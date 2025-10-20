Bartender shares the whopping paycheck that makes his hour commute worth it
"'Why do you commute an hour to bartend?' I'll tell you why."
The average American commutes a staggering 27.2 minutes one way to work, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That's a number that has been on the rise for many years and shows no signs of going down any time soon.
A lot of different factors come into play when discussing long commutes but, at least in part, many people are moving further away from job hubs due to affordability issues and the rise of hybrid and remote work.
Typically, long commutes are associated with office jobs rather than blue collar or service work, which can often be more localized. But at least one person out there believes a good service job can still be well-worth a longer-than-average commute.
A man named Austin, who goes by TinMan on TikTok, recently shared his payout after a full day of bartending. It's a job that has him in the car for over an hour each way.
"Austin, why do you commute an hour to bartend?" he asks, echoing the question he gets a lot regarding his "strange" choice. "I'll tell you why."
He then shows off his payout from the day's work, holding a receipt that indicates $543.09 in credit card tips. When you add in his actual hourly wage ($5/hour) and a few extra bucks in cash tips, Austin says he made a total of $72/hour for the 8-hour shift.
"Not bad for a cute little bartending job," he says.
Making over $500 in tips during a shift is no rare occurrence for Austin. In another post, he shows off a similar haul.
In one comment, he admits that he has slower days from time to time, but his point remains: Not bad. Not bad at all.
For reference, Austin's $72/hour would be significantly higher than a graphic designer, nurse, marketing consultant, or even a plumber or electrician in most parts of the country. It theoretically puts him in highly trained company like nurse practitioners or certain kinds of doctors and lawyers.
In fact, the newly introduced "No Tax on Tips" income tax deduction could make service work even more appealing in the near future.
Hundreds of thousands of viewers watched Austin's pay transparency video, and many were either surprised by his revelation or happy to echo that his experience matched their own.
"I really wish bartenders and servers would stop sharing how much many can be made... keep it our secret pls," one commenter wrote.
"Left my office job in November, started working as a server and learning bartending a couple months ago. Can’t wait to be really good at it," another added.
"This is why I’m in my thirties and STILL serving/bartending. .... I sent my kids to Disney three times by picking extra shifts up," said another.
Of course, there's no guarantee a bartender or service worker can stack together 40-plus hours per week at such a high rate of pay. But Austin, and others like him, are opening up big conversations around pay transparency and how we think about work and career.
Another TikTok bartender, Randi Coleman, says she was recently asked by a customer: "What do you want to do when you grow up?"
To put it politely, the question pissed her off.
"Not every server or bartender is using that job as a stepping stone to get to the next place in life," she says. "I've done this my whole life, I choose to do this, I enjoy doing this."
She then shows off her total haul of cash tips for the month: $6,305. Factoring in her modest paychecks, she estimates that she earns around $80,000 per year doing something she enjoys.
Simply put, not a lot of people know or realize that you can make that kind of money in the service industry.
Being a bartender or server has its downsides, of course. To make good money, you have to work weird hours and give up most if not all of your Friday and Saturday nights. It's also a career that doesn't typically include paid time off so taking vacations can be difficult and costly. The income is also variable and not always predictable from month to month or even day to day.
But on the other hand, it's an active, social job, and while the work can be grueling, it doesn't follow you home in the form of emails and Microsoft Teams messages. It's also predicted to be stable, if not experience big time growth, in the coming years, even as A.I. disrupts or eliminates a lot of white collar work. A growing number of people of all ages, but especially young people, find those elements appealing in a career and it could be transforming the way we think about job aspirations in our country.
The proof is in the pudding that finding a service job that provides you with enough money for an enjoyable and comfortable lifestyle is definitely possible, even if you need to drive out of your way to get there.