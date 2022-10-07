11 pumpkin-spice-flavored treats you never considered that'll give you the fall feels
It’s time to stock up.
It is officially pumpkin spice season and this year looks to be bigger and spicier than ever. Last year, Americans spent more than $236 million on pumpkin-spice-flavored items, a 47% increase over the previous five years. It seems we just can’t get enough of the official flavor of fall.
Pumpkin spice is a relatively simple blend of flavors—cinnamon with clove, ginger, nutmeg and sometimes allspice—so why do we love it so much?
“For the average American, it triggers nostalgia and evokes holiday seasons where people get together and connect with loved ones,” Marie Wright, the chief global flavorist at ADM, told Forbes. “These flavors and aromas trigger memories of family events and being around people, something we have all been missing even more during the pandemic. From a scientific perspective, this happens in the same part of the brain where emotions and memories are provoked.”
Now the big question is: Have you stocked up on your pumpkin spice for this season? Here are 11 items you can get next-day from Amazon that’ll give you all the fall feels.
via Amazon
Starbucks Iced Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Limited Edition, $29.29
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
When pumpkin spice comes to mind, most people immediately think of Starbucks. Right now, you can avoid the line and the car ride by stocking up your fridge with an eight-pack of iced espresso pumpkin spice latte drinks you can enjoy whenever you like.
Order yours now >>>
via Amazon
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods (72 count) $41.76
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
The pumpkin spice season runs from mid-September-ish through at least the end of November, so this batch of 72 K-cups will help you enjoy the official flavor of fall each morning for the entire season.
Order yours now >>>
via Amazon
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix Bundle $14.50
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
No cozy fall evening is complete without a mug full of hot cocoa. Now, you can add a little pumpkin spice to your traditional Swiss Miss to it to make it extra inviting.
Order yours now >>>
via Amazon
RXBAR, Pumpkin Spice, Protein Bar (Pack of 12) $26.99
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
The RXBAR folks got it right in the product description. “Imagine a pumpkin pie. Now imagine it packed with protein. I think you get the picture.” The pumpkin spice adds some flavor to this simple, protein-packed mix of egg whites, dates and nuts.
via Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookie Bundle $19.74
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
Every fall, the classic chocolate-infused butter cookie sandwich switches things up by adopting a seasonal pumpkin-spice flavoring and we’re here for it. Imagine dunking these into your pumpkin spice hot cocoa!
OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies $4.79
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
Grab a big glass of milk and go to town with these golden sandwich cookies filled with rich pumpkin-spice-flavored creme.
via Amazon
Werther's Original Limited Edition Harvest Soft Caramels $23.40
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
Now you can take the flavors of fall with you in your pocket or purse with this three-pack of Werther’s Original Harvest Edition candies. You’ll get one pack of each of Werther’s fall flavors: pumpkin spice, caramel apple and cinnamon creme.
via Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Candles $19.95
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
OK, you can’t eat this one but it will definitely put you in the pumpkin spice spirit as you smell the flavor emanating from every room of your house. “It's a wonderful, fragrant candle, it easily spreads across the whole house in a few minutes. Got me into the autumn atmosphere immediately,” R Kahn wrote in the reviews.
via Amazon
Green Jay Gourmet Pumpkin Butter $14.69
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
Why not trade your peanut butter for something more seasonal? Green Jay’s pumpkin butter promises “the best of pumpkins cooked to buttery perfection” with “subtle hints of our secret spices.” Imagine that on some warm rolls during Thanksgiving. Yum!
via Amazon
3 Pack of Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix $20.72
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
How about surprising the family with an amazing pumpkin-spice breakfast? The great thing is that Krusteaz pancakes are easy to make, just add a little bit of water.
Goldfish Crackers Dunkin' Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice $12.50
(Available for next-day delivery through Prime)
This reviewer put it best: “Brings back so many memories of the fall season from my childhood. Walking around pumpkin patches and apple orchards. Carving pumpkins or just sitting out on the porch on a crisp fall morning,” Michelle.