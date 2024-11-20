Singer performs original song Prince himself wrote for her and leaves "AGT" judges astounded
Liv Warfield gave "America's Got Talent" audiences a special gem by The Purple One.
The Olympics might be over, but we are far from done at marveling at elite-level humans at the top of their game.
“America’s Got Talent” returned from its two week hiatus in August with eleven incredible acts, but it was R&B singer Liv Warfield who stole the show with her rendition of “The Unexpected,” a song that just so happened to be written specifically for her by Prince. No big deal.
Warfield had already wowed audiences with her initial audition, which earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell. But this next performance had Cowell saying “If this was the Olympics for singing, you would have won the gold medal.”
Judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel echoed similar praises. Vergara called Warfield’s set “perfection,” while Mandel, a self-proclaimed Prince fan, told Warfield that The Purple One “knew what he was doing when he gave you this gem. That was a million-dollar performance.”
And it’s not hard to see why Warfield got such high remarks. Beyond her unbelievable vocals was her undeniable star power…as well as her ability to transport us all back in time to the days of 70s rock n’ roll.
As one viewer put it, “If Prince and Janis Joplin had a baby = Liv Warfield!”
Just watch:
Warfield’s connection to Prince began in 2009, when she joined his New Power Generation band. Though she noted that “backing up Prince was a dream,” not to mention the fact that she’s already made several chart topping achievements on her own, she still felt like her ultimate potential had yet to be reached. Hence her “AGT” audition, and now her quarterfinal performance which Cowell declared a defining moment in her career.
“It felt to me like all those years you’ve been climbing the ladder to where you want to be, it all came out in those three minutes,” he said.
Indeed, what a testament to the power of steadily going after your dreams. Raw talent is great, but even with god given gifts, there’s still so much work that goes into being ready for big opportunities. No matter how this competition fares, Warfield is a winner through and through.
This article originally appeared in August.