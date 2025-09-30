Ethan Hawke puts the 'Who's your favorite Beatle?' debate to bed forever in passionate exchange
He uses a night out with the guys metaphor to prove his point.
One of the biggest debates over the last century of popular music is "Who is your favorite Beatle?" This began in 1962, when the Fab Four had their first big hits in England, and young girls wore badges featuring photos of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr, proudly proclaiming their favorite.
Who you choose as your favorite says a lot about you. If you liked Paul, you’re like the cute one who you could take home to your mother. John's fans enjoyed a guy with a bit more edge and a sharp sense of humor. George's admirers loved “the quiet one” for being a bit mysterious, but when he came out of his shell, he was just as charming and funny as the rest. And what's not to love about Ringo, the affable life of the party, who was the best actor in the group?
Ethan Hawke on The Beatles
However, actor and Beatle fanatic Ethan Hawke believes that there is only one correct answer to “Who’s your favorite Beatle,” and that is none of them. He shared his passionate opinion with Kareem Rahma on his wildly popular SubwayTakes social media series.
Using a microphone clipped to a New York City MetroCard, Hawke laid out his hot take on The Beatles.
“The magic of the Beatles. The reason why you care about John Lennon. The reason why I care about John Lennon is cause of the chemistry. It's the combination that created the greatest rock band in the history of the world. It is undeniable that what they did together is they were the sum of all parts. And to say I have a favorite Beatle, it's like saying I have a favorite ventricle of my heart,” Hawke says.
He then explained their unique chemistry as if they were four guys hanging out in a club. “Who makes the party happen? Ringo Starr. Here's the problem. If you're just hanging with Ringo, somebody please have a substantive conversation,” Hawke continues. “Somebody's gotta say, hey, guys, why were we born? Why do we have to die? And that's where George comes in. And somebody's gotta take the piss out of George, who's just as smart as him. That's where Lennon comes in. And Lennon starts hogging the conversation. And then you got Paul. Paul's like, ‘Hey, man, why don't we play some music?’”
Hawke shared a similar opinion when he created a mixed CD of music by The Beatles' members after the break-up for his daughter’s birthday. In the liner notes, he explained why, even though they were no longer in the same band, their solo hits complemented each other perfectly.
“There's this thing that happens when you listen to too much of the solo stuff separately—too much Lennon: suddenly there's a little too much self-involvement in the room; too much Paul and it can become sentimental—let's face it, borderline goofy; too much George: I mean, we all have our spiritual side but it's only interesting for about six minutes, ya know? Ringo: He's funny, irreverent, and cool, but he can't sing—he had a bunch of hits in the '70s (even more than Lennon), but you aren't gonna go home and crank up a Ringo Starr album start to finish, you're just not gonna do that. When you mix up their work, though, when you put them side by side and let them flow—they elevate each other, and you start to hear it: T H E B E A T L E S,” Hawke wrote.
The Beatles' incredible music never seems to fade away; it is passed down from generation to generation because it possesses a timeless quality that touches people as deeply now as it did in the 1960s. The band’s story feels just as important as that of four young men from a gloomy port town in post-war England, who took inspiration from rockers across the pond and created their own sound that transcended that of their idols. The Beatles remain intriguing figures because, despite being incredibly talented and charismatic individuals, they relied on one another to create something truly transcendent.