece brings joy, every completed puzzle is a celebration, and every day is a perfect day for puzzling!

Click here to learn more.

Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Pop Culture

Here’s a paycheck for a McDonald’s worker. And here's my jaw dropping to the floor.

So we've all heard the numbers, but what does that mean in reality? Here's one year's wages — yes, *full-time* wages. Woo.

Making a little over 10,000 for a yearly salary.

I've written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists and scholarly studies. All of them point to raising the minimum wage as a solution to lifting people out of poverty and getting folks off of public assistance. It's slowly happening, and there's much more to be done.

But when it comes right down to it, where the rubber meets the road is what it means for everyday workers who have to live with those wages. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Baby meets his dad's twin brother in an adorable viral video

Parenting is hard. Adult twins interacting with a baby? Hilarious.



Adult twins interacting with babies is pretty hilarious.

I know firsthand because I am a dad and a twin.

On my list of regrets as a dad, I'll place "not rolling video when our babies interacted with me and my identical twin" near the top of the list.

Thankfully, a dad shot some footage of his young son meeting his twin, and our lives are better because of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Texas UPS driver proudly explains why he never helps his wife do any chores

“I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that.”

via minton__jr/TikTok and Alex Green/Pexels

J.R. Minton's video has over 6 million views.

Even though America has come a long way in gender relations over the past few decades men are still far behind women when accepting domestic responsibilities.

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey found that women aged 15 and over spend 5.7 hours daily on domestic tasks, whereas men spend 3.6 hours, a 37 percent difference. Women with a 35-hour week devote 4.9 hours daily to home chores and child care, compared to men's 3.8 hours.

In a world where men still trail behind women when it comes to work on the homefront, a Texas UPS driver is going viral for a TikTok video where he urges men to reconsider how they think about domestic responsibilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Family

A letter to the woman who told me to stay in my daughter's life after seeing my skin.

'I'm not a shiny unicorn. There are plenty of black men like me who love fatherhood.'

Doyin Richards

Dad and daughters take a walk through Disneyland.

True
Fathers Everywhere

This article originally appeared on 06.15.16


To a stranger I met at a coffee shop a few years ago who introduced me to what my life as a parent would be like:

My "welcome to black fatherhood moment" happened five years ago, and I remember it like it happened yesterday.

I doubt you'll remember it, though — so let me refresh your memory.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Wait, what are they saying? People name song lyrics they sang wrong for years

It's pour some sugar on me, not pour some shook-up ramen.

Canva

People name song lyrics they sang wrong.

We've all done it. If there is one common human experience, it's getting the lyrics wrong in a song. I refuse to believe that this isn't a universal thing that transpires in all countries, cultures and languages, and if you tell me otherwise I'll have no other choice than to believe you're lying. But there's something innocently hilarious about people learning that they've been singing the wrong words to popular songs. Someone in a Reddit community decided to ask the question that clearly a lot of people have been waiting to be asked: "What's a song lyric that you completely misheard for a while?"

Keep ReadingShow less
song lyrics
Internet

Young man goes viral for unwittingly demonstrating the perfect drunk girl drop-off

Ronny says it's just the way he was raised, and parents are taking notes.

@achi.1122/TikTok

Ronny did all the right things.

Sometimes it feels like there's an ocean's distance between the way humans should act toward one another and the way we do. So when we see a good example of good behavior—especially in a situation where things so often go the wrong way—it's notable.

Such is the case with Ronny, a young man caught on a doorbell security camera dropping off a young woman who had been drinking. The footage is only 20 seconds long, but people are holding it up as a perfect example of how a guy dropping off a drunk girl should go. The TikTok video has nearly 30 million views, and the comments are filled with people praising Ronny for how he handled the situation.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Trending Stories