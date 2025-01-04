4 specific strategies stalkers use—and steps you should take if someone is stalking you
Stalking is its own unique crime, but people may not be aware of everything it can entail.
If you've ever been the victim of a stalker, you know how scary it can feel. The constant fear and uneasiness. The persistent feeling of your privacy and security being violated. The never knowing what the person might do next and feeling like your safety is in danger.
What people need to know is that stalking itself is a crime all on its own. It doesn't have to escalate to violence or involve other criminal activity in order to be documented, reported, and prosecuted. That's why it's important to know the signs of stalking, the strategies stalkers use to victimize, and the steps you should take if someone is stalking you—preferably before it ever happens.
What is stalking? Is it an actual crime?
First, let's define stalking. On the one hand, it's slightly complicated, since different jurisdictions have different legal definitions. However, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, "stalking is generally defined as a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear." It is officially a crime in all 50 states, and at the federal level, stalking is considered "dangerous and potentially lethal."
More specifically, a stalking "pattern of behavior" may include "following a person; driving by a victim’s place of employment or school; sending unwanted gifts, cards, or e-mails; persistently calling or text messaging; tracking a victim’s whereabouts using technology such as cameras or global positioning systems (GPSs); vandalizing property; and threatening to hurt the victim, his or her family, another person, or pets."
Stalking makes victims feel afraid with a pattern of behavior.Photo credit: Canva
The 4 specific strategies stalkers use
According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, & Resource Center (SPARC), stalker strategies fall under four main categories—Surveillance, Life Invasion, Intimidation, and Interference. The SPARC website offers these specific questions under each category to determine if someone is stalking you:
1) Surveillance = watching and gathering information
Has the offender…
• followed you?
• watched you?
• shown up unexpectedly?
• gone through your mail or trash?
• sought information about you from friends, family, or other acquaintances?
• communicated with you in ways that seemed obsessive or made you concerned for your safety?
• accessed your accounts (for example, social media, online finances)?
• planted a camera, GPS tracker, or other device on your vehicle or in your home?
• used tracking software on your phone, tablet, or computer to track you?
• monitored your activity online?
2) Life Invasion = showing up in your life without the your consent
Has the offender…
• repeatedly initiated unwanted contact with you (for example, repeated phone calls, texts, messages, emails?)
• sent gifts to you or left objects/items for you to find?
• tried to initiate contact with you through third parties?
• spread rumors about you? • humiliated, or tried to humiliate, you in public?
• impersonated you online? • hacked into your accounts?
• harassed friends, family members, or other third parties?
• sent photos of themselves or of you in locations that you frequent?
• invaded your property (like letting themselves into your home or vehicle)?
• shown up at places you frequent (for example, your gym, child’s daycare, grocery store)?
People of all genders can be stalkers or victims of stalking.Photo credit: Canva
3) Intimidation = threatening behavior
Has the offender…
• threatened you explicitly or implicitly, in-person or online?
• threatened family, friends, pets, or others that you care about?
• threatened to destroy property, harm pets, or to sabotage you in other ways?
• blackmailed you? • threatened to share/post private information about you unless you perform sexual acts?
• engaged in symbolic violence (like a crushed soda can or burnt doll) that you perceived as a threat?
• threatened to or actually harmed themselves?
• done anything that has intimated, frightened, or alarmed you?
4) Interference = sabotaging or attacking your reputation, employment, physical safety, etc.
Has the offender…
• significantly and directly interfered with your life?
• damaged your property or stolen from you?
• disrupted your professional and/or social life?
• caused you to have a serious accident?
• meddled in online accounts (social media, finances, etc.)?
• posed as you and created harm?
• forcibly kept you from leaving or held you against your will?
• assaulted you while stalking, harassing, or threatening you?
• assaulted your friends, family, or pets, or seriously attacked you in other ways?
• shared with others and/or posted online private photos of you and/or information about you?
You don't have to answer yes to every question in order to confirm you are being stalked—again, you're looking for a pattern of behavior. These strategies overlap, and stalkers will often change their tactics over time. It's easy to think, "Well, they're not doing that," but if there are multiple yeses under multiple categories, it may worth taking a more comprehensive assessment here.
Call the police if you feel you are in imminent danger.Photo credit: Canva
What steps should you take if you're being stalked (or suspect you are)?
Let's say you are pretty sure someone is stalking you. What do you do about it?
First of all, if you feel like you are in imminent danger or harm, call 911 immediately. You can also try one of the following advocacy groups who can help you with the resources you need:
Victim Connect (anonymous crime hotline) 1-800-4-VICTIM
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233
National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN) 1-800-656-HOPE
But other more general tips for navigating a stalker situation include:
- Trust your instincts. Stalking can be disorienting and other people may or may not be supportive of your concerns. Your safety is more important than other people's perceptions of what's happening.
- Call the police if you feel you are in danger. Tell them about the stalker's actions and behavior and how they are causing you fear.
- Document everything. Keep a record or log of every contact you have with the stalker as well as any police reports you make. SPARC offers a sample log you can use. Keep it in a safe and private place.
- Save evidence as much as you can. Evidence might include emails, texts, photos, social media posts, or physical notes.
- Use tech wisely. Cyberstalking is a crime as well. Do not respond to stalkers online and block them on your phone and social media if possible. Screenshot and save anything they send. If they send threats of violence, sexually explicit message or images or photos/videos taken of you in private places, report them to law enforcement immediately.
Stalking can be a difficult crime for victims to know how to handle, and it's not always easy to get people to believe you when it's happening. But knowing what it is, what it can look like, and what to do if someone stalks you are important so you can start off prepared if it happens.
For more information, see the SPARC Stalking Victim Handbook here and check out stalkingawareness.org.