Joy

Woman’s stair renovation reveal is unexpectedly bringing people to tears

Home improvement videos don't usually require a tissue warning, but this one does.

wooden staircase
Photo by Cameron Smith on Unsplash

Who knew a staircase renovation could be so emotional?

A woman is sharing a video explaining how she refinished her stairs, and people are not prepared for the emotions that come with the big reno reveal.

The video from Shari Blivin on TikTok starts off like an average home improvement video, panning up a wooden staircase that has some clear wear and tear as she explains how badly the steps needed refinishing. Several of the steps have partially worn-away finish, but one step looks particularly weathered.

That step, she explains, was the Blivin's dog's favorite spot, and suddenly this average home reno video takes a tear-jerking turn.

​The video shows Max, a big floofy white lab, lying on the step as Blivin shares that that was his step. He would even sleep there.

"And last year, on this day, last year, in that very spot, he put his head on my lap and went to forever sleep," Blivin shared.

So while she did paint the previously stained steps black, which she says she loves, she did something extra special for Max's step. Watch:

What a beautiful tribute to a beloved family members who will now forever be memorialized in his favorite spot.

You can find more from Shari Blivin on TikTok here and Instagram here.

