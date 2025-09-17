9 surprisingly positive real-life 'cheat codes' that people swear actually work
Some seriously solid life lessons here.
When you ask people for life lessons, sometimes the responses can feel quite negative. Adages like "Good guys always finish last," and "Always look out for number one," and "There's no such thing as a free lunch" may be reactionary responses to bad experiences, but they're also just fuel for cynicism, which ultimately doesn't serve people well in life.
So when someone asked for real-life "cheat codes" that actually work, it was refreshing to see how positive the vast majority of responses were. These "cheat codes" show that lessons in life don't need to be harsh or pessimistic—in fact, more often than not, the most effective life hacks are those that encourage us to live in our highest values and become our best selves.
from AskReddit
1. Listen more than you talk
As the saying goes, you have two ears but only one mouth for a reason. Listening more than you talk helps you stay in a learning mode, which unlocks so many levels in life.
"Listen a lot. Talk a little."
"This will also help your realize some people are very fine just talking uninterruptedly for hours, which is not a green flag."
"Everything you say you already know, everything you hear can bring something new."
2. Prioritize sleep
It sound so simple, doesn't it? But sleep is an often overlooked element of both physical and mental health, so it's worth prioritizing.
"Sleep, literally fixes 80% of my problems."
"Can't stress this enough. Everyone is like you need to workout, walk 10k steps a day. First f___ing sleep properly. Your body needs to recover from whole day's exertion before you start another day."
"Sleep fixes almost all my emotional problems. Sometimes you just need time and some space. Of course, I nap for an hour and I feel like it's a new day. This might be anecdotal."
Sleep makes more of difference than many might realize.Photo credit: Canva
3. Own up to your mistakes
People are notoriously bad at admitting that they were wrong, but when you live by this code, it's surprising how forgiving and forbearing most people are.
"If you admit fault for something you’ve done, it blows over way quicker."
"I run my own one-man business. I sell and service domestic appliances. When I make a mistake or or a repair fails or a new appliance goes down, that job is my priority. There is not one customer in 35 years can say I let them down in any way. I haven't spent a penny on advertising in 27 years and always have as much work as I can handle. So yes. Own it! Fix it!"
"Same thing when you end up being wrong. I'm an argumentative person by nature, and tend to be very passionate and obstinate about things I know well. But if I'm wrong? Cool, I was wrong, and now I learned something!
It's amazing how just a simple 'You're right, and I was wrong. Thanks for correcting me' will just completely shut people up as their brain struggles to comprehend someone actually acknowledging another human conceding an argument."
4. Speak only truth
This doesn't mean to always say what's on your mind, as speaking some truths can be unnecessarily hurtful. It just means that when you do say something, make sure it's true. Saves a lot of headache and heartache.
"Committing to only saying the truth. It is hard at first but with time you actually stop getting yourself into situations which would make you have to lie. Life becomes much simpler and easier."
"I like the way my grandpa always put it: 'If you always tell the truth, you don't have to remember what you said.'"
"This is so true, just simply saying the truth and not exaggerating and where you can't tell the truth, just shutting up keeps you out of a lot of troubles."
Season 5 NBC GIF by The Office Giphy
5. Don't be afraid to ask
Asking questions in general is a great life "cheat code," but asking for help when you need it is as well. Many people welcome the opportunity to be of service to a fellow human being. Don't let fear stop you from asking.
"Just ask. Ask for what you need. Ask for what you want. Ask for directions. Ask for help. Ask the question. Most people want to help you."
"Ties in with my Estonian friend's version of an otherwise normal phrase - 'If you don't ask, the answer is always no.'"
"It's amazing how much drama and unnecessary stress can be avoided by just doing this. Most people, I've found, are genuinely more willing to help than to instantly brand someone stupid when asked a question."
6. Be an amiable employee
Career success is as much about soft skills as it is about technical skills. Being a kind, helpful, amiable presence in whatever profession you're in goes a lot further than people might think.
"You get a lot further in your career by being likeable than being good."
"Can attest. I've kept relationships for over 30 years, which still are useful for getting work.
"And helpful is the best. If you're pleasant to be around and what you do is helpful to people, you're a more valuable employee and colleague than if you're an expert in your field but are unhelpful or difficult to work with."
Being kind to your co-workers and employers goes a long way.Photo credit: Canva
7. Be good to everyone, regardless of status
Some folks have a habit of only being nice to people if they think it will benefit them, not realizing that every interaction matters.
"Treat everyone equally. Bin men, people on checkouts, the guy that mutters to himself at the bus stop, your doctor... everyone."
"'The toes you step on today may be connected to the butt you have to kiss tomorrow.' — my dad"
"If I notice a worker visibly tired or not having a great day (especially in lower paid jobs) I try to go out of my way to make their life easier. Everyone deserves a break from the people making their jobs harder and empathy goes a long way."
8. Answer first in class
This is a school cheat code, but it also works in any situation where you might be asked to answer a question on the spot. Raising your hand and volunteering to answer the first question you know the answer to shows you're engaged and also lessens the likelihood of being called on when you don't know the answer.
"In school, if you volunteer to answer questions, you’ll never be first on the pecking order to be called out randomly."
"I relied on this one a lot. Once teacher calls on you the 2nd and 3rd time, you’re kind of exempt for the rest of the session."
"This is a good one. Answer questions you know. And be left alone for the ones you don't."
Pop TV Hello GIF by Schitt's Creek Giphy
9. Internalize the fact that embarrassment is fleeting
So much anxiety revolves around the fear of being embarrassed, judged, and humiliated. But the reality is, even if something embarrassing happens, everyone else moves on quickly with their own concerns. You should to. Easier said than done, but freeing yourself from that fear is life-changing.
"People only dwell on their own embarrassment. You got to get it over embarrassing yourself and learn to laugh about it. I am not the center of the universe."
"Nobody’s thinking about you. They’re all thinking about themselves just like you."
"Think about all the times you've ever seen someone else trip over, or walk into something. How many times can you actually remember it? How many times do you think about it per day? Would I be correct in saying none? I mean this in a kind way, but no one thinks about you as much as you think about yourself."
Bottom line—take care of your basic health needs, exercise good character, and don't dwell on things that don't matter in the big picture, and life will most likely feel more rewarding and less challenging.