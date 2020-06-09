There is a distinct style of animation in Disney films that has remained somewhat consistent since Walt Disney first created Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in 1927.
Human characters have slim necks, turned-up noses and large eyes with big pupils. Female characters have even larger eyes with exaggerated eyelashes.
Disney's animals often resemble the movement of the creatures in nature with anthropomorphic features to give them human-like qualities. Its animated animals have mouths like people (because they talk) and ears set far back on the head.
The transformation of the traditional human and animal forms into Disney's signature look is often referred to as "Disneyfication."
Dutch illustrator Isa Bredt wanted to learn how to Disneyfi pictures of animals so she began asking for submissions of people's pets on Reddit. "There was a subreddit where you could offer free art to people. I wanted to practice the Disney style, so I offered free drawings for people who would send me pictures of their pets," she told Bored Panda.
But soon, she got so good at transforming people's pets into Disney-esque characters, she was able to turn pro by accepting money on Patreon.
"I did this a few times and people really enjoyed it, though I wasn't very good yet," she explained. "Then, last summer, I decided to take on commissions as a summer job because I didn't want to work in the food service industry again, and it went well enough that I decided to create an Instagram and do the commissions as a side job."
Bredt draws most of her inspiration from the classic Disney films. Her favorite is The Lion King, but she also adores animal flicks like Lady and the Tramp,101 Dalmatians and The Aristocats.
Here is some of Bredt's best work. You can follow her on Instagram and help fund her efforts on Patreon:
