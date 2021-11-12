20 'worthy' jewelry gift ideas from artisans around the world

As we approach this holiday season, you may be on the look-out for some great gifts for the loved ones in your life. To help you with your search, we've handpicked a list of "worthy" jewelry gift ideas. What makes them worthy? First, they are from our very own Upworthy Market, a place to shop for great hand-crafted artisan gifts. At the Upworthy Market, every purchase you make directly supports artisans from around the world. It's a great place to buy interesting items and support the people who created them in the process—a win-win!
These gift ideas are also worthy because each one is a unique, beautiful piece of jewelry—like the Balinese cocktail pearl ring, or the stylish anklet or the millefiori blossom watch made of Murano glass from Venice. Whether you're looking for the perfect pair of earrings for your mom or cannot seem to figure out a quality gift for a friend, this list will help you find the right present for the jewelry lover in your life.
$39.99
Evoking the ancient Maya, this beautiful and simple solitaire ring is crowned by an oval of apple green Guatemalan jade. This stunning accessory is designed by Zandra Lorena Sajbin, who crafts the ring with a band of sterling silver.
$27.99
A dreamy tropical paradise with untouched white sand beaches and crystalline lagoons is perfectly symbolized by the twin palms of this pendant necklace from Aoy of Thailand. Artisan crafted from sterling silver, the pendant shines with a high polish finish while the hints of dark oxidation enhance the palms' details. A ball chain with a spring-ring clasp completes the necklace.
$27.99
Petite elephants are carefully carved of smooth white cow bone by artisan Made Wardika of Bali. The pachyderms swing from sterling silver hooks.
$25.99
Featuring curving wave patterns, this nautical band ring is designed by Balinese artisan Asmara Putra. He crafts the ring of sterling silver bathed in 18 karat gold, given a high-polish finish.
$29.99
Sleek and agile, twin dolphins leap and play on this pendant necklace presented by Andi Rachmansyah in Bali. The pendant is hand-carved from smooth cow bone and centered on a black cotton cord of adjustable length.
$34.99
Crowned by an orb of cultured pearl with soft, dyed-pink hues, this Balinese cocktail ring brings a sweet beauty wherever it goes. Designed by Buana, the band is handcrafted of sterling silver with jepun, or frangipani flowers that flank the pearl.
$25.99
Designed by Made Wardika in Bali, these stud earrings will add balance to your wardrobe. Framed by sterling silver, circles of black bone with white inlay depict the classic yin and yang symbol, representing themes of harmony and balance.
$25.99
A young turtle swims peacefully in cool waters in this unique hand-carved white pendant. Made Wardika of Bali presents this pendant carefully crafted from bone and hung on a dark brown leather cord. This pendant necklace features a sliding knot for adjustable length.
10. Lotus Band Ring
$25.99
Realized in darkly oxidized relief, the image of a single lotus flower is featured on this band ring from Bali. Asmara Putra designed the ring, crafted of sterling silver.
$19.99
The sol key, also known as the G-clef, is masterfully designed into button earrings by Thai artisan Wadarat Supasirisuk. Perfect for the music aficionado, these clever post earrings are crafted in sterling silver with polished and oxidized finishes for contrast.
12. Toe Ring
$23.99
Depicted in low relief, three sterling elephants march around a silver band. Wadarat Supasirisuk presents this toe ring that shows the purposeful pachyderms in silhouette.
$19.99
Highly polished sterling silver takes the shape of the infinity symbol in these stud earrings from Wadarat Supasirisuk of Thailand. The petite earrings rest on sterling posts.
$19.99
Realistically carved by hand, a small lizard graces this unique artisan-crafted necklace. Made Wardika displays the Balinese reptile on a cord of dark brown leather.
$14.99
Commemorating the Age of Aquarius as well as the return of Christ, these symbolic stud earrings are presented by Wadarat Supasirisuk. Thai artisans craft the earrings from sterling silver, featuring the simple and iconic image of a fish.
$44.99
Framed by the image of a dragon biting its tail, the iconic symbol for the meditative mantra om is realized in high-polish sterling silver. Shivani Choudhary designed this bold and meditative Indian pendant necklace, which is crafted by local artisans.
$49.99
Designed by Vivek Nathany in India, this necklace adds a celestial beauty to any wardrobe. This fantastic necklace circles the neck with two lengths of 22 karat gold-plated sterling silver cable chain; one chain is decorated with star charms while the other is centered by a majestic crescent moon pendant.
$19.99
Tiraphan Hasub crafts a stylish anklet, centering bright brass beads with colorful agate. Symbol of old Siam, an elephant graces this original design. Jingling bells form the clasp, and the anklet is adjustable in length.
$19.99
Braided by hand, strands of black leather encircle the wrist in a bracelet for men. Chaloemphon adds ivory and dark brown beads carved of bone to this design. The length can be adjusted by sliding the knot along the cord.
20. Blossom Watch
$65.00
More than a dozen delicate slivers of Murano millefiori decorate the face of this gold-plated watch. Made in Murano, an island within Venice, Italy, that has been home to master glassmakers since the 13th century, millefiori are created by fusing multicolored glass canes, stretching them to the thinnest possible diameter, and then slicing them to reveal cross-sections that look like flower blossoms. The watch features a snakeskin-textured leather band.
- Skip Black Friday and try Shop for Good Sunday, instead - Upworthy ›
- 4 holiday memories that remind us what the season is really all ... ›
- Sterling Silver and Copper Cuff Bracelet from Mexico 'Metallic Union ... ›
- Good Market | Artisan Goods ›