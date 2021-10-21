Culture

Meet the rebel poet who pioneered symbolism and inspired Bob Dylan, Arthur Rimbaud

Arthur Rimbaud Bob Dylan
commons.wikimedia.org

Arthur Rimbaud's birthday was October 20, 1854.

French poet Arthur Rimbaud was a prolific artist by the time he was a teenager. Equal parts bohemian, provocative, idealistic and avant-garde, his works inspired the songs of Dylan and helped launch an entirely new art form that we still use today.

From the very beginning, Arthur Rimbaud saw his chosen vocation as more of a spiritual calling. In his two letters titled "Lettres du voyant," a 16-year-old Rimbaud likened poets to "seers," and strived to become a seer himself by losing his own individual consciousness and being taken over by "the unknown." The unknown, in this case, being the music of the universe, the greater life force or divinity itself.

To reach this unknown, according to Rimbaud, would be the greatest achievement, "because he has cultivated his own soul—which was rich to begin with—more than any other man! … even if he ends up losing the understanding of his visions, at least he has seen them!"


Arthur Rimbaud helped create symbolist poetry Arthur Rimbaud helped create symbolist poetry. upload.wikimedia.org

To accomplish this task, he developed a creative process known as "disordering of all the senses," by exposing himself to fasting, pain, alcohol, drugs—any mind-altering substance or activity, basically. Which probably sounds like a typical artist. But you know, Rimbaud did it before it was cool.

Unconventional methods or not, they did open his mind up to creative innovation. In trying to encapsulate his dreamy visions in words, Rimbaud helped create an entirely new form of poetry that rejected the doctrines of realism and naturalism in what is now known as symbolism. In escaping the clutches of strict language patterns, Rimbaud allowed for a more formless poem structure, letting the images and their associations determine the poem's shape. Thus began the prose poem.

It's no wonder Dylan, a venerable creator of "vision music," has often cited Rimbaud as a favorite poet. "When I read those words the bells went off. It made perfect sense. I wished someone would have mentioned that to me earlier," he wrote in "Chronicles vol 1."

You can definitely see Rimbaud's influence in the lyrics of "Like a Rolling Stone," for instance. Though it's a fun rock anthem, the structure and word choices carry so much more meaning.

Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone (Official Audio) www.youtube.com

At 17, Rimbaud wrote one of his now most famous works, "The Drunken Boat," which spins the story of a tipsy boat freed from constraint and succumbing to elemental forces … ostensibly bringing it all back to themes of traveling into the unknown. His work garnered the attention of well-regarded poet Paul Verlaine, and thus began a passionate and tumultuous love affair as rocky as the seas in Rimbaud's poem.

Patron-turned-lover Verlaine invited young Rimbaud to his home, which sparked a wild, drug induced, on-again-off-again romantic relationship between the two. The affair was so tumultuous and chaotic that Verlaine shot at Rimbaud in a drunken rage. Now that's quite a lovers' quarrel.

Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud began a torrid love affair Henri Fantin-Latour's "By the Table" depicted Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud and others. upload.wikimedia.org



Their bitter, final farewell gave way to a deeply existential crisis for Rimbaud, leaving him disillusioned on all his ideals, both personally and creatively, which he reflected in his work "Une saison en enfer," aka "A Season in Hell." In it, Rimbaud shares the hells of his chaotic attraction for Verlaine, as well as "the failure of his own overambitious aesthetic," according to Britannica. The book ends with a piece with the simple title "Adieu," which many conceive to be a goodbye to poetry itself, at least in the distinctive voice Rimbaud carved out for himself.

After that, silence. At least for his poetry. Rimbaud cast aside the philosophical unknown and instead opted for physical adventure, traveling to the Alps, visiting Egypt and eventually traveling back and forth to Africa under the employment of a coffee trader. Which to me feels like an old-timey way of giving up your beloved blog and going to work for Starbucks. Sad.

Rimbaud returned home to Paris only one last time before dying at the age of 37, from what at first appeared to be arthritis, then later was diagnosed as bone cancer. And just like that, the prodigious and prolific writer's life was cut short. But not without making a lasting impact on poetry.

In a poem titled "Alchemy of the Word," Rimbaud lamented his failures, writing "I flattered myself with the belief that I had invented a poetic language that, one day or another, would be understood by everyone." Like many true visionaries, Rimbaud never got to see that his dreams did in fact come to life.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
GoFundMe Heroes

3 GoFundMes making school better through small acts of kindness

Images courtesy of Mark Storhaug & Kaiya Bates

True

The experiences we have at school tend to stay with us throughout our lives. It's an impactful time where small acts of kindness, encouragement, and inspiration go a long way.

Schools, classrooms, and teachers that are welcoming and inclusive support students' development and help set them up for a positive and engaging path in life.

Here are three of our favorite everyday actions that are spreading kindness on campus in a big way:

Image courtesy of Mark Storhaug

1. Pickleball to Get Fifth Graders Moving

Mark Storhaug is a 5th grade teacher at Kingsley Elementary in Los Angeles, who wants to use pickleball to get his students "moving on the playground again after 15 months of being Zombies learning at home."

Pickleball is a paddle ball sport that mixes elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, where two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. It's as simple as that.

Kingsley Elementary is in a low-income neighborhood where outdoor spaces where kids can move around are minimal. Mark's goal is to get two or three pickleball courts set up in the schoolyard and have kids join in on what's quickly becoming a national craze. Mark hopes that pickleball will promote movement and teamwork for all his students. He aims to take advantage of the 20-minute physical education time allotted each day to introduce the game to his students.

Help Mark get his students outside, exercising, learning to cooperate, and having fun by donating to his GoFundMe.

Image courtesy of Kaiya Bates

2. Staying C.A.L.M: Regulation Kits for Kids

According to the WHO around 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression. In the US, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness and 1 in 20 experience severe mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Kaiya Bates, who was recently crowned Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen for 2022, is one of those people, and has endured severe anxiety, depression, and selective mutism for most of her life.

Through her GoFundMe, Kaiya aims to use her "knowledge to inspire and help others through their mental health journey and to spread positive and factual awareness."

She's put together regulation kits (that she's used herself) for teachers to use with students who are experiencing stress and anxiety. Each "CALM-ing" kit includes a two-minute timer, fidget toolboxes, storage crates, breathing spheres, art supplies and more.

Kaiya's GoFundMe goal is to send a kit to every teacher in every school in the Pasco School District in Washington where she lives.

To help Kaiya achieve her goal, visit Staying C.A.L.M: Regulation Kits for Kids.

Image courtesy of Julie Tarman

3. Library for a high school heritage Spanish class

Julie Tarman is a high school Spanish teacher in Sacramento, California, who hopes to raise enough money to create a Spanish language class library.

The school is in a low-income area, and although her students come from Spanish-speaking homes, they need help building their fluency, confidence, and vocabulary through reading Spanish language books that will actually interest them.

Julie believes that creating a library that affirms her students' cultural heritage will allow them to discover the joy of reading, learn new things about the world, and be supported in their academic futures.

To support Julie's GoFundMe, visit Library for a high school heritage Spanish class.

Do YOU have an idea for a fundraiser that could make a difference? Upworthy and GoFundMe are celebrating ideas that make the world a better, kinder place. Visit upworthy.com/kindness to join the largest collaboration for human kindness in history and start your own GoFundMe.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
teachers
Culture

Dog escaped from her backyard and took herself to her favorite doggy day spa

Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash

Gem is living her best life.

If you've ever dreamed of spontaneously walking out the door and treating yourself a day of pampering at a spa without even telling anyone, you'll love this doggo who is living your best life.

According to CTV News, a 5-year-old shepherd-cross named Gem escaped from her fenced backyard in Winnipeg early Saturday morning and ended up at the door of Happy Tails Pet Resort & Spa, five blocks away. An employee at the spa saw Gem at the gate around 6:30 a.m. and was surprised when they noticed her owners were nowhere to be seen.

"They were looking in the parking lot and saying, 'Where's your parents?'" said Shawn Bennett, one of the co-owners of the business.

The employee opened the door and Gem hopped right on in, ready and raring to go for her day of fun and relaxation.

Keep Reading Show less
culture
Badge
Chewy
Chewy
Videos

Chewy spotlights the photographers who help pets get adopted

True

When a pet is admitted to a shelter it can be a traumatizing experience. Many are afraid of their new surroundings and are far from comfortable showing off their unique personalities. The problem is that's when many of them have their photos taken to appear in online searches.

Chewy, the pet retailer who has dedicated themselves to supporting shelters and rescues throughout the country, recognized the important work of a couple in Tampa, FL who have been taking professional photos of shelter pets to help get them adopted.

"If it's a photo of a scared animal, most people, subconsciously or even consciously, are going to skip over it," pet photographer Adam Goldberg says. "They can't visualize that dog in their home."

Adam realized the importance of quality shelter photos while working as a social media specialist for the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"The photos were taken top-down so you couldn't see the size of the pet, and the flash would create these red eyes," he recalls. "Sometimes [volunteers] would shoot the photos through the chain-link fences."

That's why Adam and his wife, Mary, have spent much of their free time over the past five years photographing over 1,200 shelter animals to show off their unique personalities to potential adoptive families. The Goldbergs' wonderful work was recently profiled by Chewy in the video above entitled, "A Day in the Life of a Shelter Pet Photographer."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pets
Trending Stories