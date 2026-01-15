Professional life hacker shares 13 'magic words' that are cheat codes for any situation
"I'm just visiting for the weekend" opens a lot of doors.
In the real world, there are no such things as magic words like "abracadabra" or "open sesame," but the way you phrase something can have a huge impact on how people interpret your words. Just as we can choose to be rude or polite when asking for help, we can also frame our requests to increase the likelihood of getting the response we want.
Chelsea Anderson, who refers to herself as a professional life hacker, shared the "magic words" she loves to use in a recent TikTok post. The video inspired her followers to share their own, creating a treasure trove of magic words and phrases that can help us become better communicators.
Anderson's magic phrase is: "Would you mind if..."
@chelseaexplainsitall
I love magic words!!! What are some that you know of? Totally fine to include very niche use cases ◡̈ #magicwords #lifehack #cheatcodes
"The reason this is magic is because it allows people to say 'no' in order to say 'yes' to your request," she said. "Saying 'no' is a much easier thing to do than saying 'yes,' because saying 'yes' requires a lot of authority. If I ask my boss, 'Do you mind if I rearrange these slides in this deck?' It's easy for that person to authoritatively say, 'No, I don't mind,' because they know whether they mind or not."
In a way, "Would you mind…" bypasses the question of whether the request is appropriate and instead asks whether the person cares. Anderson's video, which was also posted on Instagram, inspired people to share their own magic phrases, and here are 13 of the best ones.
13 of the best "magic words" and phrases
"I'll remember that for next time"
"'Sir, you can't bring outside candy into the movie theater.’' 'I'll remember that for next time.' Most of the time, there's no follow-up." — Narlz
"As it turns out" (instead of "unfortunately")
“Unfortunately has a negative connotation." — Desert streams
"What are the odds..."
“For example, 'What are the odds you have a table for 2 right now?' It's so disarming and charming that it works almost always." — Angie
"What would you do if you were in my situation?"
"It's magic when you need customer support. It makes them think about the situation in a different way and have some empathy." — Nap
"If no one objects…"
"I was on our HOA board. As with any board, no one wanted to make a decision. So I would just send out emails that said 'if no-one objects, i'm going to…' and then I did whatever I wanted to. It meant that a majority would have to object in order to stop me. They weren't that organized." — Willwebstardad
"I see."
"When you disagree with someone but know that engaging with them in discussion would be pointless.” — StayathomedadThoughts
"Is this a bad time?"
"Usually, people say 'no,' and it makes them feel empowered, so then you can ask for a yes later in the conversation.” — Lori
"Are we venting or problem solving?"
“When a partner or friend comes to you with an issue. Both require different responses, and I swear so many miscommunications can be avoided by asking this!" — Linda
"Guess where I'm taking you?"
"Instead of asking where people want to eat, etc. A guess is much more fun, and they'll always guess the place they wanna go!" — Sarah
"I need a miracle and I know you can make it happen"
"People jump to help make miracles happen, no matter how big or small, even me!" — Julie
"I'm just visiting for the weekend."
"I travel a lot and frequently say this when people try to offer me things (gym memberships, movie passes, etc.), and I've accidentally gotten so many free things by telling them I'm only visiting for the weekend. I guess people love to share kindness with visitors! So far, I've received free ice skating passes, free movie tickets, free entry to a gym, etc." — Lifts and kicks
"I love the way you handled that"
"When someone (partner, friend, coworker) takes the lead on solving something for me. It makes them feel more empowered, strengthens our trust and makes it easy for them to say yes next time." — Maraanddenise
"Thanks" (instead of "please")
"Say it at the end of a direction (mainly aimed at kids), i.e., 'push your chair in, thanks.' This stops any argument, and the direction is followed as thanks is usually what is said after the act is followed through with. A very simple and effective hack in the classroom." — Jan
Ultimately, these magic phrases have something in common: they're about taking a moment to consider the other person before you speak. It's about presenting information in a way that empowers the other person rather than leaving them feeling put out by your request. It shows that taking a quiet moment to consider someone else's perspective can give you a significant advantage in life.