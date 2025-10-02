People share words they inexplicably love, and it's a beautiful way to boost your vocabulary
Some words are simply pure joy to say, like onomatopoeia.
Without words, communicating with each other would be a lot more difficult. According to Merriam Webster, there are estimated to be about one million words in the English language (although there is no official count).
Some words are simply pure joy to say, like onomatopoeia—words that are a vocal imitation of the sound they are associated with it, such as "buzz" or "hiss." While other words hold special meaning or a silly backstory, some words can make you physically cringe.
Over on Reddit, linguistics lovers and grammar enthusiasts created a rich conversation delving into words that just hit. Here are 43 words that they absolutely adore:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Everybody has a favorite word. I have 2. Falafel & wicker. Just because they're fun to say." - AngelicDaemon420
"Onomatopoeia because of it's cadence and the idea of a word sounding like the thing it describes. It's like poetry in my ears." - MuckleRucker3
"I could never pick just one. There's like a top 10 or top 20. Some of them are starling, decanted, apoplectic, crestfallen, hubris." - rgtgd
"Scallywag and crocodilian are two of my favorite words. Also, the name Talleyrand is also great." - Hoppy_Croaklightly
"Cahoots." - looking4truffle
"Spleen and squeegee. They're both just fun." - scipio0421
"Indubitably and brouhaha." - lucidwrld4
"Mellifluous. Mellifluous means flowing like honey, Latin origin." AshevilleRen, Pristine-Pen-9885
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Petrichor. I just find it so niche and precise." - dreamrock
"Facetious and abstemious because they both have all the vowels, in order. But I also like discombobulated, just because." - Horror_Bake4106
"When I was a teenager, my favorite word was spaghettification (what they believe happens inside a black hole). Now I lean towards onomatopoeia." - illizzilly
"Murmuration and defenestrate, for both the way they sound and their meanings." - jeekle
"Plethora. It means a lot to me." - Fosad
"Entendre, it just flows nicely. Also a fan of juxtaposition for the same reasons. No meaning, simply phonetic." - duh_nom_yar
"Tomfoolery. It's just so old-timey, as in 'what manner of tomfoolery is this?' And it has never become trendy again..." - AuNaturellee
"Skedaddle makes me laugh when I say it. Schadenfreude.... I love German words." - Royal_Ad_6026
skedaddle gif Giphy
"Defenestration! Because of course we need a specific term for being shoved out a window. Also sphygmomanometer, but medical terms seem like cheating." - aequorea-victoria
"Vapid, it just sounds vicious when used. Cacophony is another fun one to say. My all-time favorite to say is French for butterfly- papillon." - Familiar-Year-3454
"Serendipity and tranquil/tranquility. They both sound like exactly what they mean." - nutcracker_78
"Overmorrow. The day after tomorrow." - isobel-foulplay
"Rancor. It always sounds so badass when people say it." User Unknown
"Phosphorescent. It’s a shame you can’t work it into many conversations." - jnadols1
"I like how awkward 'awkward' looks." - Etherbeard
Awkward Ed Helms GIF by The Office Giphy
"Luxuriate is a great verb with a great vibe :D." - LittleNanaJ
"I love the word 'dialectic'—both pronunciation and meaning." - Jedi_Temple
"Tintinnabulation. I remember learning this in junior high when we read Poe’s The Bells. It’s a great descriptor. His use of words to so clearly describe each type of bell fascinated young me. Tintinnabulation was a word I had never seen before. And since back in the dark ages we had to read aloud in class and memorize poems this word fascinated me. I fell in love with poetry because of this word." - ReadNapRepeat