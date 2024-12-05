A couple struggling to get pregnant celebrates the surprise birth of identical triplet boys
A family in England welcomed an early Christmas present. Shannon, 29, and Ace Page, 28, welcomed surprise identical triplets through in vitro fertilization (IVF) after first being told by doctors that they were only expecting twins. "Life has changed so much since the boys were born as they are now our main priority and all that matters now," Shannon tells Upworthy. "It feels amazing to finally be parents, especially going from feeling like we were never going to be parents to having 3 beautiful boys."
The couple from Wincanton in Somerset, tried to conceive naturally for years before they had their first embryo implanted in March 2024. They began documenting their pregnancy journey on TikTok. During their 7-week scan, where they were told by doctors that twins were on the way.
However, at the couple's 9-week scan, they found out Shannon was also carrying baby #3. An ultrasound technician tells Shannon and Ace that there are three "really nice, strong heartbeats."
“There was only supposed to be one as they transferred one embryo, we are so happy💙💙💙,” the couple wrote on TikTok after sharing a video of the ultrasound.
@thepagetrio
When we went for our first IVF scan and had a surprise 👶👶👶 #ivf #ivfjourney #triplets #ivfsuccess #infertility
In the couple's next TikTok post, they announced all three babies were boys at a gender reveal party where Shannon and Ace popped balloons that contained blue confetti. Ace excitedly runs over to his group of guy friends, jumping and hugging at the happy news.
@thepagetrio
Identical Triplet gender reveal #genderreveal #genderrevealparty #ivf #triplets #identicaltriplets
Soon after, Shannon began experiencing health issues during the pregnancy and stopped posting on TikTok. In the next post, she detailed her scary experience carrying the baby boys to term.
@thepagetrio
Our crazy identical triplet journey💙💙💙 #triplets #identicaltriplets #pregnancy #ivf #ivfjourney #nicubaby #neonatal
“At 17 weeks I kept fainting and this time I was unconscious for a considerable amount of time,” she shared.
Sadly, a later scan found that one of the triplets would likely not make it to Week 21 due to a twin to twin transfusion. The couple were advised by doctors to terminate it in hopes of saving the other two. “That came with risk of harming them all,” Shannon wrote, “So we decided to let nature take its course and deal with whatever happened naturally.”
On October 6, 2024 (with the boys at 29 weeks and 6 days), she went into labor–defying doctors expectations. She underwent a C-section, and welcomed all 3 brothers into the world: Enzo (who weighed just 2 pounds, 11 ounces), Aljo (2 pounds, 13 ounces) and Cruz (2 pounds, 7 ounces).
"Three beautiful identical triplet boys starting their NICU journey 💙💙💙," the couple wrote.
The triplets immediately were moved to the NICU, where they still remain but continue to grow stronger. Cruz contracted and overcame a stomach infection called NEC in mid-November that required him to be isolated from his brothers while taking 3 different antibiotics and going 10 days without feeding. Shannon also shared that baby Enzo is doing well without breathing support, while baby Aljo still requires some breathing support.
All three babies are currently healthy. Although they are not yet home, the brothers are already getting in the holiday spirit. "It would mean the world for us to have the boys home in time for their first Christmas surrounded by family," Shannon tells Upworthy.
@thepagetrio
Identical triplets first christmas! #identicaltriplets #triplets #babyboy #babylove #nicu #nicu #tripletsoftiktok #nicubaby #ivf #mom #fyp #viral_video #viralvideos #christmas #firstchristmas
Shannon and Ace dressed all three boys in matching 'First Christmas' onesies, complete with tiny mistletoe beanies.
"Merry Christmas from the boys," they wrote in the video.